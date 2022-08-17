Greystones Community Noticeboard

Multicultural Festival

A Multicultural Festival will take place in Burnaby Park, Greystones on Saturday, August 20 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate diverse cultures. Music will be by DJ Spaqz, plus there will be a live band Anitchie and dance acts.

People are invited to dress in cultural attire.

Open mic for teenagers

Making Waves Youth Theatre will host an Open Mic for budding teenager stars at Greystones’ new meeting point, Rise at the Cove, on Friday, August 19.

Join the group at the Carraig Eden café for the best of Greystones’ young talent and an evening of music, drama, poetry and stand-up comedy.

There’s room for more acts, so if you are between 14 and 19 years old and would like to perform, please contact youththeatre.greystones@gmail.com.

Jigsaw Wicklow

Jigsaw Wicklow can be contacted on 01 5240796 or wicklow@jigsaw.ie.

The service is based in Bray and is for young people aged 12 to 25 who live, work or go to school in Wicklow.

Any young person going through a difficult time, or someone concerned about them, can get in touch.

Resources, articles and direct support are available on jigsawonline.ie.

Taste of Greystones Regatta

Save the date for the Taste of Greystones Regatta at Greystones Sailing Club. It returns on August 27 and 28.

This is a cruiser/keelboat regatta. First race will start on the Saturday at 3.30 pm. Second and third races will run back to back and will start on the Sunday at 11 am.

This is a wonderful opportunity to see sailing at its best and right on our doorstep. For more details, see gsc.ie.

Cancer support

Greystones Cancer Support offers a wide range of supports to people facing a cancer diagnosis and their families.

For more information, contact info@greystonescancersupport.com or 01 2871601.

Saturday chess

There will be free chess sessions in Burnaby Park every Saturday in August from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. you can learn the basic rules, otherwise it’s just friendly games.

A limited number of chess sets and games will be provided, but it is recommended that people bring a folding chair.

Young players are also welcome, as long as a parent/guardian is present to supervise. For more details, email stephenstokes101@gmail.com.

Meals on Wheels

Greystones Meals on Wheels operates its service two days a week.

The long-running service provides people with delicious and healthy meals delivered to their doors by friendly helpers.

Those who require the services can call 01 2877311. Volunteers are also invited to get in touch.

Event at Greystones Library

To celebrate National Heritage Week, Greystones Library will host Brian White of Bray Cualann Historical Society on Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m.

He will present footage of the Greystones Pipe Band and the Local Security Forces on parade in 1942. For more details, see www.heritageweek.ie or call 087 3683515.

Market in Newcastle

North Wicklow Country Market, Wicklow’s longest running market, is on every Saturday morning from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in the Community Centre, Newcastle.

People of the Year Awards

Greystones Municipal District People of the Year Awards 2022

Nominations are now being accepted for this year’s awards.

Awards are given in a variety of categories: Sportsperson of the Year, Civic Award, Special Person of the Year, Cultural Person of the Year, Commercial Award, Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Details and application forms are available from Greystones Municipal District.

Email kcoughla@wicklowcoco.ie, visit greystonesgmd@wicklowcoco.ie or call 01 2876694.

Closing date for applications is August 19. Awards will be presented at a special dinner in Greystones Golf Club on Thursday, September 29 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the dinner at €35 and are available from Greystones Municipal District.

This is a wonderful opportunity to honour those in our community who have served us well.

Delgany Dahlia show

The annual Delgany and District Horticultural Society Dahlia Show will take place on Saturday, August 27 at St Patrick’s School, Church Road, Greystones.

If you wish two exhibit, contact show secretary Mary Wall via maryjomarch2012@gmail.com.

All are welcome to attend. A small entry fee applies and refreshments will be availale to purchase. The exhibit is open to the public from 3p.m. to 5p.m.

Resource centre

Greystones Family Resource Centre (GFRC) Reaches Out would like to reach out to families who need that extra support.

GFRC can link to the families themselves or put them in contact with organisations who help.

The centre also has a focus on domestic violence and a new outreach clinic with Bray Women’s Refuge will be held once a month in Greystones FRC.

Additionally, Bray Women’s Refuge offers supports to the Greystones community including safety planning and court accompaniment. Their 24-7 helpline is 01 286 6163.

GFRC is located at 28 Burnaby Court and can be contacted on 01 255 7528.

Support from MABS

Is the cost of living getting too much for you? Help is available. MABS is offering Money Management talks to all local groups.

Please contact Bray MABS 0818 07 2250 to arrange a talk for your group. The MABS Helpline is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

South Leinster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is the State’s money advice service, guiding people through dealing with debt and support with money management.

They have offices at 2 The Boulevard, Quinsboro Road, Bray. See mabs.ie.

Anu Wicklow

Anu Wicklow is the outreach service of Bray Women’s Refuge and provides support and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence, their children, and the community.

All of their services are confidential, free of charge and run specifically for residents of County Wicklow.

Anu holds one-to-one support clinics regularly in Greystones, which are available by appointment.

A Domestic Violence and Abuse Resource Pack has been developed, which contains information about the specific supports available in Wicklow.

For more information, contact 086 059 7560 or visit anuwicklow.ie. Bray Women’s Refuge can be contacted 24/7 on 01 286 6163.

Disability action group

A community group of people with disabilities in the north Wicklow area is looking for more local people with disabilities to join.

The group is called Disability Action Together Group (DATG) North Wicklow.

DATG provides a space for people with a disability to network and have a strong voice in advocating for change on issues that affect them.

To get involved, email lauraenglish@disability-federation.ie.

Service for jobseekers

IMPACT employment initiative provides supports for people with disabilities to secure work, advance their careers or become self-employed.

Supports include mentoring, training, work placements and upskilling.

IMPACT is open to people who live in Bray and North Wicklow aged 18 and over who are in receipt of a Disability Allowance.

IMPACT was set up by a consortium of local groups led by Bray Area Partnership.

For more details, call Orla Butler on 01 963 3342, email orlabutler@brayareapartnership.ie or see brayareapartnership.ie.