Mermaid Arts Centre to gift Wicklow people free entertainment for 21st birthday

There is a “big buzz” around the events planned for Mermaid Arts Centre’s 21st Birthday celebrations, with a packed programme scheduled for the end of September.

From Thursday, September 21 through to Sunday, September 24, and taking in Culture Night on Friday 22, Mermaid hosts four days of completely free events for all ages and interests.

It is essentially Mermaid’s “birthday gift back to the people of Wicklow who have supported the arts centre so strongly over the last 21 years” and will hopefully entice more back over the autumn.

Julie Kelleher, Artistic Director of Mermaid Arts Centre, said there has been “a big buzz” around so many of the events, with the Hardy Har Headliners comedy night (Saturday 23), featuring Deirdre O’Kane, Karl Spain, Fred Cooke, Danny O Brien and Adam Burke MC already booked out and demand soaring for the 2FM Live event (Friday 22) in great demand.

The acts for the 2FM gig still remain a secret, but the three-and-a-half-hour show, hosted by Dan Hegarty, will be a mix of live music and DJs, with Julie promising “four live acts from the 2FM Rising stable” with a focus on “younger, emerging acts across genres”.

It is a huge undertaking for the centre and for Julie, who left her post as Artistic Director of The Everyman in Cork in September 2020 to take up the role at what was a difficult time for the arts in general because of the pandemic.

“The venue was effectively closed when I landed here three years ago,” she says. “So it feels kind of kind of amazing to be putting on a weekend of free events that are packing out. I wanted to come here because I think the venue had an amazing reputation. Just to see the kind of relationship it has with the community and Wicklow is really wonderful, and I think really worthy of celebration. So I’m thrilled that we’re getting to do that.”

Anyone who has ever attended a show at Mermaid attests to how unique the atmosphere is. ‘Intimate’ is the ubiquitous word, used and abused when it comes to describing small venues, but in the case of this centre it is a label it can use as liberally as it likes.

“It feels intimate even though there’s a good number of seats,” Julie agrees. “There’s no bad seat in the house. And everybody feels that they have that kind of close connection when they’re in the room here.”

As Artistic Director, striking a balance between entertainment and art is tricky and it’s a case of having to watch the numbers closely and plan accordingly, without being too swayed by commercial interests.

“That’s the puzzle of it all,” she says. “A good chunk of the year is allocated to local art. So lots of amateur dramatic groups, choirs, stage group, dance academies, and sometimes secondary schools –more so than I would have experienced in Cork.

“My sense is that there’s a really strong appetite here for people to kind of get stuck in themselves, and be involved, which I think it’s a brilliant energy. I love that about here. And that makes up a good 20-25 per cent of the year for us, where the community is being assessed on stage, which is kind of fun.

“As regards the rest, there’s a very high volume and steady stream of work being pitched to us in all sorts of different ways. I guess part of my role is to figure out what it is that people might respond to, on one level, commercially. Then on another level, what are the things that we think are really interesting that maybe they’re not going to sell tons of tickets, but in order for those performers to grow a base, or to really develop their work, needs to happen to get them on the stage. I think about it like a menu. That is what I spend my days thinking about.

“And one of the things that was tricky about starting the role in the pandemic, was that it was nearly 18 months before I had any of that kind of feedback to respond to. But we’ve seen a real jump in terms of figures this year. And it’s great because I get a really strong sense of what people are responding to, or what they want to see. And I can build from there.”

The venue is also in the advantageous position of being able to extend its reach beyond Bray. This is something that is most noticeable when the Bray Jazz Festival emerges each year.

“I suppose it’s interesting that it does have an attraction for people in South Dublin and North Wicklow. Because when the Bray Jazz is on, it fills up and people come out from all over for that.

“And last year, when everything else was quite low in terms of sales, the Jazz Festival happened, and you can really see that this is a destination kind of event that people were coming up for, because the sales were so strong. And that was a really good example of a festival that has grown its relationship with audiences over the last 21 years, right? And it’s a real success story. And there are lots of those I think, connected with Mermaid as well.”

At heart, Mermaid still has pride of place in the community, which is something that Julie has observed since she began.

“We have some young people working in the venue here now that would have been coming to the venue as small children. We have people serving on our board who would have performed here. So you can really see what it has meant for this community to have a space like this.

"I think that’s a really enormous achievement, in terms of the people who worked to put this venue in place 21 years ago, as well as the people who have kept it going, both from inside the building, but also audiences who’ve supported it over the last 21 years. I got to say that as an outsider, but I think people should be really proud of it.”

Julie says that they are “bursting at the seams a little bit now” in terms of the programme but when it comes to drawing in the ‘big names’, there are no guarantees, as some acts need to have a certain number of seats in a venue before they will consider it – but not all.

“There are other acts, I’m thinking of the kind of Christy Moores or the Sharon Shannons, who play in front of thousands of people, but sometimes do like a couple of hundred in Bray. And, you know, these are the type of performer to really thrive on that relationship with the audience. So what we can offer in terms of intimacy, that maybe other spaces can’t, that’s what we try to emphasise.”

Mermaid Arts Centre Marks its 21st birthday with a weekend of free events, from Thursday, September 21 to Sunday, September 24.

For full programme, visit: mermaidartscentre.ie