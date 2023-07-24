Most Wicklow adults unaware of link between hearing loss and dementia

Just 27 per cent of adults living in Leinster, outside Dublin, are aware that hearing loss is associated with dementia.

JUST over one in four (27 per cent) of adults living in Leinster, outside Dublin, are aware that hearing loss is associated with the early onset of dementia, according to a new survey by Hidden Hearing.

A leading provider of hearing healthcare in Ireland for over 35 years, the new research by Hidden Hearing – which operates a clinic in Bray – demonstrates the lack of understanding of dementia incidence, risk factors or symptoms among Irish adults.

By comparison, 30 per cent of Dublin residents were aware that hearing loss is linked to dementia, while Munster (26 per cent) and Connacht/Ulster (16 per cent) residents were, in the majority, revealed to be unaware of the association.

Despite low awareness in the survey, Dolores Madden, Marketing Director and Audiologist at Hidden Hearing, confirms that hearing loss is now known to be a potentially preventable cause of dementia.

“Medical research is building the case that hearing loss is one of the biggest modifiable risk factors for dementia and that wearing hearing aids when needed, mitigates that risk. Other factors like high blood pressure and lower education can also be remedied through medication and lifestyle changes, from diet and exercise to engaging in mentally stimulating activities.”