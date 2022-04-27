Kilmacanogue Diary

Brothers Alan and Paul Prendergast with their children Michael, Tony, Hazel and Sean Prendergast enjoying Liverpool’s victory over Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield on Sunday.

English lessons for Ukrainians

A new group of volunteers from the Glencormac area are voluntarily offering their time to help teach English to our Ukrainian refugees/ guests. The course is open to all levels and will continue to run over 8 weeks and started last night (26th April) at 7pm in the Kilmacanogue GAA Clubhouse. The organisers are also seeking Volunteer tutors and also students. Everyone would be made welcome and for more information, please contact Lorna from the Bray Area Partnership on (M) 083 3925988 or (W) 01 2868266. Well done to everyone involved.

Sugarloaf Strollers hiking group

After the success of the recent Glens Climb with Charlie walk up the Great Sugarloaf Mountain, it was suggested on the climb that it would be great to start a hiking group in the village.

Assuming there is enough interest, organisers plan on doing a monthly walk on a Saturday of the mountains in the Wicklow area. They will start with some of the easier climbs like Maulin, Trooperstown Hill and the Spinc which would be about 3 hour walks and then move on to slightly higher mountains like Djouce, Camaderry, Tonelagee etc and hopefully build up to doing Lugnaquilla eventually but that is planned a bit further down the road!

A reasonable level of fitness is required, and participents would need proper hiking boots (not shoes or runners) and light raingear. A good set of walking poles are advisable too. If you are interested in joining, then please send your name in a WhatsApp to Philip Mulligan at 087 2079844. The group aim to have an inaugural hike on Saturday 23rd April all going to plan.

Glens ‘Climb With Charlie’

The recent Glencormac United FC “Climb with Charlie” on April 2nd was a great success and thank you to all the families and the entire community for their generosity. The fund has seen donations go past €9K which will be split 50/50 between the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association and Pieta House.

Still some money to come in from one of the Glens Teams and the link, which is www.idonate.ie/GlenswithCharlie is still open until the end of April. Thank you everyone. The link will close this May Bank Holiday weekend.

Please slow down

Sadly, a report of one or two cars travelling a little to fast on the Quill Road in recent times to report. While this could be anyone taking a short cut to avoid Kilmacanogue, Glencormac United FC would urge all their coaches and parents of players to please slow down and respect the local residents and advise all visiting teams to do likewise.

Plucks Golf Society

The latest outing for the Plucks Golf Society took place last Saturday on the fabulous Powerscourt East Course.

33 players took part and a veteran of the Society Paddy Byrne emerged the winner on the day with 37 points. Ryan Tynan was a close 2nd, also 37 points while Ian Devlin was 3rd with 36 points. Trevor Carr won the front 9 with 19 points (and then fell apart) while Tom Creavin won the back nine with 17 points, Class 1 was won by Paul Dunne (35 pts) with Tom Byrne 2nd (also 35 pts), Class 2 Winner was Graham Tighe (33 pts) with Kevin Molloy 2nd (30 pts). Class 3 winner was Anthony McGrath (34 pts) with Colm Mulligan 2nd (30 pts).

Well done to the committee for organising a great day and to Plucks for once again sponsoring the Goodie Bags for all the golfers which is always appreciated.

The last 16 Match Play draw also took place and threw up some great clashes. The full draw is Trevor Carr v Gerry Touhy, Ryan Tynan v Brendan Finnerty, Paul Dunne v Colm Griffith, Ray Nally v Graham Tighe, Eddie Byrne v Greg O’Donnell, Louie Nally v Tom Byrne, Liam Finnerty v Bob O’Donnell and Gerry Blackbyrne v Robbie Creavin. All ties must be played by the next Society outing which is Saturday 28th May in the Curragh Golf Club for the Paddy Mulligan Cup.

Soccer action

A few teams were in Football Blitz action and league games recently.

The U10s were in Kilcoole where they drew with Arklow 1-1 with Nathan Mulligan scoring the goal but lost the 2nd game to hosts St Anthony’s 4-1 with Con Dillon scoring.

The U9s played a series of games away to Ashford and while the overall result did not go Glens way, they played very well and improving every week.

The Under 12s were away to Arklow Town and won 3-2. Darragh Murray scored twice, one a brilliant 25 yard strike and Ethan Rooney got the other in a great team display.

The U15s were in league action on Sunday morning and lost 4-2 away to Wicklow Town. The team played really well however with the goals coming from Owen Bunce and Alex Condon.

The Seniors were away to Wicklow Rovers last Wednesday and suffered a bad 6-2 defeat in the Premier which was a big blow to their title hopes. The Glens will face Arklow Celtic at home this Wednesday (27th).

Ladies kick off

Well done to our Clan Na Gael Ladies who started their league campaign last Thursday night against Kilcoole. Clan Na Gael sterted well with an early point from Helen Kirwan. However, Kilcoole responded well and took the lead but it was still very close at the break. However, Kilcoole came out again really strong and ran out 2-13 to 1-06 winners.

Jen Ryan and Hannah Hinde along with the scorers Helen Kirwan (1-02), Laura O’Toole (2 pts) and Sophie Curran (2pts). Next up is a home game v Blessington in round 2, good luck ladies.

Diary notes

