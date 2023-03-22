Greystones Community Noticeboard

(Back) Kate McNaughton, Georgia Ferguson and Nicky King with (front) Marie, Catherine and Barbara McNaughton enjoying Ladies Day at Greystones RFC.

Open Mic night

An Open Mic night for young people in the 4th to 6th year age group will take place on Friday, March 24 at the Youth Café in Greystones from 7.30 pm. to 8.45 p.m.

The event is being run entirely by TY trainees. Anyone interested can sign up by emailing youthcafe@tiglin.ie or visiting https://forms.gle/2eyf5zrXnYXsXovbA and filling out the form.

National Tree Week

National Tree Week takes place this year from March 19-26. Wicklow County Council and Tree Council of Ireland are offering free trees for planting. These bare rooted trees will include a mixture of Holly, Bird Cherry, Willow and Alder, plus Rowan, Birch, Sycamore, Oak and Beech.

Trees are available for schools, community groups and residents’ associations.

Delivery is expected before or during National Tree Week.

People can register their interest by emailing eao@wicklowcoco.ie.

New Stitching Club begins

For those of you who like to sew and knit, Charlesland Stitch Club will hold its initial meeting on Thursday, March 23.

The club is led by Denise Riordan and is calling on knitters and stitchers of any kind to come along from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to Charlesland Community Centre on Thursday. If there’s ample interest on the night, the club will run weekly on Thursday evenings at that time.

For those who are interested in coming along, there’s a small fee of €3 to help cover the cost of room rental, tea and coffee.

Cancer support

Greystones Cancer Support offers a wide range of supports to people facing a cancer diagnosis and their families.

For more information, contact info@greystonescancersupport.com or call 01 2871601.

MABS

Is the cost of living getting too much for you? Help is available.

MABS is offering Money Management talks to all local groups. Please contact MABS at 0818 07 2250 to arrange a talk for your group.

South Leinster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is the State’s money advice service, guiding people through dealing with debt and support with money management.

The MABS Helpline is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. See mabs.ie.

Active Retirement

GARA’s Friday Coffee Mornings are from 10.30 a.m. on the last Friday of each month at the Kilian Centre.

Other GARA activities: Mondays, 2.30 – 4.30 p.m. Informal Art Group (with guidance). Tuesdays 10.30 – 12.30 p.m. Short Mat Bowling for all. Thursdays 2.30 – 4.15 p.m. Bingo.

GARA provides an opportunity for all to meet old friends and make new ones.

Resource Centre

Greystones Family Resource Centre (GFRC) Reaches Out would like to reach out to families who need that extra support.

GFRC can link to the families themselves or put them in contact with organisations who help.

The centre also has a focus on domestic violence, and a new outreach clinic with Bray Women’s Refuge will be held once a month in Greystones FRC.

Bray Women’s Refuge also offers supports to the Greystones community, including safety planning and court accompaniment.

The 24-7 helpline is 01 2866163. GFRC is located at 28 Burnaby Court and can be contacted on 01 255 7528.

Anu

Anu holds one-to-one support clinics regularly in Greystones, which are available by appointment.

A Domestic Violence and Abuse Resource Pack has been developed, which contains information about the specific supports available in Wicklow.

For more information, contact 086 059 7560 or visit anuwicklow.ie.

Bray Women’s Refuge can be contacted 24/7 on 01 286 6163.

Soup and sandwiches

Meet your friends for delicious homemade soup and sandwiches, followed by tea/coffee and cake, at Kilian House Family Centre, beside Holy Rosary Church from 12.15 p.m. to 2 p.m. on every last Wednesday of the month.

Suggested donation of €5. All proceeds go to local charities. Everyone is welcome.

St Patrick’s Luncheon

The very popular monthly St. Patrick’s Soup and Sandwiches Luncheon is held at St Patrick’s Church, Church Road, Greystones at 12.30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on each third Tuesday of the month.

Suggested donation of €5 will go to charity.

Come along for fresh, homemade food and meet up with friends, old and new.

Community Garden

The Greystones Kilcoole Community Garden is a 100 per cent volunteer operated club located in the Shoreline Leisure Greystones car park. Membership is inclusive and a passion for gardening and a connection with the local community and people is central.

Membership is open to anyone over 18 (€50). Find out more on greystonesgarden.ie.

Refugee Council

Useful information for Ukrainians who have come to Ireland is available in both English and Ukrainian on the website iamukrainian.ie.

IMPACT

This employment initiative provides supports for people with disabilities to secure work, advance their careers or become self-employed.

Supports include mentoring, training, work placements and upskilling.

IMPACT is open to people who live in North Wicklow aged 18 and over who are in receipt of a Disability Allowance.

For more details, call Orla Butler on 01 9633342.

You can also email orlabutler@brayareapartnership.ie or see brayareapartnership.ie.

Jigsaw

Jigsaw wants to make sure that every young person’s mental health is valued and supported.

Jigsaw is a service for young people aged 12 to 25 who live, work or go to school in Wicklow.

Any young person going through a difficult time, or someone concerned about them, can get in touch on 01 5240796 or wicklow@jigsaw.ie.

Resources, articles and direct support are available on jigsawonline.ie.

Meals on Wheels

Greystones Meals on Wheels operates its service two days a week.

Those who require the service can call 01 2877311.

If you are looking for a way to help out in the community, consider volunteering. Meals on Wheels would like you to get in touch.

Intervention training

The HSE provides free suicide intervention/prevention training in Wicklow as part of Ireland’s national strategy to reduce suicide called Connecting for Life.

If you use either link below, you will find various training options available such as safeTALK, Asist and Understanding Self Harm. Please note, all training is free and for over 18’s.

Greystones Youth Café

Greystones Youth Cafe is open at Coolnagreina, Trafalgar Road on Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Secondary school young people now have a great, safe space to socialise and be around their friends. Hang out, do homework or play games. Table tennis is available.