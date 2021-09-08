Kilmacanogue Diary

Kim Farrell and Craig O’Neill on their wedding day in the grounds of the Glenview Hotel, with their children Ella, Ben and Ollie.

Joint Parishes golf classic

A local community golf classic supporting local causes will take place at Powerscourt Golf Club on the East Course on Sunday, September 19. The proceeds will benefit the Enniskerry Joint Parishes (of which Kilmacanogue is one of course), Enniskerry GAA Club and other local causes. For those wishing to play, the format will be a team of four, In a Champagne Scramble and full Handicaps apply. It will be off Green Tees (men) and Red Tees (ladies).

Tee Times are available from 9.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and the cost for a team is €300. Of course, many do no play but might still want to support the venture and they can do so by sponsoring either a Tee Box or a Green at €100.

It promises to be a great day so book now to avoid disappointment by contacting the Tee Time co-ordinator Tom Dalton at 087 2783342 or Email EnniskerryJPgolf@gmail.com. Your support has been fantastic over the years and once again, it is hoped the day will get the same loyal support.

Congratulations Kim and Craig

Warmest congratulations to Kim Farrell and Craig O’Neill, who got married (Finally) in the beautiful setting of the Glenview Hotel Gardens on Saturday. The happy couple were joined by three very spiral guests in their children Ella, Ben and Ollie and their families. They have build a lovely home together in Kilmurray and we would like to wish them our very best wishes for a long and happy life together.

Last week of wonderful fundraiser

For those who have been following Ava and Clodagh Sands fundraising for Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services (Blackrock, Wicklow and Harold’s Cross Hospices) in memory of their Granny, Greta Lawlor, the girl’s campaign is in its last week. Ava (aged 10) has already had her ‘hair chop’ and 15 inches of her beautiful blonde hair has been deposited with the Rapunzel Foundation. Clodagh (aged 7) set herself the challenge of taking more than 310,000 steps in August – an average of more than 10,000 steps per day. Clodagh had achieved the remarkable figure of 414,960 steps, almost 105,000 steps over target. Granny we are sure would be extremely proud of you both. It is a credit these ladies that they undertook the fundraising campaign for such a great cause in memory of their Granny, who had received such magnificent care and attention in her final weeks in Blackrock Hospice.

Clodagh was photographed many times during her step challenge but at one point she was resting on a tortoise (see photo) and realised that moving at that speed would not reach her target so she set off along the seashore and beaches in Donegal while on holidays.

Ava and Clodagh are equally delighted and overwhelmed with the encouragement and kind messages they are receiving from their supporters. €8,130 has already been raised at time of going to print but donations from those who still wish to support these two wonderful girls may be made at idonate.ie/avaclodagh up till September 15.

Soccer action

Glencormac had a good weekend on the playing fields. The under-16s had a great win on Friday night, beating Arklow United 8-1 with Kieran Griffith netting five goals.

The under-12s beat Wicklow Rovers 6-2 away with Darragh McGrath (2), Ethan Rooney, Tadgh Reynolds, Sam Monaghan and Levins all hitting the net for the Glens.

The under-11s lost a tight battle to Rathnew 4-3 with Harry Browne (2) and Ethan Rooney netting.

The under-9s welcomed Rathnew and both teams played out a great game of football enjoyed by all.

The seniors continued their preparation for the new season with a 2-2 draw at home to Ashford Rovers, Nay Watters was on target as well Andrew McNamara who scored his first goal for the club.

Well done Alanna

Congratulations to the Wicklow ladies’ football team who tasted all-Ireland success on Sunday in Croke Park. After narrowly missing out last year, they rallied again and beat Antrim on a 2-17 to 1-09 score line to secure the ladies all-Ireland Junior Championship. Stilebawn’s Alanna Conroy was outstanding at centre half back along with all the Wicklow hero’s so we would like to congratulate them on this wonderful achievement and wish them well next year in the Intermediate Championship.

Diary notes

If you have a news item or events of interest going on, we want to hear about it. If you have held a celebration or have a photograph of local interest and would like to see it featured in the Kilmacanogue Diary, please send by email to colm.mulliganmull@gmail.com by midday on Sunday at the latest. Notes are submitted first thing Monday morning so I must have time to prepare same.

Also, the eircom email has been voided since last February, but some contributors are still sending it to that email and I have no access.