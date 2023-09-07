New Firehouse Café is no drill for Wicklow firefighter

A new addition to the coffee houses of Bray has opened at the top of the town’s Main Street, with Firehouse Café, which has embraced a unique theme to stand out above the crowd – namely the Fire Brigade.

With its shelves full of helmets, badges and other assorted paraphernalia, it sits directly opposite the location of the old Bray Fire Station, which was built in 1955 behind the Town Hall until the services were moved to Ballywaltrim in the late 1980s.

But that is not the only reason why a fire brigade-themed café was chosen, as its owner, Bray native John O’Rourke, is himself a firefighter, having followed in the footsteps of his father, who spent his career in the service.

John started out in catering school in the 1980s, studying at Cathal Brugha Street as his father worked in the Dublin Brigade, doing his best at regular intervals to encourage his son to follow suit.

John spent 10 years in the hospitality industry, in hotels and restaurants, and even running an Irish bar in France, until an opportunity came up in the Fire Brigade, which he took. He has now been working as a full-time fire fighter for 24 years in Dublin.

John though, clearly needs his coffee, working shift patterns of a day and two nights, or two days and one night, leaving the running of the new café to his son, Aaron, in his absence.

“You’re in the station all the time,” John says. “A night shift is from six in the evening until nine in the morning. That’s what I was doing last night,” he adds, as he takes a sip from something called a ‘cortado’.

There are those who go straight for their espressos for that direct hit and there are those who like to carry their Americanos or lattes with them as a trophy of sorts, sipping on them for hours as they go through their day. A cortado is something in between. It consists of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce that acidity, which normally requires a few strong mints to clear up.

The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy, as with a ‘macchiato’. It’s all a bit complex, but John insists the cortado is the way to go for the in-betweeners.

He also insists the strength does the job following a night shift or two with the Brigade.

“Catering was always my passion, even from the age of 15 as a kitchen porter. I’ve always had it in my blood and it’s come full circle,” he says.

John rejuvenated his catering roots a number of years ago by first opening a trailer, just as Covid began to spread, in Newtowmountkennedy. As it turned out, it was something of a success given the closure of the sector.

“People loved it because all the coffee shops closed. All the mums would come down with their babies and chat away. The whole thing about coffee shops,” he explains, “is you need to be able to have a chat with someone. You have to be able to react with people when they come in,” he adds, as a customer walks by and gives a warm salutation.

Because he was powering his cortados and Americanos off a noisy generator, John eventually had to move and took up residence over in Belmont, where he spent a year until the restaurant opened, and he was forced to find a suitable premises around Bray, which, many would assume has enough coffee outlets already.

“We’re slow starting off,” he admits, “when the schools are back though, this will be massive for me as this will be my end of the town.”

Indeed, given the number of schools in the area, John will surely be back to serving the jaded mums – and dads – all over again, as he is in a prime location to do just that. When the footfall increases, he hopes to slowly begin to add some food offerings – more pastries, possibly high-end toasties with decent sourdough bread.

“There is a very, very good mark up on coffee,” he explains. “But I’ve done this a bit off the cuff, and I know I can keep the costs down because one person, maybe two can run it. I roast my own beans, so I’m lucky that way.”

John uses the beans provided by importer, Greenbean, “an Irish fella who lived over in Brazil for three years” who he likes to support, but he does his own roasting - a skill he learnt “after 100 hours on YouTube” (but naturally, his years of experience in the catering industry comes into it). “But it is a science,” he adds.

The fire brigade theme, John explains, not only mirrors his own passion for the service but that of his father, who has since passed away. And on the recent strikes in the Retained Service, John says that while a retained service is fine for certain rural parts of the country, for Bray, “it should be full-time”.

“It’s not good enough with the size of Bray and Greystones,” he says, adding the fire service is “antiquated”.

His café is open Monday to Saturday from 7.30am to 4pm, as “a lot of people don’t drink coffee after four”. Unless, that is, you’re a fire fighter. “I drink coffee at all hours.”