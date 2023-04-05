Kilmacanogue Diary

What a weekend it was for our superstars. Jack Conan was superb v Ulster in the Heineken Cup in the Aviva, Aisling Meehan played for Ireland U15 Ladies in Scotland v Scotland on Sunday, England on Tuesday and Northern Ireland this Thursday, Billy Mansfield Captained the Ireland Schools U18s in a Rugby International against Italy in Ashbourne while Sam O’Callaghan was part of the Wicklow Squad that faced Sligo in Croke Park in the Division 4 Football League Final.

All 4 wore the Kilmacanogue/ Clan Na Gael Jersey and the Glencormac United soccer jersey and everyone at both clubs and the community are very proud of them all.

Farewell Ben

One of life’s great characters was certainly Ben Phillips. He was part of the large Phillips family of Kilmurray before moving to the UK. Ben came home for a while and worked hard as a plasterer but returned back to the UK. Sadly, Ben passed away 6 weeks ago after a short illness and was laid to rest in England on Monday 3rd April.

Many of the extended Phillips family travelled over last weekend to say a final farewell to a pure gentleman. Deepest sympathy to all the family on this sad loss, rest in peace Ben.

Sugarloaf Strollers

The next walk for our Sugarloaf Strollers Group will be on Saturday 15th April with venue to be decided. If you are interested in joining this group, then please send a WhatsApp or text message to Philip Mulligan on 087-2079844.

GAA news

The Senior Mens Kilmacanogue GAA made it 3 from 3 with a great league win last Sunday morning when they hosted Avondale. Avondale got off to a flyer with a 1-1 within minutes but a Niall Meldon goal looked like it would give Kilmacanogue a halftime lead but their opponents hit back with another goal and so it was 2-02 to 1-03 at the break. Christy Fox and Peadar Smyth must be giving some inspirational speeches at the halftime break these days because once again, Kilmacanogue dominated a 2nd half and ran out 2-12 to 2-06 winners much to the delight of the large home following. Well done everyone.

The Ladies were in league action on Sunday evening away to Eire Og and were not going to be outdone by their male counterparts and recorded a great 4 point win to make it two wins from 2. Next up is an away trip to Newtown which must be played by Easter Monday. Well done ladies.

Soccer action

The weather was the winner again last weekend and only the U8s fixture went ahead on Astro away to Ashford Rovers last Saturday morning. The Astroturf was like an oasis as it seemed to be one of the only matches to go ahead last weekend and the kids were determined to put on a fine display of soccer for all those in attendance. Two very well matched games were fought out with each side giving as good as they got. Well done to each and every player and a big thanks to Ashford for two great games. A big thank you also to Ashford Rovers from the parents who all mentioned they were made feel very welcome and both clubs look forward to meeting again.

A game that went ahead midweek was a local Derby as the U14 Glens made the short journey to Enniskerry and won a thriller 5-3. Cian Levins opened the scoring with a cracking freekick but Enniskerry hit back to leave it 1-1 at the break. Cian scored again but Enniskerry hit back before Cian got his hattrick with another freekick. Max “Ronaldo” Riley then finished off a great move to make it 4 and Killian Kearns then sealed the win with the assurance goal. Cian Levins and Riley Ivory were excellent in a good team display.

All other games were called off including the Mens and Ladies games and the ladies game v Terenure is refixed for Easter Monday at 6pm in Ryders so support welcome for their first home game of the season.

Diary notes

IA reminder, if you want an item or a photograph of local interest to appear in the Kilmacanogue Diary, please email colm.mulliganmull@gmail.com by midday on Sunday. Our notes are submitted first thing Monday morning.