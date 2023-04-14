Mermaid Arts Centre seeks Wicklow artists for landmark anniversary exhibition

Mermaid Arts Centre is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year and has announced an open call for visual artists in Wicklow to exhibit their works in a group exhibition which is taking place between July and September 2023.

The exhibition aims to showcase contemporary art made in Ireland, with a particular focus on work from Wicklow and its environs.

Artists can submit a maximum of two works in 2D, which can include painting, photography, print, drawing, lens-based media or mixed media. 3D works are also encouraged, including sculpture and textiles. Works outside these categories will not be accepted and any work submitted must have been created from 2018 onwards.

As Mermaid is Wicklow’s County Arts Centre, artists based in or from Co Wicklow are particularly encouraged to submit. If selected, the work must be delivered to Mermaid Arts Centre between July 3 and 5 by the artist or a nominated representative.

Artists are urged to note that submissions for consideration must be made through the dedicated submission platform which is online only. Each submission will require the name of the artist, title, dimensions, description, medium and an accompanying Jpeg of the work (must not exceed 3MB).

This image may be used for the sales catalogue, website or additional promotional material and must be of good quality. All work selected for exhibition may be for sale. A commission of 30% is payable to Mermaid Arts Centre and a price should also be indicated if the work is for sale.

The deadline for entries is April 23 and successful artists will be notified by June 9. The opening date of the exhibition will be July 15 and it will run until September 23.

For more details see: mermaidartscentre.ie