Bray Community Noticeboard

Seed ark

A seed ark is a collection of open pollinated or heirloom seeds that is free for the community to use.

Gardeners who are members of Wicklow Library Service ‘borrow’ seeds from the library at planting time, and then at the end of the growing season, they save seeds from the plants to share with the library. Individuals can borrow four packets at a time, community and school groups can borrow more. With a good stock of seeds from organic basil to cherry tomatoes, there is something for everyone.

To arrange to borrow seeds, send an email to bralib@wicklowcoco.ie. Individuals can borrow four packets at a time. Community groups can have more, depending on their size.

Jigsaw

Jigsaw Wicklow can be contacted on 01 5240796 or wicklow@jigsaw.ie.

The service is based in Bray and is for young people aged 12 to 25 who live, work or go to school in Wicklow.

Any young person going through a difficult time, or someone concerned about them, can get in touch.

Resources, articles and direct support are available on jigsawonline.ie.

Meals on Wheels

Enniskerry and Kilmacanogue Meals on Wheels is inviting volunteer drivers to get in touch to offer their services.

Drivers who can give up two or three hours twice a month can contact Maoiliosa Kelly at 086 8322466.

The service delivers hot meals every Tuesday and Thursday to older people in their homes. It’s an opportunity to connect with the community and provide a hot meal and social contact to older people in the area.

Open mic

El Troubadours’ open mic has changed its schedule.

There will be live music, chat, ceoil agus craic live on Facebook on Friday nights from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., hosted by Tom Dalton.

The artists will be on Zoom and the whole event goes out on the El Troubadours Zoom.

For the link, call Tom Dalton on 087 2783342 or email tom@tomdalton.ie.

Tributes for the deceased

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members within the local community who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one.

The service is available free of charge, and will be completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests.

Please contact the journalist listed above if this is something that interests you or is something you would like to do to honour the memory of your loved one who has recently passed away.

Disability action group

A community group of people with disabilities in the north Wicklow area is looking for more local people with disabilities to join.

The group is called Disability Action Together Group (DATG) North Wicklow.

DATG provides a space for people with a disability to network and have a strong voice in advocating for change on issues that affect them.

To get involved, email lauraenglish@disability-federation.ie.

Little Bray Writers Group

The Little Bray Writers Group is open to people interested in creative writing and living in the Little Bray area.

The group is facilitated by local Bray writer, Carmen Cullen and is open to those from beginners to more advanced scribblers. It runs every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Little Bray Family Resource centre, Ard Chualann, Fassaroe, Bray.

To register or for further information, email olwen.lbfrc@gmail.com or phone 01 286 7644.

MABS

South Leinster Money Advice and Budgeting Service is the State’s money advice service, guiding people through dealing with debt and support with money management.

They have offices at 2 The Boulevard, Quinsboro Road Bray.

To contact MABS Bray, call 0818 07 2250 for an appointment or email bray@mabs.ie. Alternatively, visit mabs.ie.

MABS Helpline is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on 0818 07 2000.

Garda Youth Awards

The closing date for the Wicklow Garda Youth Awards, which celebrate outstanding young people, has been extended to April 28.

Wicklow Garda Division in association with County Wicklow Partnership present the awards, which celebrate young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years.

Awards will be considered for nominated young people who by their presence make their communities a better place to live or have shown great determination in their own lives.

Groups of two or more young people whose combined efforts have contributed positively to their communities will also be considered.

All nominees should be between the ages of 13 and 21 years. A

There is a special achievement award to acknowledge young people who have overcome difficult circumstances, defied all the odds and whose commitment deserves recognition.

A community safety award will be presented for a safety initiative.

The judging panel will pick a name in each category, who will represent the division at the national awards. Nomination forms will be distributed widely and can be obtained by emailing emma.j.skinner@Garda.ie

Cliff Walk

The Cliff Walk remains partially closed.

The council said it is safe to walk from Greystones as far as the barriers at the southern end. Directional signage has been put in place to facilitate walkers while the route is shut.

Walkers can walk from Bray as far as the Windgates steps where they can then take the alternative route or return along the Cliff Walk to Bray. Wicklow County Council advised that the Bray Head Looped Trail includes challenging and rough terrain.

The local authority added that co-operation and patience of the public is requested and appreciated during this temporary closure in the interests of health and safety.

The council is assessing the issue and pursuing solutions to the problem.

Social Prescribing

Social Prescribing for Bray and North Wicklow is a free service that supports people with their health and well-being by connecting them up with services and activities in the community.

In these Covid-19 times, it can be difficult to stay connected to the local community and maintain well-being and positive mental health.

The team will initially chat to people over the phone or via Zoom about their needs and interests and then refer them on to services and supports that can help or link them into activities that will be right for them. Through regular check-ins the coordinator will support people for up to eight weeks as they engage with supports and activities.

Social Prescribing for Bray and North Wicklow is a Sláintecare Healthy Communities and Health Ireland funded project.

To sign up go to brayareapartnership.ie or call 01 286 8266.

Toastmasters

Bray Toastmasters meets every second Monday at 7.45 p.m. on Zoom.

Find the group on Facebook to sign up.

Library

Local libraries are open for browsing and borrowing.

They have a great collection of information resources available both on-site and online and catering for all ages including books, eBooks, audio books, magazines and newspapers, DVDs, CDs, online language learning and other courses.

For opening hours and local branch contact details, see wicklow.ie.

Jobseekers service

Impact employment initiative provides supports for people with disabilities to secure work, advance their careers or become self-employed. Supports include mentoring, training, work placements and upskilling. Impactis open to people who live in Bray and North Wicklow aged 18 and over who are in receipt of a Disability Allowance. IMPACT was set up by a consortium of local groups led by Bray Area Partnership.

To find out more, call Orla Butler on 01 963 3342, email orlabutler@brayareapartnership.ie or see brayareapartnership.ie.

Small jobs service

CARA (Care and Repair Action) is a Bray Area Partnership service that carries out odd jobs for older and more vulnerable people living in Bray and North Wicklow. The idea is to support people to remain in their own home and live as independently as possible.

Jobs undertaken include cutting hedges and lawns, flower beds, minor carpentry, small paint jobs and installing smoke alarms. You only have to pay for materials used.

The team can be contacted at 01 286 6080 or by emailing james@brayareapartnership.ie.

Cancer support

Purple House Cancer Support offer a range of services and supports to people dealing with a cancer diagnosis and their families.

These include support groups, classes, cancer rehab and physiotherapy and much more.

For more information, visit purplehouse.ie