Minister Simon Harris visits national school in Wicklow as village’s population is set to grow

Wicklow Minister Simon Harris visited St Laurence O’Toole’s National School, in Roundwood, where a number of issues surrounding the school’s future in light of a growing population in the village were discussed.

Meeting with school principal Sinead Sharkey, teachers and students, on Friday, May 26, Mr Harris said: “It was great to be able to meet with Principal Sinead Sharkey in St Laurence O’Toole’s National School and members of the Board of Management to discuss a number of important issues regarding the school’s future.

“Recently, I have been in touch with the Minister of Education about the school’s new build plans and will continue to do so while working with the school’s staff and board of management.

“With the school’s centenary approaching and a number of nearby housing developments under construction, the school is set to attract many more students over the coming years, and it is vital that we ensure that the school has the appropriate facilities to accommodate these new students and allow the school to continue to provide a high level of education.

“Along with this, I will be working closely with Wicklow County Council to improve the school’s parking facilities, which are currently insufficient for the needs of the school’s teachers and parents.

“I want to thank the students of St. Laurence O’Toole’s National School again for meeting with me after my discussion with Principal Sharkey and the Board of Management and to be able to listen to the school’s choir,” he added.