Bray Community Noticeboard

Online talk

Bray Library will host an online talk for parents about responding to a child’s anxiety about going to school on Wednesday, January 12 at 7 p.m.

School avoidance, also known as school refusal, is the term used to describe a child’s difficulty attending school due to fear, anxiety or stress.

In this talk, Tara Kelly of New Authority Parenting will discuss how to respond with strength and compassion, supporting children to return to the classroom while acknowledging the real and difficult feelings that are causing this behaviour.

The ultimate goal is to get the child in to school, but all aspects of school avoidance will be discussed from early intervention to long-term avoidance, and the resulting impact on family life.

To book a place on this Zoom talk, email: braylib@wicklowcoco.ie

Book sale

The January 2022 First Saturday Book Sale, which supports the Shankill Old Folks Association will take place on Saturday January 1 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Shankill Old Folks Association Day Centre on Lower Road, Shankill.

The Book Sale continues to adhere to strict safety guidelines with all precautionary health measures in place. The book order service previously available by phone and email has now been discontinued and is no longer available.

Recycling centre

Bray recycling centre is opening hours are Monday to Friday, 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1.45 p.m.

People are asked to minimise their visits to the centre by waiting until they have a larger volume of waste, rather than frequent visits with small amounts of waste.

Compressing the waste will help ensure no extra storage is required. People are asked not to approach staff, and to put materials into bins themselves.

Staff will not be able to assist with carrying materials and will not take materials directly from members of the public.

Public entry may be stopped for a few minutes throughout the day for cleaning.

Disability action group

A community group of people with disabilities in the north Wicklow area is looking for more local people with disabilities to join.

The group is called Disability Action Together Group (DATG) North Wicklow.

DATG provides a space for people with a disability to network and have a strong voice in advocating for change on issues that affect them.

To get involved, email lauraenglish@disability-federation.ie.

Little Bray Writers Group

The Little Bray Writers Group is open to people interested in creative writing and living in the Little Bray area.

The group is facilitated by local Bray writer, Carmen Cullen and is open to those from beginners to more advanced scribblers. It runs every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Little Bray Family Resource centre, Ard Chualann, Fassaroe, Bray.

To register or for further information, email olwen.lbfrc@gmail.com or phone 01 286 7644.

Bray Area Partnership

Bray Area Partnership is continuing to provide services in the local community during these difficult times - finding innovative ways to connect with people where meeting face-to-face is not possible for the time being - and is asking people to visit their website to find out what’s on offer at Brayareapartnership.ie.

The website also features a handy Covid-19 Information and Resources page, with information on local and national contacts and resources under a wide range of different subject headings.

For jobseekers, the Partnership’s Local Employment Service has a Jobs in the Window display of job vacancies outside its office at 86 Main Street, Bray and posts a list of local job vacancies on the Partnership’s website every Friday.

Its Facebook page has regular posts on jobs and other opportunities.

Their training programme includes a range of free online courses and workshops.

Tributes for the deceased

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members within the local community who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one.

The service is available free of charge, and will be completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests.

Please contact the journalist listed above if this is something that interests you or is something you would like to do to honour the memory of your loved one who has recently passed away.

Mental health programme

Grow community mental health programme is now taking place on Zoom each Tuesday evening from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To register a place call 086 6063184 or email clodagherasmus@grow.ie.

Aspire project

Bray Area Partnership’s social prescribing well-being project, Aspire, is a free service that supports people with their health and well-being by connecting them up with services and activities in the community.

In these Covid-19 times, it can be difficult to stay connected to the local community and maintain well-being and positive mental health.

The team will initially chat to people over the phone or via Zoom about their needs and interests and then refer them on to services and supports that can help or link them into activities that will be right for them.

Through regular check-ins the coordinator will support people over six to 10 weeks as they engage with these activities.

The free Aspire online programme also brings people together in small supportive groups to connect and learn practical skills such as coping with stress, relaxation techniques and self-care during these challenging times.

Aspire is a Healthy Ireland and Sláintecare-funded project.

To sign up go to Brayareapertnership.ie or call 01 2868266.

Irish Trefoil Guild

Former leaders of the Irish Girl Guides in Bray and the surrounding area are invited to join the Bray Trefoil Guild - Guiding for Life.

To join, send an email to Anne at braytrefoilguild@gmail.com.

The aims of Trefoil Guild are to keep alive the spirit of the Guide Promise and Law, to carry that spirit into the community and to give support to Guiding.

The Irish Trefoil Guild caters for past and present adult members of the Guiding movement.

It provides friendship, activities and enjoyment for its members, and gives service and support for the local community and Irish Girl Guide Units.

Toastmasters

Bray Toastmasters meets every second Monday at 7.45 p.m. on Zoom.

Find the group on Facebook to sign up.

Meals on Wheels

Enniskerry and Kilmacanogue Meals on Wheels is inviting volunteer drivers to get in touch to offer their services.

Drivers who can give up two or three hours twice a month can contact Maoiliosa Kelly at 086 8322466.

The service delivers hot meals every Tuesday and Thursday to older people in their homes.

It’s an opportunity to connect with the community and provide a hot meal and social contact to older people in the area.

Open mic night

El Troubadours’ open mic has changed its schedule.

There will be live music, chat, ceoil agus craic live on Facebook on Friday nights from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., hosted by Tom Dalton.

The artists will be on Zoom and the whole event goes out on the El Troubadours Zoom.

For the link, call Tom Dalton on 087 2783342 or email tom@tomdalton.ie.

Jigsaw

Jigsaw Wicklow can be contacted on 01 5240796 or wicklow@jigsaw.ie.

The service is based in Bray and is for young people aged 12 to 25 who live, work or go to school in Wicklow.

Any young person going through a difficult time, or someone who is concerned about them, can get in touch with the organisation to obtain information and support.

Resources, articles and direct support are available on their website at jigsawonline.ie.

Cadets call

The Order of Malta ambulance corps in Bray is recruiting young members.

Cadets aged between 10 and 16 are invited to take part. They will learn first aid and make new friends in the organisation.

To get involved, email braycadets@orderofmalta.ie

Library update

Libraries remain open for borrowing and browsing.

Wicklow County Library Service has a great collection of resources available both on-site and online. Some also offer sensory spaces and sensory kits provide a relaxing experience for young visitors to the library. Study spaces and PCs are available to book.

While public health guidelines require venues to close at 8 p.m., libraries with late night opening will shut their doors at this time.

For more information on individual branch opening hours, visit wicklow.ie.