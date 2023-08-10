NTA issues CPOs for new Bray to Dublin bus corridor

DETAILS of the compulsory purchase orders necessary for the Bray to City Centre Core Bus Corridor Scheme have been revealed.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) have applied to An Bord Pleanála in relation to the development of the scheme which will cover 18.5 km, which includes the schedule of areas that are proposed to be either acquired permanently or temporarily.

The plans include 36.9km of two-way bus priority infrastructure and traffic management and 33.8km of cycling infrastructure and facilities in both directions.

One of the key areas in Bray will be at the southernmost end of the project surrounding Castle Street. This will see some 473m2 taken from Castle Street Shopping Centre, garden and recreational areas from Belstone Terrace on Castle Street, and 81.5m2 made use of on a currently vacant site.

North Wicklow Educate Together Secondary School is also set to be affected, with a total of 443.7m2 of land to be acquired.

Laverna, Saint Benin’s, Eastbourne, Linden, the Olcovar, Shanganagh Castle Park, Aughmore Lane and Dorney Court are among the areas set to be affected in Shankill, along with the Windrush Housing Estate, Rathmichael Park, Shanganagh Park, Beechfield Nursing Home, and Rathmichael Woords and Rathmichael Parish National School.

Gardens and driveways from 1-14 Dublin Road in Bray, as well as commercial land at AXA Insurance, Circle K, Bright Ford and Bray Windsor on the same stretch, plots of green space adjacent to Woodbrook Estate and the Front Lodge, and Woodbrook Golf Club on the Dublin Road, are all set to be acquired for the project.

Woodbrook College will also have areas to the front of its campus acquired, a total of 188m2, while Woodbrook Housing Estate looks set to lose 1,875.7m2.

Any observations or submissions must be accompanied by a €50 note and must be received by the Board no later than 5.30 p.m. on October 10.