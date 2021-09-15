Kilmacanogue Diary

Church grounds clean-up

Every Wednesday, local volunteers are kindly giving our church grounds a ‘Tidy Up’ between 6 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. Your help would be greatly appreciated and please encourage younger members of the family (where appropriate) to participate. Please bring your own gloves, brushes, Strimmer’s, rakes and big bags for the cuttings, collecting and disposing of the green waste.

A Graveyard Clean Up also took place last Saturday morning. For more details please contact Robert (086 8118840) or Breda at 086 323250.

The late Carl Dempsey RIP

There was widespread shock in the community last weekend when Quill Road resident Carl Dempsey took ill and passed away during a Gaelforce Race Event on Maamturk Mountain.

Carl helped coach some of our Junior GAA Stars in Kilmacanogue GAA Club where his daughter Hannah is on the under-seven team and the coaches and parents would like to express their sympathy to all Carl’s family. He is survived by his wife Lorraine Dempsey, his four daughters and we as a community would like to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to all his family at this sad time.

Carl’s work colleagues in Salesforce will also miss his wonderful personality and drive. Rest in Peace Carl.

Joint Parishes Golf Classic

A local community golf classic supporting local causes will take place at Powerscourt Golf Club on the East Course this Sunday, September 19. The proceeds will benefit the Enniskerry Joint Parishes (of which Kilmacanogue is one of course), Enniskerry GAA Club and other local causes.

For those wishing to play, the format will be a team of four, in a Champagne Scramble and full Handicaps apply. It will be off Green Tees (men) and Red Tees (ladies). Tee Times are available from 09.30 to 14: 30 and the cost for a team is €300.

Of course, many do not play but might still want to support the venture and they can do so by sponsoring either a Tee Box or a Green at €100. It promises to be a great day so book now to avoid disappointment by contacting the Tee Time co-ordinator Tom Dalton at 087 2783342 or Email EnniskerryJPgolf@gmail.com.

Your support has been fantastic over the years and once again, it is hoped the day will get the same loyal support.

Kevin hits 60

Congratulations to Kevin Molloy, who turned 60 years young last week. Kevin celebrated quietly with the family. A special wish comes from your wife Carmel, Kevin Jnr and Catherine in Australia and Martin. Also from the members of Plucks Golf Society where our Kevin is truly one of the great characters. Here’s to the next 60 now Kevin.

Winderful fundraiser ends

For those who have been following Ava and Clodagh Sands fundraising for Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services (Blackrock, Wicklow and Harold’s Cross Hospices) in memory of their Granny, Greta Lawlor, the girl’s campaign finished up at the weekend.

Ava (aged 10) had her ‘hair chop’ and 15 inches of her beautiful blonde hair has been deposited with the Rapunzel Foundation. Clodagh (aged 7) set herself the challenge of taking more than 310,000 steps in August – an average of more than 10,000 steps per day. Clodagh had achieved the remarkable figure of 414,960 steps, almost 105,000 steps over target.

Granny Lawlor would be extremely proud of you both and it is a credit to these young ladies that they undertook the fundraising campaign for such a great cause in memory of their Granny, who had received such magnificent care and attention in her final weeks in Blackrock Hospice.

Ava and Clodagh are equally delighted and overwhelmed with the encouragement and kind messages they received from their supporters and finished up raising €8,500 which was a fantastic sum of money, well done.

Captain’s Day

The members of the local Plucks Golf Society are eagerly awaiting Colm Griffiths Captain’s Day. It will take place on Saturday, September 25, in the Curragh Golf Club. The committee are running a bus to and from the venue and Green Fees of €45 are due by this Sunday the 19th.

Soccer action

Glencormac had a mixed bag of results over the weekend. The under-11s were away to Rathnew on Saturday morning. Despite been slightly on top in the first half, they found themselves 1-0 at the break. However, they were dominant in the second half and came away with a fantastic 3-1 following two goals from Harry Browne and a Darragh McGrath strike. Manager Mick Rooney was delighted with the teams attitude and they even got an Ice Cream after.

The under-12s were also in action and were away to Enniskerry. They came away with a 2-1 win thanks to two goals from Cian Levins and James Ward.

The under-16s were not so lucky and suffered a 6-2 defeat away to Aughrim.

GAA action

The eagerly awaited Intermediate Championship is almost upon us. Kilmacanogue have been given a tough opening assignment when they face Ballymanus in Rathnew with throw in is at 7 p.m. The squad has received a boost with the return from injury of key midfielder Rob Conan and the return from Canada of Gavin Burke.

Diary notes

