Park and Ride sites along N11/M11 to be rolled out as new Bray to Wicklow bus hits road

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has welcomed the introduction of the new 131 bus route between Bray and Wicklow Town, which will become operational from May 7. Plans are also in place to roll out three Park and Ride sites along the N11/M11 to serve commuters in the Bray area.

The addition of the 131 bus means the existing 133 route, which ran from Wicklow Town to Dublin City Centre, will now by-pass Bray.

The upgraded route will save 10 minutes’ journey time, and the introduction of the new 131 bus service from Wicklow Town to Bray on an hourly basis will address the difficulties of commuters travelling from Wicklow Town to Bray. The new timetables have been published and take effect from May 7.

Mr Brady said: “Having highlighted many of the difficulties and problems faced by commuters over the years on the bus route. I want to welcome the news from the National Transport Authority that from May 7, the 133 bus route upgrade will come into effect.

"With the 133 now by-passing Bray, commuters travelling to Belfield and Dublin City Centre will save 10 minutes on their journey time. A new 131 bus route between Wicklow town and Bray will also come into operation.

“The introduction of a new service from Wicklow Town to Bray is welcome to those passengers who relied on the 133 to get into Bray, particularly students from the Bray Institute of Further Education (BIFE), and the many other commuters who were dependent on the 133,” Mr Brady added.

“The new 131 route will address the difficulties encountered by passengers who were previously dependent on the 133, through the provision of the new hourly service directly to the centre of Bray and Bray Daily train station.

“The new 131 route is really welcome and the delivery of the three bus-based Park and Ride sites along the N11/M11 in the area of Fassaroe, Ashford, Rathnew, and Kilpedder, are going to be critically important. These are currently in design stage, the NTA intends to commence the planning consent process for Fassaroe in Q2 2023, for Ashford/Rathnew in Q3 2023 and for Kilpedder in Q3/Q4 2023. Subject to planning approval, the aim is to deliver Fassaroe in Q4 2024, Ashford/Rathnew in Q1 2025 and Kilpedder in Q2 2025.

“I will continue to campaign for improvements to public transport and infrastructure in Wicklow and will continue to work with the NTA to ensure that Wicklow commuters receive the service that they merit.”