Greystones Community Noticeboard

Active retirement

Greystones Active Retirement Association look forward to seeing members return to activities, classes and workshopsas most restrictions are now removed.

Art takes place on Mondays from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30pm. Short Mat Bowling is on Tuesdays from 10.45 a.m. to 12.45 p.m..

Bingo is held on Thursdays from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

A series of workshops on Cardmaking is planned for the following Friday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m: March 4 and 11, April 1, 8 and 22, May 6, 13 and 20.

Members are invited to Kilian House Family Centre for this interesting and fun activity where they can create cards for special occasions for loved ones.

Cost is €4 per session.

All materials and equipment will be supplied.

The next coffee morning takes place Friday, February 25 at 10.30 a.m.

The GARA office will be open at Kilian House Family Centre on the first Tuesday of the month at 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. to welcome new members and for reregistration of existing members.

Market

North Wicklow Country Market, Wicklow’s longest running market is on every Saturday morning, 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in the Community Centre, Newcastle.

The market includes fresh locally grown vegetables, bread, cakes, and all sorts of baking, savouries, jams marmalade, cordials, 3Qs Relish and ketchup, eggs (hen & duck), plants, fresh cut garden flowers, wooden planters, crafts, and wooden lamps and boards made from locally sourced wood.

Coffee and tea is also being served inside, following Government guidelines.

Open mic poetry

An open mic poetry reading event for Greystones and the surrounding areas takes place on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The reading evenings will happen in-person when a venue becomes feasible.

Host Sarah Joy Thompson will lead poets and poetry lovers and give everyone the chance to read some work.

Admission is free and the link to access the call is us04web.zoom.us.

Meals on Wheels

Greystones Meals on Wheels operates its service two days a week.

The long running service provides people with delicious and healthy meals delivered to their doors by friendly helpers.

Those who require the services can call 01 2877311. Volunteers are also invited to get in touch.

Resource centre

Greystones Family Resource Centre Reaches Out would like to reach out to families who need that extra support.

GFRC can link to the families themselves or put them in contact with organisations who help.

The centre also has a focus on domestic violence and a new outreach clinic with Bray Women’s Refuge will be held once a month in Greystones FRC.

Additionally, Bray Women’s Refuge offers supports to the Greystones community including safety planning and court accompaniment. Their 24-7 helpline is 01 2866163.

GFRC is located at 28 Burnaby Court and can be contacted on 01 2557528.

Tributes for deceased

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members within the local community who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one.

The service is available free of charge, and will be completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests. Please contact the journalist whose details are listed above if this is something that interests you or is something you would like to do to honour the memory of your loved one who has recently passed away.

Cancer support

Greystones Cancer Support offices are closed but the organisation can be contacted at info@greystonescancersupport.com or 01 2871601 for further information on supports and online classes.

The group’s hypnotherapist, Eymer Nolan, is running online classes for members on the first Saturday of each month.

The singing group continues every Monday evening on Zoom.

The writing group meets every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

An online mindfulness class takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 11.15 a.m.; and online chair yoga takes place on Thursdays from 12.30 p.m. to 1.15 p.m.

Toastmasters

Toastmasters Greystones meet on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 8 p.m.

Meetings are currently being held on Zoom.

Email greystonestoastmasters@gmail.com to sign up.

Cliff walk

The Cliff Walk remains partially closed.

The council said it is safe to walk from Greystones as far as the barriers at the southern end. Directional signage has been put in place to facilitate walkers while the route is shut.

Walkers can walk from Bray as far as the Windgates steps where they can then take the alternative route or return along the Cliff Walk to Bray. Wicklow County Council advised that the Bray Head Looped Trail includes challenging and rough terrain.

The local authority added that co-operation and patience of the public is requested and appreciated during this temporary closure in the interests of health and safety.

The council is assessing the issue and pursuing solutions to the problem.

Clean Coasts

Clean Coasts North Wicklow are a group of volunteers who who want to keep the coastline from Greystones to Newcastle clean and litter free. Regular beach clean ups happen on the last Sunday of every month.

For details, visit their Facebook page, ‘Clean Coasts North Wicklow.

Greystones Library

Greystones Library is open for borrowing and browsing.

Online resources include ebooks and audiobooks, courses, magazines, language learning and more.

Local branch contact details are available at wicklow.ie.

Junior Explorer Nature Walks will take place on Saturday February 26 in Greystones and Kilcoole.

Children aged eight years and older from Greystones and Kilcoole are invited to join Pat Hunt for a family Nature Walk on Saturday, February at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

This walk is aimed at children ages eight and older but younger siblings are welcome to come along.

Children need to be accompanied by an adult.

The first walk starts from Greystones Library at 10 a.m. A separate walk will start at 2 p.m. at the 1798 Memorial Bench (Mass Path) in Kilcoole

To book, contact Greystones Library by emailing greylib@wicklowcoco.ie or calling 01 287 3548.

Jigsaw

Jigsaw Wicklow can be contacted on 01 5240796 or wicklow@jigsaw.ie.

The service is based in Bray and is for young people aged 12 to 25 who live, work or go to school in Wicklow.

Any young person going through a difficult time, or someone concerned about them, can get in touch.

Resources, articles and direct support are available on jigsawonline.ie.

Supports

Social Prescribing for Bray and North Wicklow is a free service that supports people with their health and well-being by connecting them up with services and activities in the community.

In these Covid-19 times, it can be difficult to stay connected to the local community and maintain well-being and positive mental health.

The team will initially chat to people over the phone or via Zoom about their needs and interests and then refer them on to services and supports that can help or link them into activities that will be right for them. Through regular check-ins the coordinator will support people for up to eight weeks as they engage with supports and activities.

Social Prescribing for Bray and North Wicklow is a Sláintecare Healthy Communities and Health Ireland funded project.

To sign up go to brayareapartnership.ie or call 01 286 8266.

Small job service

CARA (Care and Repair Action) is a Bray Area Partnership service that carries out odd jobs for older and more vulnerable people living in Bray and North Wicklow. The idea is to support people to remain in their own home and live as independently as possible.

Jobs undertaken include cutting hedges and lawns, flower beds, minor carpentry, small paint jobs and installing smoke alarms. You only have to pay for materials used.

The team can be contacted at 01 286 6080 or by emailing james@brayareapartnership.ie.

Jobseekers service

IMPACT employment initiative provides supports for people with disabilities to secure work, advance their careers or become self-employed. Supports include mentoring, training, work placements and upskilling.

IMPACT is open to people who live in Bray and North Wicklow aged 18 and over who are in receipt of a Disability Allowance.

Call Orla Butler on 01 963 3342, email orlabutler@brayareapartnership.ie or see brayareapartnership.ie.