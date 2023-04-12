Around the Districts: Shankill

St James’ Church of Ireland, Crinken.

Church Events/Activities: Check the church’s website for regular updates.

Rathmichael COI Parish

Coffee and Cake: Coffee and cake takes place every Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to midday and is a lovely way to keep in touch with friends and parishioners. If you are passing by Rathmichael church on a Saturday morning – please drop in – we would love to see you.

Irish Trefoil Guild – Guiding for Life: Calling all former leaders of the Irish Girl Guides in Bray and the surrounding area. There is now a Trefoil Guild in Bray. Contact Anne at braytrefoilguild@gmail.com.

Shankill Bible Church

Shankill Bible Church, Glenmaris, Eaton Wood Grove – Sunday Worship: 9.30 a.m. – Sunday School (three to 12 years): 10 a.m. – Sunday Service. For further information see shankillbiblechurch.org for further information.

St Anne’s Parish

St Anne’s Parish Website: The parish website is stannesparishshankill.com.

St Anne’s parish office: The parish office located in St Anne’s Resource Centre is open between 9 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. Monday to Friday email st.annes_parishoffice@yahoo.ie or call 01 282 2277/01 282 2704.

Bookings for Baptisms: Bookings for baptisms are now being accepted. Please call the parish office at 01 2822704 or 01 2822277 for more information.

Available from St Anne’s Resource Centre: Available to purchase in St Anne’s Resource Centre are Mass Cards, Prayer Booklets, Rosary Beads and Baptism Candles.

Masses: Weekday Masses are celebrated Monday to Friday at 10 a.m., and on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. (Vigil). Sunday Masses are celebrated at 10 a.m., midday, and 6 p.m. On Holy Days of Obligation the Vigil Mass is celebrated at 7.30 p.m. the previous evening and on the Holy Day at 10 a.m.,12Noon, and 7.30 p.m. All Masses are available online through the link ‘Watch Us Live’. St Anne’s Church is open for private prayer. Church visitors should wear a face covering, observe social distancing, and use the hand sanitizer provided.

Parish Services on Webcam: All are welcome to view our services on the parish webcam stannesparishshankill.com.

Family Offering If you would like to contribute to the Family Offering, please contact the parish office in St Anne’s Resource Centre to arrange a Box of Envelopes. It is also possible to contribute through the donate button on the parish website.

Bethany Bereavement Ministry: We have a drop in service at St Anne’s Resource Centre on the First Friday of each month at 10.30 a.m. The Bethany Bereavement Support Group is a voluntary ministry and their counsellors are trained to listen and to help those bereaved and grieving. The service is free to all adults over 18 years. If you have suffered a loss and would like to speak with a member of the Bethany Bereavement Ministry team, please contact 01 282 2277. This is a free listening service provided by trained volunteers in the community. Bethany offers a safe and confidential environment for listening and sharing with others who understand in Anne’s Resource Centre, Shankill.

Lectio Divina Prayer Group: The Lectio Divina Prayer Group meets every Tuesday morning after 10 a.m. Mass, in St Anne’s Resource Centre.

Shankill Conference of the society of St Vincent de Paul: If you wish to donate at any stage, you may do so by leaving a donation into St Anne’s Resource Centre or using the QR code by scanning to your smart phone or I phone using the QR App. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please call 087 6962785. All calls are treated in strict confidence.

Parish Pilgrimage to Knock: The Parish Pilgrimage to the Knock Shrine will take place on the feast of Our Lady, Queen of Apostles, Saturday, May 27, The trip will cost €25 per person, and there will be a stop on the journey down for tea and scones. Call the parish office at 01 2822704 to book a place.

Pallottine Pilgrimage to Lourdes: Takes place from Thursday, July 27, to Monday, July 31, The cost of the trip, with Marian Pilgrimages, is €695 per person sharing. To book, please call Marian Pilgrimages at 01 8788159 and then once you have booked, call the parish office at 01 2822277 to let us know you are travelling with the group.

Children’s Liturgy: The Children’s Liturgy has resumed and will be held during 10 a.m. Mass every Sunday. The liturgy is prepared for children of primary school age (junior infants upwards), but of course all are welcome. Each week, children (accompanied by a parent/guardian) will be invited to gather at the left side entrance inside the church shortly after the start of Mass. They will go together to the Parish Centre in St Anne’s Resource Centre, and will rejoin Mass in the church for the Offertory.

Cemetery Sunday: This year’s annual Remembrance Mass and blessing of graves will take place in Shanganagh Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 28,

Easter Chicks: These are now available from the hatch in St Anne’s Resource Centre. Each chick costs €2.

Support Network: A support network for separated, divorced and re-married people has been set up by the St Anne’s Parish community and is open to people of all faiths and none. Text: 087 3814213 or email listeningear14@gmail.com. All communications are guaranteed to be completely confidential.

Rathmichael Historical Society

Tonight (Wednesday) Fiona Finlay will present ‘The story of Stained Glass in Ireland: Beyond Harry Clarke’ which she was unable to present last month at 8 p.m. to the Rathmichael Historical Society, the local history society for Shankill and the surrounding area, in Rathmichael National School, Stonebridge Road, Shankill, and all are welcome to attend. Admission is €5.

The Rathmichael Historical Society is always interested in new members and offers three levels of membership Individual (€25), Family (€30) and Student (€5). The simplest way to join the society is via its web page: rathmichaelhistoricalsociety.ie/rhs-membership; send a cheque to the Honorary treasurer, Rathmichael Historical Society, Gort na nÉan, Dublin Road, Shankill, Dublin 18; Please include your name, address and email; or at tonight’s meeting in Rathmichael School at.

Members and supporters of the Rathmichael Historical Society are asked to note that the following events will take place in the week ahead: today (Wednesday) Dr Niamh Howlin will present ‘Crime, Coroners and Criminal Procedures in Early Nineteenth Century Dublin’ as part of One Dublin One Book at 6 p.m. to the Old Dublin Society in the Conference Room, Dublin City Library and Archive, 144 Pearse Street, Dublin two. All are welcome – admission is free; tomorrow (Thursday) Tony Keane will present ‘The Very Early Days of Dublin Airport’ at 8 p.m. to the Kilmacud-Stillorgan Local History Society in the Function Room, Glenalbyn, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin. All are welcome admission is €3; this Friday Dr Éamonn Ó Ciosáin will present ‘The Irish Geese: before the Wild Geese Irish soldiers in France pre-1691’ at 8 p.m. to the Military History Society of Ireland, Griffith College, South Circular Road, Dublin eight.All welcome; next Monday night James Scannell will present ‘Rough Justice – Punishing Criminals in 19th Century Dublin’ at 6.30 p.m. in Ballyfermot Library, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10. Admission is free but booking is required via onedublinonebook.ie; Alison Gilliard and Clodagh Finn will present ‘Her Keys to the City’ at 7.30 p.m. to the Clontarf Historical Society in St John’s Community Centre, Clontarf Road, Dublin three. All are welcome admission for visitors/non-members €5; next Tuesday James Scannell will present ‘Rough Justice Punishing Criminals in 19th Century Dublin’ at 6.30 p.m. in Drumcondra Library, Millmount Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin nine. Admission is free but is booking required via onedublinonebook.ie; Vincent Delaney will present ‘Knocksinna Foxrock – The Houses and the People’ at 8 p.m. to the Foxrock Local History Club in Foxrock Parish Pastoral Centre, Foxrock, Co. Dublin. All are welcome – admission is €5; next Wednesday night as part of dlr Spring into Heritage Rob Goodbody will present ‘The Metals’ in Marlay House, Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Co. Dublin. Admission is free but booking essential via webcloudone.com/dlrheritageevents.

The attention of member and supporters of the Society is drawn to ‘Champagne, Cocktails and Crepes Suzette – Wining, dining, and dancing in Dun Laoghaire through the ages’ by Eileen O’Duffy, a fascinating and excellently illustrated book which recalls the golden age of the Dun Laoghaire Riviera when local inhabitants and visitors wined and dined in yacht clubs, restaurants and hotels all dotted along the coast between Blackrock and Dalkey where they were able to dance the night away into the wee small hours of the morning in numerous ballrooms and nightclubs with the Pavilion in Kingstown/Dun Laoghaire being the top spot till it later became a cinema. Through the pages of this engrossing book the reader is brought back to a gracious and leisurely era that has long since vanished with the text supported by a tremendous selection of photographs, menu cards, dance programmes, and numerous newspaper cuttings recalling events and people. Information is provided on the numerous hotels, clubs, places of entertainments, that residents availed of in the late 19th and early 20th century but are no longer around today for a variety of reason including changes in lifestyle and how people holidayed, all supported with a great array of photographs and other illustrations which recall this golden period. It’s often forgotten that once Dalkey was a popular holiday destination and the chapter ‘Dalkey Seaside Hotels’ recalls all these venues in text and pictures, many of which sadly over time have vanished and have been replaced with apartment blocks on their sites. The chapter ‘Crepes Suzette’ recalls the era of fine cuisine and their providers while ‘Dancing, Discos and Clubbing’ recalls the various locations associated with these activities. All in all an excellent social history of the area down the decades, superbly illustrated supported by a very informative text and an essential book for those who collect books on the history of the area or who have an interest in social history or the local history of the area.

First Saturday Book Sale

Last Saturday morning the April First Saturday Book Sale took place from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Shankill Day Care Centre, Lower Road, Shankill. The May First Saturday Book Sale will take place in the same venue on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and all are welcome to attend. This will be an excellent opportunity to obtain some first class reading material for during the summer. The First Saturday Book Sale continues to adhere to strict safety guidelines with all precautionary health measures in place. Donations of books, which must be in a clean and good condition appreciated.

Shankill Bridge Club

Shankill Bridge Club meets in St Anne’s Resource Centre on Monday afternoons at 2 p.m., except on Bank Holiday Mondays, New members are welcome no playing partner needed.

Spring Woodland Saunter

SAGE and Shankill Tidy Towns Spring Woodland Saunter in Shankill: Assemble at St Anne’s Church at 2.30 p.m., on Sunday, April 23, The walk will visit woodlands and parkland in the Shankill area, including Cherrywood Park, Loughlinstown Wood, Shanganagh Cliffs, Rathsallagh and Mill Lane. The walk will cover approximately 7km, and take two to three hours. Participants take part at their own risk, should wear appropriate footwear, dress for the day’s prevailing weather conditions, and bring refreshments.

Storytellers group

Storytellers is a readers’ and writers’ group for people who love fiction and poetry. It’s similar to a book club, except, instead of everyone reading the same book (s), each member brings in a book/poem of their choice (it can be something they have read or written).

Inspired by the Seanchai tradition, but through the medium of the English language, each participant is encouraged to read aloud from their chosen piece of fiction/poetry and discuss it with the group.

Chosen books can be anything from the latest Booker Prize winner to a book picked up at random in a second-hand sale – we have a strict no-snobbery rule. However, we are banning non-fiction, political topics or anything related to campaigns; the aim of the group is to help us all get out of our own heads and into our imagination. Also, no racism, sexism, snobbery or anything inappropriate in civil discourse. Over-18s only.

It’s completely non-profit, but we suggest members make a contribution to the resource centre (they can pay at the office on the way in).

The group meets on the first Monday of every month, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., in St Anne’s Parish Resource Centre, Shankill. Everything is to be arranged through the Resource Centre (no private arrangements). Contact details: st.annes_parishoffice@yahoo.ie or 01 2822704/2822277.