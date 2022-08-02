Greystones Community Noticeboard

Support from MABS

Is the cost of living getting too much for you? Help is available. MABS is offering Money Management talks to all local groups.

Please contact Bray MABS 0818 07 2250 to arrange a talk for your group. The MABS Helpline is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

South Leinster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is the State’s money advice service, guiding people through dealing with debt and support with money management.

They have offices at 2 The Boulevard, Quinsboro Road, Bray. See mabs.ie.

Jigsaw Wicklow

Jigsaw Wicklow can be contacted on 01 5240796 or wicklow@jigsaw.ie.

The service is based in Bray and is for young people aged 12 to 25 who live, work or go to school in Wicklow.

Any young person going through a difficult time, or someone concerned about them, can get in touch.

Resources, articles and direct support are available on jigsawonline.ie.

Cancer support

Greystones Cancer Support offers a wide range of supports to people facing a cancer diagnosis and their families.

For more information, contact info@greystonescancersupport.com or 01 2871601.

Meals on Wheels

Greystones Meals on Wheels operates its service two days a week.

The long-running service provides people with delicious and healthy meals delivered to their doors by friendly helpers.

Those who require the services can call 01 2877311. Volunteers are also invited to get in touch.

Resource centre

Greystones Family Resource Centre (GFRC) Reaches Out would like to reach out to families who need that extra support.

GFRC can link to the families themselves or put them in contact with organisations who help.

The centre also has a focus on domestic violence and a new outreach clinic with Bray Women’s Refuge will be held once a month in Greystones FRC.

Additionally, Bray Women’s Refuge offers supports to the Greystones community including safety planning and court accompaniment. Their 24-7 helpline is 01 286 6163.

GFRC is located at 28 Burnaby Court and can be contacted on 01 255 7528.

Market in Newcastle

North Wicklow Country Market, Wicklow’s longest running market, is on every Saturday morning, 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in the Community Centre, Newcastle.

Support

Anu Wicklow is the outreach service of Bray Women’s Refuge and provides support and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence, their children, and the community.

All of their services are confidential, free of charge and run specifically for residents of County Wicklow.

Anu holds one-to-one support clinics regularly in Greystones, which are available by appointment.

A Domestic Violence and Abuse Resource Pack has been developed, which contains information about the specific supports available in Wicklow.

For more information, contact 086 059 7560 or visit anuwicklow.ie.

Bray Women’s Refuge can be contacted 24/7 on 01 286 6163.

Greystones Library events

At Greystones Library, Fighting Words creative writing workshops will take place from Monday, August 8 to Thursday, August 11 for teenagers (between 10.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m.) and from Monday, August 15 to Thursday, August 18 for children aged nine to 12.

The idea of these workshops is for everyone to design and write their own graphic novel.

On Tuesday, August 9, a Superhero Art workshop will take place at 11 a.m.

Alan Nolan will talk about his favourite superhero and teach participants how to draw such superheroes. Children will then design their own superhero.

Call 01 2873548 to book a spot on any of these workshops.

Disability action group

A community group of people with disabilities in the north Wicklow area is looking for more local people with disabilities to join.

The group is called Disability Action Together Group (DATG) North Wicklow.

DATG provides a space for people with a disability to network and have a strong voice in advocating for change on issues that affect them.

To get involved, email lauraenglish@disability-federation.ie.

Service for jobseekers

IMPACT employment initiative provides supports for people with disabilities to secure work, advance their careers or become self-employed.

Supports include mentoring, training, work placements and upskilling.

IMPACT is open to people who live in Bray and North Wicklow aged 18 and over who are in receipt of a Disability Allowance.

IMPACT was set up by a consortium of local groups led by Bray Area Partnership.

For more details, call Orla Butler on 01 963 3342, email orlabutler@brayareapartnership.ie or see brayareapartnership.ie.

Music Circle

Greystones Music Circle takes place on August 3 in Greystones Library from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Come along to this wonderful evening. Listen to classical favourites. Admission is free. All welcome.

Delgany Thursday Group

Delgany Thursday Group outing to The Casino, Marino, Dublin on Thursday, August 4.

Coach leaves Christ Church, Delgany at 1:30 pm.

Cost of trip is €30 per person to include coach and guided tour of Casino and tea/coffee and scone in Clontarf Golf and Bowling Club.

Due to increased cost of coach transport, trip cannot proceed without 20 participants. If this number is not reached, those who have pre-booked will be notified.

Booking details with Peter at 086 8307644, Violet at 087 7560153 or John at 086 3566527.

People of the Year Awards

Greystones Municipal District People of the Year Awards 2022

Nominations are now being accepted for this year’s awards.

Awards are given in a variety of categories: Sportsperson of the Year, Civic Award, Special Person of the Year, Cultural Person of the Year, Commercial Award, Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Details and application forms are available from Greystones Municipal District. Email kcoughla@wicklowcoco.ie, visit greystonesgmd@wicklowcoco.ie or call 01 2876694.

Closing date for applications is August 19. Awards will be presented at a special dinner in Greystones Golf Club on Thursday, September 29 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the dinner at €35 and are available from Greystones Municipal District.

This is a wonderful opportunity to honour those in our community who have served us well.

Luisne Centre Open Day

Luisne Centre for Spirituality and Well Being Open Day takes place on Saturday, August 13 at Egan Centre, Bray from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors can visit the Meditation and Therapy Rooms and meet with volunteers and tutors.

A wide range of course, therapy sessions, meditation and other therapies are available. Complimentary sessions are being offered before the Open Day.

Full details and current offerings from www.luisne.ie.

Taste of Greystones Regatta

Save the date for the Taste of Greystones Regatta at Greystones Sailing Club. It returns on August 27 and 28.

Details to follow.