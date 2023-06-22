‘Nerve-shredding’ new movie from Wicklow director to hit Netflix in July

The trailer for a thrilling new documentary by Greystones director Laura McGann, has just been released ahead of its Netflix premiere on July 19.

The Deepest Breath tells the story of the Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini and the Irish expert safety diver Stephen Keenan. It takes an in-depth look inside one of the most dangerous sports in the world – freediving –using everything from raw underwater dive footage to childhood home movies to chronicle Zecchini and Keenan's lives and careers.

While Zecchini and Keenan don't meet until many years into their respective careers, the film tells their stories in parallel from childhood into adulthood.

The Deepest Breath _ Official Trailer

The film is told through extensive interviews, which bring viewers along for the emotional and sometimes terrifying journey into the silent depths of the ocean.

The synopsis of the film describes champion freediver Alessia Zecchini, who fell in love with diving as a child growing up in Italy “astounding coaches with her raw talent and determination in pool swims and open water contests before she was even old enough to legally compete”.

Meanwhile, Irish adventurer turned expert safety diver Stephen Keenan, from Dublin, “set out on a quest to find himself, traveling across Africa before landing in Dahab, Egypt” and establishing a diving school.

Despite their different paths, the two would eventually meet, “discovering a shared passion for pushing their limits and forming a powerful relationship that felt like fate”.

The film reduced people to tears at Sundance earlier this year, while Screen International called it ‘a nerve-shredding experience’, and in an interview with Filmmaker Magazine, director McGann described how intricate the process of making the film was.

“Starting out, I was acutely aware that freediving was a really intriguing world that I knew nothing about; I had a lot to learn before I could start to understand the powerful story of our central subjects, Stephen and Alessia.

“We spent hundreds of hours having conversations with over 50 people on Zoom to learn more. It became clear that there were 15 people that we absolutely had to interview in person in order to tell this story. The challenge was that the participants were spread over 10 countries; Ireland, Italy, Russia, Japan, Czech Republic, Bahamas, France, Egypt, USA, Belgium.”

McGann started making films and producing theatre when she was just 15 years old and went on to study film in Ballyfermot, before pursuing a masters in documentary filmmaking at Hope University, Liverpool.

Her first festival short The End of the Counter was made with the support of the Irish Film Board, and subsequently won her several awards, including best short documentary at the Galway Film Fleadh.

The short was screened at international festivals including Boston Independent Film Festival, Dublin International Film Festival and Belfast Film Festival. Laura has worked in Ireland and abroad shooting and directing over 20 documentary series for RTE, SKY, PBS, BBC, Lonely Planet and UTV.

The Deepest Breath opens in selected Irish cinemas on Friday, July 14 and premieres globally on Netflix on Wednesday, July 19.