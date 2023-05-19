Most expensive Eircodes for properties outside Dublin are both in Wicklow

The most expensive Eircode areas over the last 12 months outside of Dublin were A63 Greystones and A98 Bray.

The most expensive Eircode areas in the country outside of Dublin are now found in Greystones and Bray, with the A63 Greystones and A98 Bray Eircodes ranked as the most expensive and second most expensive addresses after Blackrock, which commands the highest price for a property in Ireland.

It comes as the national Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) figures were released for the year to March, pointing to an increase in property prices of 3.9%, with prices in Dublin rising by 1.7% and prices outside Dublin up by 5.7%.

The index measures the change in the average level of prices paid for residential properties sold in Ireland, and the annual increase represents a slowdown from the 5.1% figure recorded by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) in February.

In the year to March, the Eircode area with the highest median price for household dwelling purchases was A94 'Blackrock’ (€750,000).

Outside of Dublin the most expensive Eircode area over the last twelve months was A63 'Greystones', with a median price of €534,999. The second most expensive Eircode area was A98 'Bray', where the median price was €466,000.

Elsewhere in Wicklow, Wicklow’s A67 Eircode also had a median price (€374,999) above the national average, but Arklow’s Y14 Eircode boasted a more affordable median of €275,000.

In the W91 area, which includes Blessington and Baltinglass, the median was €389,950.

The CSO figures also show that prices of houses and apartments dropped by 0.6% during March — the third monthly fall in a row. Some 4,132 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with Revenue — up 5.4% compared with the 3,921 purchases in March 2022.

Overall, the median price of a home bought in Ireland in the 12 months to March was €310,000.

Statistician Viacheslav Voronovich said: “Residential property prices rose by 3.9% in the 12 months to March 2023, down from 5.1% in the year to February 2023, and from the high values of 15.1% in the 12 months to February and March 2022."

“In Dublin, residential property prices saw an increase of 1.7%, while property prices outside Dublin were 5.7% higher than a year earlier,” he said.