Kilmacanogue Diary

Once again, our Kilmacanogue Cubs were in attendance for Mass on St Patrick’s Day. As has been the tradition, they brought shamrock to the Mass for blessing and distributed it to members of the congregation. Some of the cubs participated in the readings also and after Mass, tea and treats were laid on in the Hall for all. Great to see traditions ongoing after the years of Covid, well done to all.

Beavers take part in parade

St Patricks day was also a big day for our beavers, and it was great to see one of our youth groups - The 11th Wicklow Kilmacanogue Beavers flying the flag for our wonderful village at the Bray St Patrick’s Day Parade. It is the groups second outing in the Bray Parade, and it was great to see the enthusiasm shown by the all the young beavers, from the preparation of the event which included making flags and symbolising their handprints on the Beavers Flag, to marching through the streets of Bray on the day of the parade itself.

The Leaders would like to thank the organisers behind a very successful event and big congratulations to the Beavers themselves involved in the event.

The Beavers run on a Wednesday night during school term from 7- 8pm in the Parish Hall and cater for boys and girls between 6-8 years of age. Although there is currently a waiting list to join the group at present, the group are always open for ‘registration of interest’ especially children born in 2016 and 2017. Registration of interest can be sent to beavers11th.kilmacanogue22@outlook.com . Well done to all.

The late Frank Nuttall RIP

Deepest sympathy to the Nuttall family on the sad passing of Frank last week. Frank lived at Tittour, Newtownmountkennedy but well known to us all and his daughters are steeped in enhancing our community in Kilmacanogue. Frank was the beloved husband of Gay, loving father of Dairine, Patrick, Woo, Jane and the late Eugene and father-in-law of John and Fiona. Grandad of Charlotte, Zöe, Isaam, Sarah, Farha and Finlay. He will also be sadly missed by his sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

His funeral mass took place on Thursday (16th March) in Calary Parish Church followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. His greatest passion, after his family of course, was motor racing and many attendees at the mass commented how wonderful it was the see that famous racing car outside the church and memories came flooding back. As one family member commented, “We were lucky to have you for so long”, Rest in Peace Frank and mind them dangerous bends in the skies!

Best wishes Helen

This Sunday, our very own Helen Coleman will run the “Wicklow Gaol Half Marathon on Sunday 26th March. Helen is running the race to raise funds in memory of her great friend “Patrick “Whackers” Byrne for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and to date, over €3,300 has been raised with online and cash donations which is just fantastic. If you want to sponsor our “Hells Bells”, the link is https://gofund.me/1494c8dc . Go “Team Helen”.

History lecture

The members of our Kilmacanogue History Society are eagerly looking forward to the next talk which is titled “ The Kennedy’s of Newtownmountkennedy” and will take place Kilmacanogue Parish Hall on Monday 3rd April at 8pm. This promises to be a very interesting talk presented by Therese Hicks, with a lot of local interest.

Sugarloaf Strollers

After last week’s postponed walk because of the bad weather, our local Sugarloaf Strollers tried once again on last Saturday and climbed Brockagh in Glendalough. It was a smaller turnout this weekend because of the Bank Holiday but included a young debutant in Sean Sutton. It was a lovely walk and with beautiful scenery as always until the group got caught in a heavy shower on the way down. They did not hang around for the usual refreshments afterwards as all were soaked when returning to their cars sadly. However, it was still a very enjoyable walk and the next walk will be on Saturday 15th April with venue to be decided. If you are interested in joining the group then please send a WhatsApp to Philip Mulligan on 087-2079844.

Diary notes

A reminder, if you want an item or a photograph of local interest to appear in the Kilmacanogue Diary, please email colm.mulliganmull@gmail.com by midday on Sunday. Our notes are submitted first thing Monday morning. If you have any celebration or event you would like featured, please send it on to us.