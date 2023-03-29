Around the Districts: Shankill

Melissa Róisín and Emma Carroll enjoying Trolls the movie on the big screen at Bray Bandstand on the Seafront.

St James’ COI, Crinken

Services of Worship for this Sunday – Palm Sunday: 11 a.m. – Morning Praise Service. Further information from the church website.

Church Events/Activities: Check the church’s website for regular updates.

Rathmichael COI Parish

Worship Services for this Sunday – The Fifth Sunday of Lent: 8.30 a.m. Holy Communion; 11 a.m. Palm Sunday Family Service; 7 p.m. Evening Service.

Tuesday Lunch Club: Throughout Lent 2023 we will be holding a Tuesday Lunch Club at midday in the Erck Hall. Come along for a Lenten thought for the week followed by a soup. All are welcome and we encourage parishioners to bring a friend.

Coffee and Cake: Coffee and cake takes place every Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to midday and is a lovely way to keep in touch with friends and parishioners. If you are passing by Rathmichael church on a Saturday morning – please drop in – we would love to see you.

Irish Trefoil Guild – Guiding for Life: Calling all former leaders of the Irish Girl Guides in Bray and the surrounding area. There is now a Trefoil Guild in Bray. Contact Anne at braytrefoilguild@gmail.com.

Farewell to Rathmichael National school principal Caroline Senior: Last Sunday the congregation was joined by Rathmichael National school principal Caroline Senior after the 11 a.m. morning service to wish her well on her retirement. After more than 30 years service in Rathmichael Parish School, Caroline has taken the decision to retire. We wish her well and thank her for all of her years of service to the parish and School Community.

Shankill Bible Church

Shankill Bible Church, Glenmaris, Eaton Wood Grove – Sunday Worship: 9.30 a.m. – Sunday School (three to 12 years): 10 a.m. – Sunday Service. For further information see shankillbiblechurch.org for further information.

St Anne’s Parish

St Anne’s Parish Website: The parish website is stannesparishshankill.com.

St Anne’s parish office: The parish office located in St Anne’s Resource Centre is open between 9 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. Monday to Friday email st.annes_parishoffice@yahoo.ie or call 01 282 2277/01 282 2704.

Bookings for Baptisms: Bookings for baptisms are now being accepted. Please call the parish office at 01 2822704 or 01 2822277 for more information.

Available from St Anne’s Resource Centre: Available to purchase in St Anne’s Resource Centre are Mass Cards, Prayer Booklets, Rosary Beads and Baptism Candles.

Masses: Weekday Masses are celebrated Monday to Friday at 10 a.m., and on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. (Vigil). Sunday Masses are celebrated at 10 a.m., midday, and 6 p.m. On Holy Days of Obligation the Vigil Mass is celebrated at 7.30 p.m. the previous evening and on the Holy Day at 10 a.m.,12Noon, and 7.30 p.m. All Masses are available online through the link ‘Watch Us Live’. St Anne’s Church is open for private prayer. Church visitors should wear a face covering, observe social distancing, and use the hand sanitizer provided.

Parish Services on Webcam: All are welcome to view our services on the parish webcam stannesparishshankill.com.

Holy Week Timetable: Monday, April 3: Penitential Service in St Anne’s, Shankill at 7.30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 4: 10 a.m. Mass; Penitential Service in Our Lady of Good Counsel, Johnstown at 7.30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 5, Spy Wednesday: 10 a.m. Mass; Thursday, April 6 – Holy Thursday: 7.30 p.m. – Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in the church from 8.30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, April 7, Good Friday: midday Noon the Way of the Cross led by the Youth Group; 3 p.m. Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion and Holy Communion; 3.45 p.m. Confession; 7.30 p.m. Prayer around the Cross. Saturday, April 8, Holy Saturday: 10 a.m. to midday Noon Confession; 9 p.m.: Easter Vigil Mass; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday: Mass at 10 a.m., 12Noon and 6 p.m. Easter Week – Monday, April 10, to Friday Apri14th: Mass at 10 a.m. daily.

Family Offering If you would like to contribute to the Family Offering, please contact the parish office in St Anne’s Resource Centre to arrange a Box of Envelopes. It is also possible to contribute through the donate button on the parish website.

Bethany Bereavement Ministry: We have a drop in service at St Anne’s Resource Centre on the First Friday of each month at 10.30 a.m. The Bethany Bereavement Support Group is a voluntary ministry and their counsellors are trained to listen and to help those bereaved and grieving. The service is free to all adults over 18 years. If you have suffered a loss and would like to speak with a member of the Bethany Bereavement Ministry team, please contact 01 282 2277. This is a free listening service provided by trained volunteers in the community. Bethany offers a safe and confidential environment for listening and sharing with others who understand in Anne’s Resource Centre, Shankill.

Lectio Divina Prayer Group: The Lectio Divina Prayer Group meets every Tuesday morning after 10 a.m. Mass, in St Anne’s Resource Centre.

Shankill Conference of the society of St Vincent de Paul: If you wish to donate at any stage, you may do so by leaving a donation into St Anne’s Resource Centre or using the QR code by scanning to your smart phone or I phone using the QR App. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please call 087 6962785. All calls are treated in strict confidence.

Octave of Masses Easter 2023: Easter Mass Bouquets are available from St Anne’s Resource Centre cards are €6 each. Recipients of an Easter Bouquet will be enrolled and remembered in the Octave of Masses celebrated by the Pallottine Fathers starting on Easter Sunday. St Vincent Pallotti, founder of the Pallottine Order, was a great believer in the praying of Octaves.

The Secret Choir: The Secret Choir is appealing for musicians and new members. The choir sings at 6 p.m. Mass every second Sunday. If you are interested in joining, please speak to Ger Fitzachary after one of these Masses.

Parish Pilgrimage to Knock: The Parish Pilgrimage to the Knock Shrine will take place on the feast of Our Lady, Queen of Apostles, Saturday, May 27, The trip will cost €25 per person, and there will be a stop on the journey down for tea and scones. Call the parish office at 01 2822704 to book a place.

Pallottine Pilgrimage to Lourdes: Takes place from Thursday, July 27, to Monday, July 31, The cost of the trip, with Marian Pilgrimages, is €695 per person sharing. To book, please call Marian Pilgrimages at 01 8788159 and then once you have booked, call the parish office at 01 2822277 to let us know you are travelling with the group.

Children’s Liturgy: The Children’s Liturgy resumed last Sunday and will be held during 10 a.m. Mass every Sunday. The liturgy is prepared for children of primary school age (junior infants upwards), but of course all are welcome. Each week, children (accompanied by a parent/guardian) will be invited to gather at the left side entrance inside the church shortly after the start of Mass. They will go together to the Parish Centre in St Anne’s Resource Centre, and will rejoin Mass in the church for the Offertory.

Cemetery Sunday: This year’s annual Remembrance Mass and blessing of graves will take place in Shanganagh Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, Easter Chicks: These are now available from the hatch in St Anne’s Resource Centre. Each chick costs €2.

Support Network: A support network for separated, divorced and re-married people has been set up by the St Anne’s Parish community and is open to people of all faiths and none. Text: 087 3814213 or email listeningear14@gmail.com. All communications are guaranteed to be completely confidential.

Parish of St Columbanus, Loughlinstown: LCR Women’s Shed: LCR Women’s Shed is a community based group for women to meet up and chat and possibly learn new skills such as gardening, knitting, sewing etc. If you are interested in joining the group please contact Stefeni in the Loughlinstown Community Rooms at 01 2043826. Adoration Of the Blessed Sacrament: Takes place for half an hour, every Wednesday morning during Lent, after 9.30 a.m. Mass.

St Brigid’s Parish, Cabinteely: Weekday Masses are celebrated in St Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m., No Mass on Wednesday. On Bank Holidays Mass is celebrated at 11 a.m. At weekends the Vigil Mass is celebrated at 5.30 p.m. (Saturday). Sunday Mass times are 10 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. All Masses can be viewed online at churchservices.tv/cabinteely.

Easter Services 2023 Penitential Services in the Partnership of Parishes Monday, April 3: Shankill Church at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4: Johnstown-Killiney Church at 7 p.m. St Brigid’s Church Cabinteely Holy Week services are Holy Thursday – April 6: 7.30 p.m.: Mass of the Lord’s Supper, followed by ‘Watch and Pray’ a period of quiet, of prayer and of reflection. Good Friday, April 7: 3 p.m. – Celebration of the Lord’s Passion; 7.30 p.m. – Stations of the Cross; Easter Saturday, April 8: midday – Swieconka: Polish Blessing of the Easter Baskets; 8 p.m. – Easter Vigil Mass (no 5.30 p.m. Vigil Mass); Easter Sunday – April 9; 10 a.m. Mass (choir) 12.30 p.m. Mass (Gospel Group). Easter Monday – April 10: Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.

Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Dalkey: The Rosary: The Rosary is said after 10 a.m. Mass on weekdays. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament: Takes place on Mondays after 10 a.m. Mass till 4 p.m. (Except on public holidays when exposition takes place on Tuesday).

St Michael’s Church. Dun Laoghaire:. Wearing of Face Masks: Due to the increase of Covid cases. For the foreseeable future we are requesting the wearing of face masks at all church services.

Our Lady of Good Counsel – Johnstown/Killiney Parish: Benediction: Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament takes place on Mondays after the 10 a.m. Mass.

Our Lady of the Victories Sallynoggin/Glenageary Parish: The parish Lenten series of talks called ‘Come and See’ which take place in the church on Thursdays at 7.30 p.m. concludes tomorrow (Thursday) with ‘Sacramental Life’ – speaker Fr Conor McDonagh.

Rathmichael Historical Society

The Rathmichael Historical Society, the local history society for Shankill and the surrounding area is always interested in new members and offers three levels of membership Individual (€25), Family (€30) and Student (€5). The simplest way to join the society is via its web page: rathmichaelhistoricalsociety.ie/rhs-membership; send a cheque to the Honorary treasurer, Rathmichael Historical Society, Gort na nÉan, Dublin Road, Shankill, Dublin 18; Please include your name, address and email; or at the April 5 meeting in Rathmichael School at which Fiona Finlay will present ‘The story of Stained Glass in Ireland: Beyond Harry Clarke’ which she was unable to be presented earlier this month. Members and supporters of the Rathmichael Historical Society are asked to note that the following events will take place in the week ahead: today (Wednesday) as part of the Dublin Cemeteries Trust and the School of History and Humanities, Trinity College, Dublin, series of lectures Lar Joye will present ‘The History of a Port City: Transport, Trade and an Archive’ at 7.30 p.m. in the the Milestone Gallery, Glasnevin Cemetery. Admission is free a Zoom link available from the Dublin Cemeteries Trust website; tomorrow (Thursday) Andrew Doherty will present ‘A Historical Sketch of Waterford Harbour’ at 8 p.m. in Poolbeg Yacht and Motor Club, Ringsend Road, Dublin four. All are welcome and admission is free donation to the RNLI requested; Declan Warde will present ‘Anaesthesia in Ireland: a History’ at 8 p.m. to the Rathmines, Ranelagh and Rathgar Historical Society in Rathmines Town Hall, Rathmines Road, Dublin six. Admission for non-members is €4. The adjacent Swan car park Evening Rate from 5 p.m. to Midnight is €3 (total); next Monday James Scannell will present ‘Rough Justice’ at 6.30 p.m. in Terenure Library, Templeogue Road, Dublin 6W Admission is free but booking is required via onedublinonebook.ie; Theresa Hicks will present ‘The Kennedys of Newtownmountkennedy’ at 8 p.m. to the Kilmacanogue History Society in Kilmacanogue Parish Hall, adjacent to St Mochonog’s RC Church, Kilmacanogue, Co. Wicklow. All are welcome – admission is €5 for non-members – attendees are requested to wear a mask/face covering; next Tuesday Andrew Hughes will present ‘The Anatomy of Crime’ at 7 p.m. in the Royal Irish Academy, 19 Dawson Street, Dublin two. Admission is free but booking is required via onedublinonebook.ie.

First Saturday Book Sale

This Saturday morning the April First Saturday Book Sale will take place 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Shankill Day Care Centre, Lower Road, Shankill. This will be an excellent opportunity to obtain some first class reading material for over Easter. The First Saturday Book Sale continues to adhere to strict safety guidelines with all precautionary health measures in place. Donations of books, which must be in a clean and good condition appreciated.

Shankill Bridge Club

Shankill Bridge Club meets in St Anne’s Resource Centre on Monday afternoons at 2 p.m., except on Bank Holiday Mondays, New members are welcome no playing partner needed.

Spring Woodland Saunter

SAGE and Shankill Tidy Towns Spring Woodland Saunter in Shankill – Assemble at St Anne’s Church at 2.30 p.m., on Sunday, April 23, The walk will visit woodlands and parkland in the Shankill area, including Cherrywood Park, Loughlinstown Wood, Shanganagh Cliffs, Rathsallagh and Mill Lane.

The walk will cover approximately 7km, and take two to three hours. Participants take part at their own risk, should wear appropriate footwear, dress for the day’s prevailing weather conditions, and bring refreshments.

Dun Laoghaire Active Retirement.

The April Monthly Meeting will be held this Friday at 2 p.m. in the Boylan Centre, Sussex Street, Dun Laoghaire. New members welcome. Activities include: Bridge, Indoor Bowling, Chair exercises, arts and crafts, Creative Writing.