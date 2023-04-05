Loughlinstown hospital rolls out JAM card scheme

The JAM Card stands for Just A Minute. Holders of the wallet-sized cards can use them to ask people to give them just a minute.

It’s aimed at those with hidden disabilities, like autism, dementia and Alzheimer’s, who have difficulties with communication.

JAM cards are also available on a smartphone app, with a personalised message telling others as much or as little as you want them to know about your reasons for needing “Just a Minute”.

The card supports people by breaking down barriers in communication and allowing them the extra time needed to express themselves in a relaxed and comfortable manner.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: “This JAM card will also enable the staff at the hospital to identify individuals that require that additional attention and reassurance, and will allow them to spend more time collaborating with them in order to build their trust, leading to positive outcomes for all involved.

“JAM cards are an innovative service created by the NOW group organisation in Belfast, offering individuals a tool to enhance their journey within the healthcare service and helping to alleviate some of their stress and anxiety in what can often be a stressful environment for them.”