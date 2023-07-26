No fire service for Bray Air Display as strike resumes

Air show won’t be manned by the fire service as in previous years.

The resumption of the firefighter’s dispute means that this weekend’s Bray Air Display will go ahead without members of the Retained Fire Service present.

It comes as strike action resumed on Wednesday morning, following the rejection of a proposed settlement of their dispute over pay and conditions. Pickets have been placed at retained fire stations, but members will respond to life-threatening emergency calls.

Firefighter Mark Atkins, who is stationed at Greystones Fire Station and is the SIPTU shop steward, said that his understanding is that there won’t be any cover from Wicklow Fire Service for the Bray Air Display.

He added that while it is “disappointing” for the members of the Wicklow crews, “but it is part of the fall-out of strike action”.

"We are extremely conscious of public safety,” Mark said, “but also we have a right to be in dispute and we are being put on the back foot hugely. SIPTU presented, a number of weeks ago, what the strike action would look like, in order not to put public safety at risk."

Mark said that cover could be provided at the Bray Air Display if three pumps are in attendance, but with the strike action that isn’t feasible. Currently, under the conditions of the dispute to minimise risk to the public, three pumps are put into action for every call.

“That’s kind of an impossibility,” he said, “you can’t have three pumps sitting on Bray seafront, as it means Greystones or Wicklow or Rathdrum are without cover during that period of time, so it’s an impossible ask. The air show is such a big event and it goes on for so long. In a normal situation, without strike action, anything that has have life-threatening issues like a road traffic accident on the N11 or a person is reported in a fire, it’s always two pumps anyway."

SIPTU and the Local Government Management Agency went to the the Labour Court recently where a proposal that included increases to the retainer – of between 24 per cent and 32 per cent – and the recruitment of up to 400 additional firefighters was presented.

Retained firefighters currently are on call 24/7 and paid a retainer of just €8,000 and earn additional fees attending call-outs.

The firefighters voted against acceptance of the deal by a margin of 82 per cent to 18 per cent.

Mark said the deal was “overwhelmingly rejected” and “24 per cent of eight grand is a bit of a dig at us”.

“You put yourself in Carnew, or Dunlavin. Look at Dunlavin Fire Station, two-and-a-half kilometres from Dunlavin, there isn’t even a shop and those guys are getting eight grand a year and they have to ask permission to go and buy deodorant. And it’s not about the pay, it’s about a structure that has been in place since the seventies and it’s not relevant today."

Commenting on the need for the presence of fire crews at the Bray Air Display, Wicklow County Council said: “While a fire crew was present in previous years at the Bray Air Show, this was not a requirement under the Risk Assessment or Event Safety Plan for the event. Their presence was to engage with the community and provide Fire Safety advice to the public.

“A fire crew has never been included in the Event Safety Plan as first responders for the show, given the need for them to be available to the community of Bray and wider area during the show. This is the reason their presence at previous shows has been on the periphery to allow for immediate mobilisation to incidents.

“As provided for under the Protocol for Disputes in Essential Services and the Code of Practice procedures contained within same, there will continue to be a response to life threatening calls.”