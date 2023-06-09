Oldies but goldies as vintage cars hit Bray

Bray Vintage Car Club rolled into town over the bank holiday weekend, on what was thankfully a stunning day of sunshine for its members, as they parked up by the bandstand on Sunday, June 4, and soaked up the rays and the attention from the curious onlookers.

It’s not every day you get to see a pre-1993 car in Bray, unless it’s on its way to the NCT centre in Deansgrange, so this was a great opportunity to catch a convoy of beauties which normally only appear for the St Patrick’s parade, or for the club’s annual scoot across the Wicklow mountains in September.

The chosen charity for the event this year is Blood Bikes East, who operate seven nights a week and around the clock at weekends, providing an emergency medical transport service between the hospitals in Dublin city and the greater Dublin area.

This is all done by volunteers and is completely free of charge to its contracted hospitals and care facilities. If Blood Bikes East did not exist, every time an item needed to go from one hospital to another, they would have to pay for a taxi, courier or ask the ambulance service to take it. To support, go to: bloodbikeseast.ie/donateold