Greystones Community Noticeboard

Greystones Music Circle meets on the first Wednesday of every month at Greystones library. So if you want to listen to your favourite musical classics, pop down from 7.00pm-9.00pm. Admission is free.

Cancer support

Greystones Cancer Support offers a wide range of supports to people facing a cancer diagnosis and their families.

For more information, contact info@greystonescancersupport.com or call 01 2871601.

Anu

Anu holds one-to-one support clinics regularly in Greystones, which are available by appointment.

A Domestic Violence and Abuse Resource Pack has been developed, which contains information about supports. available in Wicklow.

For more information, contact 086 059 7560 or visit anuwicklow.ie.

Dann’s Gigs

Live music takes place every Friday in Dann’s bar, at Greystones Harbour. On the first Friday of each month, Steve Belton gets his mojo working with some blues. The Big Muddy band keep it country, rock and roots every third Friday, and The Fisher Kings go a bit gentler in the house every fourth Friday. Special guests entertain on the second Friday.

IMPACT

This employment initiative provides supports for people with disabilities to secure work, advance their careers or become self-employed. Supports include mentoring, training, work placements and upskilling. IMPACT is open to people who live in North Wicklow aged 18 and over who are in receipt of a Disability Allowance.

For more details, call Orla Butler on 01 9633342 or email orlabutler@brayareapartnership.ie

Jazz Jams

Jazz Jams take place every Sunday in The Hot Spot, 4pm.

Refugee Council

Useful information for Ukrainians who have come to Ireland is available in both English and Ukrainian on the website iamukrainian.ie.

MABS

Is the cost of living getting too much for you? Help is available.

MABS is offering Money Management talks to all local groups. Please contact MABS at 0818 07 2250 to arrange a talk for your group.

South Leinster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is the State’s money advice service, guiding people through dealing with debt and support with money management. Mabs works with people who have all types of personal debt, and many of our clients have multiple types of debt. We aim to look at each client’s situation as a whole, seeking to find the best solution for that client.

The MABS Helpline is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. See mabs.ie.

Active Retirement

GARA’s Friday Coffee Mornings are from 10.30 a.m. on the last Friday of each month at the Kilian Centre.

Other GARA activities: Mondays, 2.30 – 4.30 p.m. Informal Art Group (with guidance). Tuesdays 10.30 – 12.30 p.m. Short Mat Bowling for all. Thursdays 2.30 – 4.15 p.m. Bingo.

GARA provides an opportunity for all to meet old friends and make new ones.

Resource Centre

Greystones Family Resource Centre (GFRC) Reaches Out would like to reach out to families who need that extra support.

GFRC can link to the families themselves or put them in contact with organisations who help.

The centre also has a focus on domestic violence, and a new outreach clinic with Bray Women’s Refuge will be held once a month in Greystones FRC.

Bray Women’s Refuge also offers supports to the Greystones community, including safety planning and court accompaniment.

The 24-7 helpline is 01 2866163. GFRC is located at 28 Burnaby Court and can be contacted on 01 255 7528.

St Patrick’s Luncheon

Meals on Wheels

Greystones Meals on Wheels operates its service two days a week.

Those who require the service can call 01 2877311.

If you are looking for a way to help out in the community, why not consider volunteering and make time to pay someone who needs the company a visit? Meals on Wheels would like you to get in touch. You can call on the same number.

Community Garden

The Greystones Kilcoole Community Garden is a 100 per cent volunteer operated club located in the Shoreline Leisure Greystones car park. Membership is inclusive and a passion for gardening and a connection with the local community and people is central.

Membership is open to anyone over 18 (€50). Find out more on greystonesgarden.ie.

Jigsaw

Jigsaw wants to make sure that every young person’s mental health is valued and supported.

Jigsaw is a service for young people aged 12 to 25 who live, work or go to school in Wicklow.

Any young person going through a difficult time, or someone concerned about them, can get in touch on 01 5240796 or wicklow@jigsaw.ie.

Resources, articles and direct support are available on jigsawonline.ie.

Intervention training

The HSE provides free suicide intervention/prevention training in Wicklow as part of Ireland’s national strategy to reduce suicide called Connecting for Life.

If you use either link below, you will find various training options available such as safeTALK, Asist and Understanding Self Harm. Please note, all training is free and for over 18’s.

Greystones Youth Café

Greystones Youth Café is open at Coolnagreina, Trafalgar Road on Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Secondary school young people now have a great, safe space to socialise and be around their friends. Hang out, do homework or play games. Table tennis is available.

Spring Clean

Greystones Municipal District Councillor, Stephen Stokes, is organising this spring clean, and volunteers will meet at the northwest entrance to Dr. Ryan Park, close to the football pitches at 11am on Saturday April 15. Equipment is provided but please bring gloves and pickers if you have them.

Soup & Sandwiches

The very popular Soup & Sandwich Luncheons are held on the third Tuesday of each month at St Patrick’s Church, Church Road, Greystones from 12.30 pm to 2 pm. A suggested donation of €7 will go to charity. Come along for fresh, homemade food and meet up with friends, old and new. Luncheon includes a wide variety of soups, sandwiches and cakes.

Camera Club

Greystones Camera Club Photographic Exhibition takes place from April 25-29 at Hillside Evangelical Church, Hillside Road from 11am to 4pm. This is always a superb annual exhibition with local photographers.

Story Trail

Wicklow County Library Service is thrilled to see the third story trail in the county installed. There will be four altogether and all feature ‘The Lonely Beast’.

A story trail consists of the pages of a picture book printed on panels and placed at intervals in the outdoors. Each panel is numbered and you just read as you go. The Story Trails are in Baltinglass Community Garden, Vartry Trail, Roundwood and now in Burnaby Park, Greystones.

Greystones Cricket

Have you wondered about playing a team sport but not sure what? Do you want to meet local women and make new friends? Greystones Ladies Cricket team are looking for new players, with training and matches taking place on Mondays and Wednesday evenings. No experience necessary and no previous knowledge of cricket is needed. Teens and adults are welcome. If interested contact Liz on 0879314914.

Children’s stories

Saturdays at 3pm, there’s a storytelling session at Halfway Up The Stairs, with author visits and stories as well as new book launches. Admission is €3, which is redeemable against any purchase in the shop. On Saturday, April 22nd at 3pm, author Aoife Dooley will be in town to read from her novel Finding My Voice.