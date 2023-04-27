Marie Keane keeps the momentum going with sold-out show in Greystones

Marie Keane was thrilled to play at a sold-out show at the Hot Spot, in her home town of Greystones, on Friday, April 14, when despite being backed by a full band and the venue full to the rafters, she still managed to enjoy a “really chilled out” evening, with singer Little Oak (Doireann Ansbro) opening.

Marie played her second album, MNÁ, in full, together with tracks from her first album, Russian Doll, at a venue that is a firm favourite with musicians, as it “always provides great support”.

“It was a nice gig to play,” Marie said, following the success of the show, “as I used to manage a soul, corporate wedding band for years and those gigs were gruelling.

“They went on for two to three hours and a gig like this was lovely. I teach some of the kids locally, so a lot of them came down because they’d never seen me before,” she added.

Marie qualified as an environmental scientist but for over 15 years performed in various blues, soul, jazz, motown and skamusical ensembles, citing highlights as a residency at the Late Night Gaiety, the main stage at the Metropole in the Cork Jazz Festival and more recently a coveted slot at The Ruby Sessions.

She is the founder of the Harmania Academy of Music Education & Performance and teaches mainly piano, vocals and pre-instrumental classes having received awards in training for the Suzuki method in piano.

Leaving school, she followed the path of her father and sister who both pursued science and “it seemed like a safe bet because making a living out of music is very challenging”.

“I did work in offices for a number of years,” she said, “until it became apparent that it wasn‘t working, this isn’t me.”

She calls her work “a passion project” and it’s great if it makes any traction at all. When she made her first album it was starting to gain attention until “the lockdown obliterated it” so she decided “‘I’m going to write another album” despite it being such a huge undertaking.

Times have changed in terms of the recording process, whereby so much work can be done more efficiently and quicker with the bulk of the latest album done between her house and that of producer Alan Kelly.

“To do it all in a studio would be too costly,” Marie said, before addressing the big issue for contemporary musicians – royalties.

In blunt terms, if you are an artist on Spotify – the big player in the streaming service industry – you’re paid $0.003 to $0.005 per stream. But there are many other factors that influence how much you’re paid.

Spotify essentially sums up the total streams for a month for each country or region in what is known as a ‘royalty pool’, or a big pot. It then calculates how many of the total streams are yours and estimates your share.

However, in that pool are the big fish, like Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus, who will take the lion’s share – plus a bite of yours. Having to compete on these terms, Marie said, takes away the merits of your achievement – producing a full album of music.

“At least with something like Netflix,” Marie said, “as an actor you get a salary. Artists on Spotify get nothing. People are very kind and go direct to my website and download the album and I get 100pc of that. Or they order a CD from me.

“I’m like a cottage industry now. It is so difficult. What is really disconcerting about Spotify is that there is so much pressure to compete with the metrics, release new music and maintain a consistent monthly listenership.”

Streaming services go hand in hand with the world of social media, in that it is very difficult to promote without the latter. But Marie finds negotiating that world tough too, particularly when she trying to showcase her name and her music by actively performing.

“I don’t even have a TV, that’s where I’m at,” she said. “I’m thinking, ‘Oh no, I have to become one of the young people’. I couldn’t keep any momentum, and I’m thinking this kind of stuff is not good for your mental health. And it takes all the merit from even getting an album together at all, that should be the focus. Keeping up with the youngsters, that’s the difficult one.”

She is hoping to recruit a manager/booking agent, “given the workload in terms of representing yourself is so challenging”.

“My aim is to do about a gig a month and since January I’ve done about seven, which is great because the lockdowns were so tough and we’re all still trying to find our feet still. The first album was a collection of songs that went back for years. For the second album, I’d forgotten how much I loved doing it. Now I’m trying to just keep that momentum going.”

For news and to buy Marie’s albums, go to: Mariekeane.ie and facebook.com/mariekeanemusician/