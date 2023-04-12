Meet the Wicklow pair gifting wheels and friendship to Ukrainian refugees

​

Some of the bikes outside Bray's Royal Hotel donated to the 'Bikes for Refugees' project.

Philip Carey works on one of the bikes donated by people from Bray for his 'Bikes for Refugees' project, which helps give Ukrainians an independent form of transport.

Cast your mind back to just over one year ago, when well-meaning people rushed to the doors of Dublin Airport to donate everything from food and clothing to toys, buggies and car seats for the thousands of refugees who had begun to arrive from Ukraine.

It got to the point where the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) were forced to release a statement kindly asking all the Good Samaritans to stop leaving sundry items at the airport’s doors – in particular, the doors of the listed building at the Old Central Terminal, which was being used as a reception centre to house the thousands who had fled the war-torn country.

While the DAA said offers of all kinds were “well-meaning and appreciated”, one item from the list certainly jumps out: car seats.

You would imagine that without cars, car seats are pretty much redundant; apart from a short taxi ride, or a pick-up from a helpful local family, what were the Ukrainians to do with them?

As time went on and more refugees arrived on our soil, one Bray couple did spot an item that was conspicuous by its absence: the good old bicycle.

Philip Carey, together with his wife Claudia, figured that if you were going to place hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in the more remote towns and villages of the Garden County, they are going to be a bit stuck. And a car seat won’t get them too far on its own.

“Shortly after the refugees arrived, we realised there was a gap in their needs,” Philip says. “They needed some form of transport, so we thought bikes are relatively easily done, so let’s do that.

“What I had to do in the first place was put out the word on social media, or flyers in letterboxes, that we were looking for bikes.”

Philip then started a campaign on Gofundme last May and helped deploy almost 100 bikes to refugees in the region.

Given that by December last year, Revenue records indicated that one-third of Ukrainian refugees were already employed here – a higher employment rate than in any other country – Philip’s idea to provide bikes was not just for the purposes of recreation or spins to the local store.

“Quite a few of them needed the bikes for work purposes,” he says. “Some of them worked shift work, so they needed transport for early morning or evening shifts.

“Some of them are lucky enough to be in Bray, but there is a hostel in Knockree, above Enniskerry, for example, where they’re pretty well cut off from anywhere. They have a four or five kilometre walk to any form of public transport.”

But with the number bikes in circulation, one issue begot another, and the problem of bicycle maintenance reared its head.

“The bikes donated by the public are often in need of some TLC and refurbishment,” Philip says. “We provide the labour free of charge but have been seeking funding to purchase the necessary spare parts such as tyres, cables, mudguards, locks and lights.

“We now maintain the bikes as well. We fix them. I pick them up. I have a van. Some of the bikes I can fix wherever they are, depending on what’s wrong. Others I’d take away and overhaul them and bring them back.”

It wasn’t long before Philip’s good work was tainted by the scourge that blights every cyclist in Ireland: bike theft. Some 20,000 bikes are stolen every year, mostly in Dublin, but given people in Bray donated some “pretty good ones”, it was only a matter of time before they were noticed.

“And that’s the problem,” Philip says, “a lot of the bikes at the Royal Hotel, for example, are left outside because there’s nowhere else to put them. They’ve sawn through locks and chains and stolen the good ones. We were providing children’s bikes, but we stopped doing that,” he adds.

“It’s just too problematic. And it’s not essential either. Children tend to wreck bikes and they were leaving them all over the car parks and all around the hotels. And you can see the point, they [the hotels] have to run a business.

“So for a while they put a ban on the children’s bikes. But for teenagers, a lot of them would use the bikes to go to school. And to socialise, as well. They’re not all accommodated in ideal places, so that’s a way for them to meet their pals.”

The couple’s altruism has now extended further than providing bicycles, and they have identified other needs as the conflict enters its second year and more refugees arrive.

“At the moment, we have several projects running, not just the Bikes for Refugees.

“At this stage, they’ve been here over a year now. Their needs have changed.

“They don’t need clothes anymore, they don’t need the basics anymore. They’ve kind of sorted themselves out with a lot of stuff. So, we’ve identified other needs outside of the material stuff.

“Basically, they need friendship. They need support. We teach English as well. It was part English, part friendship, was the message we were putting out there. And accommodation is still the biggie.

“So we would try and connect them up with people who can help them, try and integrate them. Even basic stuff, like if they’re moving, we’ll give them a hand moving.

“For example, we had an extended family in the Royal Hotel but the parents – a mother, father and another mother of that group – came to Ireland but they were sent to Dungloe, in Donegal. So they’re living in a holiday chalet in Donegal, and the rest of the extended family is in Bray.”

In a bid to help, Philip spent Easter weekend delivering three bikes to Donegal for the adults to use as transport.

“They’re seven miles from Dungloe,” he said. “They’re not even in Dungloe. It’s idyllic for a couple of weeks, but try to get a job there!”

If Philip and Claudia have buckets of goodwill to spare, they are still short on funds to keep all the balls in the air. They did enquire about funding through the various official channels, but “there was too much red tape”. So they decided to take it upon themselves to pursue the various projects.

“It’s not that much, to be honest,” Philip says. “And the bike shop [in Bray] are good with advice, and they give me parts for cheap.

“While the demand has tapered off a bit there’s still ongoing maintenance.

“We’re pretty low on publicity and we haven’t really documented much of it.

“Our feeling is, we don’t want any pats on the back. But if we could generate more funding on Gofundme, that would be great.”

If you would like to support the campaign, go to: gofundme.com/f/bikes-for-ukranian-refugee