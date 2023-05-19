‘Love at first fight’ as Wicklow-based Ukrainian women take up kickboxing and self defence

The Ukrainian Women’s Only Kickboxing class: Lindsey, Anna, Daryna, Liubov, Hanna, Olya and Irina, with their Coach Ann at the Masters Temple Studio in Bray. Photo: Joe Mc Quillan

Master’s Temple Martial Arts Academy is currently hosting an all-female kickboxing and self-defence class on Fridays at its studio in Bray in solidarity with our Ukrainian sisters, who are being hosted in accommodation nearby.

The class is being taught by Shihan Ann Hargaden, who currently holds a 4th degree Black Belt in Ultimate Kickboxing.

Commenting on the value of the new classes, Anna from Ukraine, said: “My father used to say to me: ‘Healthy body will give you healthy minds’, and I totally agree with him. A few weeks ago I found information about kickboxing and self-defence classes and met Ann.

"It was ‘love at first fight’, as this class gives much to me and my friends: it’s energetic, it’s useful, it’s time with your body and your thoughts. We are happy to spend our time in good company, practising not only sports but also English.”

Master’s Temple Martial Arts, located at Bray Bowling Centre, offers a wide variety of classes including Ultimate Kickboxing, Sin Moo Hapkido and Escrima Filipino. For more information, you can WhatsApp Grand Master Massan Ghorbani on 086 835 0062.