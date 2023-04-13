Music Network’s trio tour brings springtime to Bray’s Mermaid Theatre

IRELAND’S national music touring organisation, Music Network, brings live music to communities throughout Ireland with regular tours of some of the finest, up-and-coming, as well as established,’ artists the country has to offer.

The network’s April tour – which visits Bray’s Mermaid Theatre on Wednesday, April 26 – is a real treat, featuring an eclectic programme that includes the classics of Mozart, Handel and Haydn, alongside the stage hits of composer Kurt Weill. Performing this musical extravaganza will be the trio of soprano Claudia Boyle, Niall O’Sullivan (trumpet) and Conor Linehan (piano).

Claudia Boyle, a national treasure whose stellar international career has taken her to the four corners of the globe, has recently returned from making her house debut for Opéra National de Paris singing the role of Dede in Bernstein’s ‘A Quiet Place’ to much acclaim.

She has won both first prize and the Critics’ Award at The Maria Callas Competition in Verona, where the Callas Estate presented her with the miraculous medal once owned and worn by the legendary singer.

She was also chosen by acclaimed film director Mike Leigh to star in his first-ever venture for the operatic stage as the leading heroine Mabel, in Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance in London’s Coliseum.

As well as performing baroque and classical works for trumpet and orchestra with the National Symphony Orchestra and National Youth Orchestra of Ireland, Niall O’Sullivan has, as an arranger, performed his own unique arrangements of iconic works with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra for live radio broadcasts and concert performances.

Niall and his wife, vocalist Shóna Henneberry, have also toured the USA extensively with their sell-out show My Funny Valentine. And his musical virtuosity goes well beyond the classical – as a featured guest, he has performed with Josh Groban, The Priests and The Unthanks and as a sideman he has shared the stage with Tom Jones, Amy Winehouse, Jose Carreras, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Dionne Warwick and Sinéad O’Connor.

Composer, pianist and teacher Conor Linehan is a regular performer with both the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and performs a wide range of solo and chamber music. He is a member of the piano faculty of the Royal Irish Academy of Music, where he also teaches courses in improvisation.

Much in demand as a composer, Conor has written theatre scores for all of the major Irish companies, as well as The Royal Shakespeare Company, The National Theatre and many other British theatres. Recent commissions include ‘Joyce’s Women’ (Abbey Theatre), ‘The Tin Soldier’ (Gate Theatre and Galway International Arts Festival), ‘Gravity’ (Bottom Dog Theatre Company), Three Short O’Casey Comedies (Druid Theatre) and ‘Backwards Up A Rainbow’ (Landmark).

With live music now an essential ingredient in our everyday lives, this is the perfect opportunity for a mid-week evening. Tickets are priced €22 and booking is available at mermaidartscentre.ie.