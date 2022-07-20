Greystones Community Noticeboard

Support from MABS

Is the cost of living getting too much for you? Help is available. MABS is offering Money Management talks to all local groups.

Please contact Bray MABS 0818 07 2250 to arrange a talk for your group. The MABS Helpline is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

South Leinster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is the State’s money advice service, guiding people through dealing with debt and support with money management.

They have offices at 2 The Boulevard, Quinsboro Road, Bray. See mabs.ie.

Temporary road closures

Wicklow County Council is proposing the temporary closure of the following public roads in Greystones on Sunday, July 24 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (inclusive) to facilitate the King of Greystones Triathlon event: L97627 Park Lane, L52145 Portland Road to St Vincent’s Road, L5214 Vincent’s Road to Old Mill Road, L52159 Old Mill Road, Greystones, L1221 Charlesland Dual Carrigeway overtaking lane, Greystones, Co Wicklow and the R774 Farrenkelly Road overtaking Lane.

Any person wishing to object to the proposed road closure must lodge their objection in writing to Transportation and Roads, Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow or via email at roadtrans@wicklowcoco.ie not later than 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

Offshore wind public consultation

Ocean Winds is proposing the development of an offshore wind farm called Réalt na Mara, which would be located off the coast of Dublin and Wicklow.

The project is intended to generate up to 1.6 gigawatts of clean, renewable electricity.

This would be enough to power up to 1.5 million homes per annum, according to the company.

A Community Engagement Clinic for Greystones will be held on Friday, July 22, at Greystones Sailing Club.

If you would like to attend the clinic, please contact Conor Dolan at 087 2779550.

Your feedback is welcome and can be submitted to realtnamaraoffshorewind.ie.

Clean Coasts

Clean Coasts North Wicklow are a group of volunteers who want to keep the coastline from Greystones to Newcastle clean and litter free.

Regular beach clean-ups happen on the last Sunday of every month.

For details, visit their Facebook page, ‘Clean Coasts North Wicklow.

Resource centre

Greystones Family Resource Centre (GFRC) Reaches Out would like to reach out to families who need that extra support.

GFRC can link to the families themselves or put them in contact with organisations who help.

The centre also has a focus on domestic violence and a new outreach clinic with Bray Women’s Refuge will be held once a month in Greystones FRC.

Additionally, Bray Women’s Refuge offers supports to the Greystones community including safety planning and court accompaniment. Their 24-7 helpline is 01 286 6163.

GFRC is located at 28 Burnaby Court and can be contacted on 01 255 7528.

Market in Newcastle

North Wicklow Country Market, Wicklow’s longest running market, is on every Saturday morning, 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in the Community Centre, Newcastle.

The market includes fresh locally grown vegetables, bread, cakes, and all sorts of baking, savouries, jams marmalade, cordials, 3Qs Relish and ketchup, eggs, plants, freshly cut garden flowers, wooden planters, crafts and wooden lamps and boards made from locally sourced wood.

Library resources

Greystones library is open to the public for visiting and borrowing.

Online resources include ebooks and audiobooks, courses, magazines, language learning and more.

The library is currently hosting an exhibition of works by residents of Kilcoole Lodge Nursing Home entitled ‘Art and Creativity at any Age’.

The art is on display on the first floor of the library until the end of June.

Local branch contact details are available at wicklow.ie.

Social Prescribing

Social Prescribing for Bray and North Wicklow is a free service that supports people with their health and wellbeing by connecting them up with services and activities in the community.

It can be difficult to stay connected to the local community and maintain positive mental health.

The team will initially chat to people over the phone or via Zoom about their needs and interests and then refer them on to services and supports that can help or link them into activities that will be right for them.

Through regular check-ins the coordinator will support people for up to eight weeks as they engage with supports and activities.

Social Prescribing for Bray and North Wicklow is a Sláintecare Healthy Communities and Health Ireland funded project.

To sign up, go to brayareapartnership.ie or call 01 2868266.

Meals on Wheels

Greystones Meals on Wheels operates its service two days a week.

The long-running service provides people with delicious and healthy meals delivered to their doors by friendly helpers.

Those who require the services can call 01 2877311. Volunteers are also invited to get in touch.

Support

Anu Wicklow is the outreach service of Bray Women’s Refuge and provides support and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence, their children, and the community.

All of their services are confidential, free of charge and run specifically for residents of County Wicklow.

Anu holds one-to-one support clinics regularly in Greystones, which are available by appointment.

A Domestic Violence and Abuse Resource Pack has been developed, which contains information about the specific supports available in Wicklow.

For more information, contact 086 059 7560 or visit anuwicklow.ie.

Bray Women’s Refuge can be contacted 24/7 on 01 286 6163.

Cancer support

Greystones Cancer Support offers a wide range of supports to people facing a cancer diagnosis and their families.

For more information, contact info@greystonescancersupport.com or 01 2871601.

Odd jobs service

CARA (Care and Repair Action) is a Bray Area Partnership service that carries out odd jobs for older and more vulnerable people living in Bray and North Wicklow.

The idea is to support people to remain in their own home and live as independently as possible.

Jobs undertaken include cutting hedges and lawns, flower beds, minor carpentry, small paint jobs and installing smoke alarms. You only have to pay for materials used.

The team can be contacted at 01 286 6080 or by emailing james@brayareapartnership.ie.

Service for jobseekers

IMPACT employment initiative provides supports for people with disabilities to secure work, advance their careers or become self-employed. Supports include mentoring, training, work placements and upskilling.

IMPACT is open to people who live in Bray and North Wicklow aged 18 and over who are in receipt of a Disability Allowance.

IMPACT was set up by a consortium of local groups led by Bray Area Partnership.

For more details, call Orla Butler on 01 963 3342, email orlabutler@brayareapartnership.ie or see brayareapartnership.ie.

Disability action group

A community group of people with disabilities in the north Wicklow area is looking for more local people with disabilities to join.

The group is called Disability Action Together Group (DATG) North Wicklow.

DATG provides a space for people with a disability to network and have a strong voice in advocating for change on issues that affect them.

To get involved, email lauraenglish@disability-federation.ie.

Jigsaw Wicklow

Jigsaw Wicklow can be contacted on 01 5240796 or wicklow@jigsaw.ie.

The service is based in Bray and is for young people aged 12 to 25 who live, work or go to school in Wicklow.

Any young person going through a difficult time, or someone concerned about them, can get in touch.

Resources, articles and direct support are available on jigsawonline.ie.