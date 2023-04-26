Meet local hero Aoife Doyle as she returns to the Bray Jazz Festival

Equally at home with folk, country, bluegrass or blues, Bray native Aoife Doyle has recorded and performed with many prominent Irish musicians, including Tommy Halferty, Hugh Buckley, Michael Buckley and singer Sinead O’Connor – and recently got to share the stage with the Beautiful South’s Paul Heaton.

Originally from Bray, Aoife is now living in Co Clare, where, with “more time to reflect” and with nature as a muse has been able to devote more time to her songwriting, which is evident on her third album, Infinitely Clear.

Infinitely Clear is her second album of original music, released in April 2022 on independent label Rannagh Records. It was produced by one of Ireland’s most renowned musicians and producers, saxophonist Michael Buckley (who plays the Mermaid Arts Centre at 8pm on Saturday April 29) and features a host of stellar Irish musicians, including Aoife's longtime band – Johnny Taylor, Andrew Csibi, Dominic Mullan.

While she grew up in a house steeped in traditional and folk music, her love of jazz and blues began as a teenager after hearing Billie Holiday, later discovering Ella Fitzgerald, before being inspired to study jazz at Newpark Music Centre in Dublin.

Described as a confection of jazz, folk, soul and country, Infinitely Clear was picked up by Marty Whelan on his popular breakfast show, Marty in the Morning, on Lyric FM, as the album of the week. The well-loved broadcaster loved it so much he went even further to help it along.

“I did the launch in the Hot Spot [in Greystones],” Aoife says, “and he gave albums away every day in the run-up to that, as well. So, I got an extra week of exposure. He liked the music, though. Not everyone in RTE are music fans. But Marty and Fiachna Ó Braonáin [of Hothouse Flowers and RTE’s Late Date] – always play new artists and Irish artists.”

Wicklow’s East Coast also backed Aoife after she entered a song competition at the station in 2021, and was chosen as the winner for her “striking” voice and “unique musical tone”. “It feels unaffected and authentic – rare to hear these days,” the judges said.

But getting airplay isn’t always easy on terrestrial stations.

“East Coast Radio were great as well,” Aoife says, “I entered a song competition with them and won it, in 2021. They were a great supporter of my music. But what I do isn’t necessarily a fit for all the [radio] shows. Folk is a big thing in Ireland. My music is jazz, but it’s very much a hybrid of other styles as well. It wouldn’t be fair to jazz, to say it’s jazz. But in Ireland, because it’s not pure folk, they just say it’s jazz. In the UK, they’d be inclined to call it Americana or a broader term. So you have a lot more stations to get played on.”

Aoife has had a busy spell, with shows in Paris – with the Parisiennes really loving what she did – the Cork Jazz Festival and something of an impromptu performance with Paul Heaton.

“Paul Heaton was touring in Ireland and he tweeted one of my songs one day,” Aoife says. “And he asked me to support him on one of his Irish dates, then he asked me to sing with him, because Jacqui Abbot was sick. I played with him at the INEC in Killarney. Things like that are great, if you’re putting stuff out and somebody just stumbles on it and gives you a gig like that.”

Aoife has shows coming up at the Sofa Sessions in Kilkenny and the Westport Jazz Festival, both in May. But the Bray Jazz Festival is always a sort of homecoming gig that she cherishes.

“Bray Jazz is great,” she says. “George and Dorothy [organisers ] do it for the love of it, and it’s a lot of work. And they’re always very inclusive of Irish musicians, which is really nice because they could just get all these international acts and overlook Irish musicians. But they go out of their way to have a diverse range of musicians and local acts. I’m delighted to be playing the festival, I do have a lot of time for the organisers because they’re so supportive. It’s a huge achievement that they’ve kept the festival going all this time.”

Aoife Doyle and band play the Harbour Bar at Bray Jazz Festival 2023, Saturday, April 29 at 6.00pm. Admission is free.

See: aoifedoyle.com