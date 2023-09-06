Meet the Bray volunteers who feed the homeless – ‘we’re out 365 nights a year’

Seven days a week, 365 days a year, the town’s needy are catered for by caring locals

In the boot of the car parked at Tesco on Vevay Road, in Bray, there seems to be enough food for a large picnic, including what look like your typical party packs, painstakingly put together with little snacks, fruit and a bag of crisps, all contained inside a see-through bag like the ones you get at the airport when you’re flying off somewhere nice on holiday.

But this is no picnic. Nor is it a holiday. This is Bray Area Rough Sleepers Support, known locally as just BARSS, a voluntary ‘soup run’ which caters for the town’s homeless, as well as those who have just found themselves, for whatever reason, without the means of getting an evening meal.

The purpose of the voluntary group was to bridge the gap for rough sleepers between the closure of other services for the day and the resumption the following morning, when in between no food is available.

Michael Walby, who is on the BARSS Committee that oversees its operation on a daily basis, said the food is stored in a lock-up on Boghall Road, where sundry items like socks or gloves are also stored.

“We don’t do jackets or clothes,” he said. “We just don’t have the space to to do. When we’re offered those sorts of stuff, we just direct people to the WH Five Loaves (a homeless charity on Bray Main Street), and then they give it to them instead. Most of our service users would use the five loaves anyway,” he said.

Other services in the town are offered by Bray Community Addiction Team (BCAT) and The Simon Community.

Back at Tesco, it has just gone half-past seven and Michael is going through the food supply – coffee, soup, sandwiches – while waiting for hamburgers and chips, which will be kindly donated by Macari’s chipper.

“We can only use food that can be eaten on the night,” Michael explains. He is not the only one waiting, as suddenly a couple of service users approach only to be told that they will need to hang on until 8.00pm. They politely walk away with a wave.

“We’ve got one group of volunteers to go out each night. So we’re out 365 nights a year, every night, including Christmas night. So we physically go out and we go out in groups of two or three. It just depends on who’s available.

“We have another group of volunteers who will make sandwiches, and some do the hot food for us – anything from cottage pie, lasagne, curry.

“Macari’s help us out all the time. Four Star Pizza support us, they do pizza for us once a week. The Royal Hotel do sausage and chips for us every Friday night. So we’re really lucky. Ripasso, before they closed unfortunately, they always gave us food right the way through when they were really struggling, in fairness, through the lockdown and stuff.

Another man approaches and Michael tells him politely: “We’re not starting yet. Eight o’clock. We’ll have some chips and stuff then.”

The group, which was started in 2015, with Kelly Tormey, has about 30-35 active volunteers , who work from a roster which is made up every Thursday with a variety of chores.

“I was doing some shopping today and buying pot noodles and drinks and stuff,” Michael, who also works full-time, explains, adding that each volunteer would put in a shift of about six hours a week. The ‘soup run’ itself takes about two hours each night to get to the needy at various locations around the town.

“Not every homeless person would use our service,” Michael explains. “And some people who use our service aren’t homeless. It varies. You know, during the summer, you get people that you didn’t see in the wintertime. And we don’t ask. If they come to the car and they want something, we’ll give it to them.

“The last few weeks have been our busiest,” he says. “I think last night, the team fed 22 people. So there’s no pattern to it. We’ve looked at it. And we’ve tracked it and stuff like that.

“It does get busier in the summer, and it definitely gets quieter at Christmas. We don’t ask for any kind of story.

“If they talk to us, they to talk to us. We’ll chat to them. I would guess, in Bray, there must be 15 people. But I’m just guessing.

“Some of them might have a house and are just stuck for food. They might be couchsurfing. There’s definitely a bit of that as well.

“We were contacted tonight by somebody who literally has just found themselves homeless and has been contacting the council. He’s just started that process now. So he’s asked us for a tent and a sleeping bag and things like that. So there’s people like that. And we see a number of them, which is terrible. But they generally get back on their feet pretty quick.

“You know, we’ll often have people coming to us saying: ‘I’ve started work, but I’ve to wait for the first pay cheque. And in fairness, at the end of it, they’ll come back and say thanks. And then they’re sorted.”

Michael explains that after handing out the food at Tesco, he will go to the next stop, which is the Primary Care Centre, on Killarney Road, a busy stop, then Lidl on the Dublin Road, and recently, they have added Centra on the Boghall Road and SuperValu on Southern Cross.

“We don’t go looking for people because people don’t want to be interrupted. People will often say to us there is somebody down the seafront in a tent. Okay, but we can’t go knocking on their tent. They mightn’t want us to be near them. We don’t stop down on the seafront, to be honest, because it’s busy.

“But in fairness to the people of Bray, we get very well supported. We get really looked after at Christmas time – a number of the residents’ associations will will support us, the Hockey Club, Shankill Tennis Club does a number of groups. Woodies staff do a collection for us as well. So we’re quite well looked after.”

The group’s big fundraising event is the Christmas Concert at the Mermaid. They also received €1,000 from the Bray Soroptimists, a business group made up of professional women.

“So that’s where the bulk of our money comes from,” Michael says. “The Outdoor Adventure Centre they support us really well, I have to say. We have some credit up there. And when we need to, we give out tents and sleeping bags as well.”

Michael goes to collect the burgers and chips from Macari’s and those who had been waiting patiently – about eight people – approach the car on his return and the food is handed out.

They are all grateful, chatty.

"The chat is as important as the food,” Michael says. Then it’s on to the next stop. And the next. And the next.

You can donate to BARRS on idonate.ie