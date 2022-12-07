Bray Community Noticeboard

Charity market

Purple House Charity Shop Christmas Market will take place on Saturday December 10, at 56 Main Street, Bray.

The market will feature lots of gift ideas ranging from adults’ and children’s clothing, gift sets, jewellery and baking too. Purple House Christmas Market opens from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Care and Repair service

CARA (Care and Repair Action) service carries out small jobs such as hedge and grass cutting, minor carpentry, small paint jobs, replacing light bulbs, installing smoke alarms and moving light furniture for older and vulnerable people living in the Bray and North Wicklow areas.

The CARA staff will first carry out a home visit survey to assess the work that needs doing – all our staff are Garda vetted and carry BAP ID cards.

You only have to pay for the materials used, although we also gratefully accept voluntary donations.

Call CARA on 01 286 6080 or email whsce1@brayareapartnership.ie.

Intervention training

The HSE provides free suicide intervention/prevention training in Wicklow as part of Ireland’s National Strategy to reduce suicide called Connecting for Life.

If you use either link below you will find various training options available such as safeTALK, Asist and Understanding Self Harm. Please note all training is free and for over 18’s.

For more information go to bookwhen.com/che or www.nosp.ie/training.

Parkinsons Choir

A fun singing group for people with Parkinsons, family, carers and friends meets every Monday morning in Ashford Community and Heritage Centre from 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Led by Musical Director, Dara MacMahon, the group sings popular songs with movement that can help relieve symptoms and strengthen voices. You don’t have to be a good singer – every voice counts and absolutely no singing experience is required.

To find out more, call Dara MacMahon on 086 8146926. Or just come along any Monday morning.

W.H. Five Loaves

Wicklow Homeless Five Loaves drop-in day centre on Main Street, Bray welcomes volunteers from all walks of life. Volunteers and their contributions are key to our success and without them we would not achieve our objectives.

W.H. Five Loaves promotes the participation of student volunteers and although it is only short term it can be a meaningful experience and provide them with the opportunity to make a positive contribution to the less well-off in our community.

Wicklow Homeless Five Loaves believes that everyone has a talent to share, an ear to listen or a service to provide.

More information is available at whfiveloaves.com.

Purple House

Purple House provides a range of professional support services to people of all ages affected by cancer in Ireland.

Founded in 1990, Purple House was the first community-based Cancer Support Centre in Ireland and today operates a busy range of support services from Purple House at 2 Duncairn Terrace, Quinsborough Road, Bray.

The professional services on offer include counselling, complementary therapies, bereavement counselling, services for children and young adults including creative arts and one-to-one support, CLIMB programme for children, camps and workshops for children.

There are also health awareness programmes, citizen information advice, Flood Cloud meal distribution, hospital transport, Purple House Choir, classes in yoga and mindfulness, CheckMeOut.ie health awareness campaigns aimed at 18-30 year olds and more.

For a full list of services, visit www.purplehouse.ie.

Irish Refugee Council

Information for Ukrainians who have come to Ireland is available in English and Ukrainian on iamukrainian.ie.

Remembrance support

Anam Cara, the bereavement organisation is seeking support. This Christmas, Anam Cara is asking the public to light up their virtual Christmas Tree with a very special ‘Light of Love’ in memory of a loved one. It says by donating, you will be helping Anam Cara be there throughout the whole year to support bereaved parents all over Ireland.

To get involved, simply follow this link https://visufund.com/lights-of-love-in-aid-of-anam-cara and click “dedicate”.

Anam Cara are making additions to their support services offered to bereaved parents.

For more information on the support services offer by Anam Cara, please call 085 2888 888, email info@anamcara.ie or see www.anamcara.ie.

Money advice

Is the cost of living getting too much for you? Help is available. MABS is offering Money Management talks to all local groups.

Please contact Bray MABS on 0818 07 2250 to arrange a talk for your group. The MABS Helpline is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. South Leinster

Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is the State’s money advice service, guiding people through dealing with debt and support with money management.

They have offices at 2 The Boulevard, Quinsboro Road, Bray.

See mabs.ie.

Support

Anu Wicklow is the outreach service of Bray Women’s Refuge and provides support and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence, their children, and the community.

“We offer support to empower you to make informed and rational decisions about what’s best for you, your children and your future. We will support you as you consider what is best for you. We will continue to support you on your journey to a safer and happier life.”

The Anu team is highly qualified and vastly experienced in supporting survivors of domestic violence and abuse.

All of its services are confidential, entirely free of charge and run specifically for residents of County Wicklow. Bray Women’s Refuge can be contacted 24/7 on 01 2866163.

Jigsaw

Jigsaw Wicklow, based in Bray, wants to make sure that every young person’s mental health is valued and supported.

Jigsaw is a team of supporters, professionals and volunteers who are passionate about supporting young people’s mental health. Jigsaw is for anyone aged 12 to 25 going through a difficult time – or someone concerned about them.

Contact 01 5240796. Resources, articles and direct support are available on jigsawonline.ie.

Open Door

The Open Door Day Centre operates Monday to Friday.

Open Door provides facilities and activities for adults with physical disabilities as a result of multiple sclerosis, stroke, motor neurone disease, spina bifida, road accidents and others.

The purpose-built centre offers easy access to the various activities within the building.

The centre also provides carers and their families with a well-deserved break during the week. For further information, call 01 286 7123 or email info@opendoor.ie.

See www.opendoor.ie. Open Door Day Centre is on Vevay Road, Bray.

Toastmasters

Bray Toastmasters is a local public speaking club that gives members the opportunity to learn communication and leaderships skills.

The club meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month (September-June). 8 p.m. for 8.15 p.m. start at the Open Door Day Centre, Vevay Road, Bray.

For more info, email braytoastmasters@gmail.com or have a look at its Facebook page.

Runners

Bray Sanctuary Runners meet every Saturday for running and walking groups at 11.30 a.m. outside the Esplanade Hotel, Bray.

Sanctuary Runners enable Irish residents to run and walk alongside, and in solidarity with, migrants, asylum seekers and refugees thereby fostering friendship, positivity and respect.

For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/sanctuaryrunnersbray or email braysanctuaryrunners@gmail.com.

Open mic evening

Every Wednesday night, there is an Open Mic Night from 8.30 p.m. in the function room at Butler and Barry, Strand Road, Bray. All artists and guests are welcome. Host compere is Tom Dalton.

For further details, please contact Tom on 087 2783342 or tom@tomdalton.ie.

Photo Competition

Bray.ie is running a photo competition. Bray.ie says, “Just capture a special Christmas moment in Bray and be sure to use the #ChristmasInBray hashtag when sharing your favourite memories on social media and you’ll be in with a chance to win our competition!”

Click on bray.ie for more. The closing date for entries is Friday, December 16.

Candlelight service

Purple House is hosting a special service at Christ Church, Church Road, Bray on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m.