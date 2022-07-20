Around the districts: Shankill

SHANKILL

St James’ Church of Ireland, Crinken

Services of Worship for this Sunday the Sixth Sunday after Trinity: 10 a.m.: Families Worship Service; 11 a.m. – Morning Praise Service check the church website for further information.

Church Events/Activities: Check the church’s website for regular updates.

Rathmichael Church of Ireland Parish

Sunday Worship Services for this Sunday the Sixth Sunday after Trinity: 8.30 a.m. Service of Holy Communion; 11 a.m. Service of Morning Prayer followed afterwards with coffee in the Erck Hall ; 7 p.m. Service of Holy Communion.

Services of Worship for this Sunday: Worship continues to be streamed by the National Cathedral – stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship/video-stream/and the Diocesan Cathedral christchurchcathedral.ie/worship/video-stream-1/along with other resources that are shared via the United Dioceses Facebook page: facebook.com/DublinandGlendalough/.

Saturday Morning Coffee Hour from 11 a.m. to midday: As always, our ever-popular Saturday morning coffee takes place in the Erck Hall or the church grounds at 11 a.m. each week. This has been growing in attendance in recent weeks and we look forward to continue welcoming parishioners and people from the wider community each week. Please spread the word.

Rathmichael Parish Fête: We are delighted to confirm that Rathmichael Fête will return this year, on Saturday, September 10, from midday to 4 p.m. This year’s Fête promises to be bigger and better than ever and we look forward to welcoming people from across the Dioceses on the day. And we ask your prayers for good weather.

Confirmation 2022: Congratulations to the 16 young people from Rathmichael Parish, who were confirmed by Archbishop Michael at a service of Confirmation in Christchurch Bray, on Sunday June12th. They were admitted to the Holy Communion at a special service in Rathmichael on Sunday, June 19, followed by a celebratory time of fellowship for the parish community. We are extremely proud of all the work that these young people put into the preparation for Confirmation and look forward to them taking their places as full members of Christ’s church here in Rathmichael. Special thanks go to Dean Russell for sharing in the leadership of the confirmation classes. It was a fruitful time for all and we appreciate Dean’s enthusiasm and support of our young people.

St Anne’s Parish Shankill

St Anne’s Parish Website: The parish website is stannesparishshankill.com.

St Anne’s parish office: The parish office located in St Anne’s Resource Centre is open between 9 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. Monday to Friday email st.annes_parishoffice@yahoo.ie or call 01 282 2277/01 282 2704.

Bookings for Baptisms: Bookings for baptisms are now being accepted. Please call the parish office at 01 2822704 or 01 2822277 for more information.

Available from St Anne’s Resource Centre: Available to purchase in St Anne’s Resource Centre are Mass Cards, Prayer Booklets, Rosary Beads and Baptism Candles.

Masses: Weekday Masses are celebrated Monday to Friday at 10 a.m., and on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. (Vigil). Sunday Masses are celebrated at 10 a.m., midday, and 6 p.m. On Holy Days of Obligation the Vigil Mass is celebrated at 7.30 p.m. the previous evening and on the Holy Day at 10 a.m.,12Noon, and 7.30 p.m. All Masses are available online through the link ‘Watch Us Live’. St Anne’s Church is open for private prayer. Church visitors should wear a face covering, observe social distancing of two metres from each other while in the church and use the hand sanitizer provided.

Did You Know: The Dublin Diocese has a Child Safeguarding and Protection Policy that is written in a clear and understandable way and is available to all in the church porches or from St Anne’s Resource Centre.

On-Going Covid-19 precautions in church: Many active members of our Parish Community consider themselves vulnerable and are understandably very nervous about the abrupt ending of the mandate to wear facemasks in church and have expressed this. Therefore, as a courtesy to other members of the Parish Community we ask you to continue to wear face coverings in church and hopefully as the number of infected persons decreases and hospitalisations due to Covid-19 fall, we will be able to review this.

Sacrament of Reconciliation: Takes place on Saturday morning at 10.30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Adoration Chapel after the 10 a.m. Mass social distancing in operation, or you may approach the priest after the 10 a.m. Mass Monday to Friday.

Bethany Bereavement Ministry: If you have suffered a loss and would like to speak with a member of the Bethany Bereavement Ministry team, please contact 01 282 2277 the Bethany Bereavement Support Group is a voluntary ministry. The volunteers are trained to listen and to help the bereaved and grieving. A Drop-In Centre is held on the First Friday of each month at 10.30 a.m. in St Anne’s Resource Centre. This service is free to all adults aged over 18 years of age.

Congratulations Niamh.: Niamh Murray, a former Altar Server here in St Anne’s Church, travelled to Jerusalem earlier this month to compete in the European Athletics Under-18 Championships. Niamh is a member of the Bray Runners Athletic Club and was part of the Ireland under-18 team. Áine, her mother, is her coach. Niamh ran her fastest time ever in the 400m heats and made it through to the European Finals where she came eighth. We are very proud of you Niamh. We ask God to bless you in your future athletics career and we will follow you with great interest.

Youth 2000 summer Festival: Join over 1,000 young people aged between 16 and 35 this August at the Youth 2000 summer festival. The festival takes place in Clongowes Wood College, Clane, Co Kildare from Thursday, August 11, to Sunday, August 14. For more information and to book your place please go to youth2000.ie.

The Secret Choir: We would like to welcome new members to the Secret Choir. If you are a singer or musician and would like to join our Secret Choir, you can leave your contact details in to the Resource Centre. Choir practice is on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. New members of all ages and all levels are welcome to join.

SAGE – Shankill Action for a Greener Earth: As it has been difficult to find a date for a parish meeting, we will arrange it towards the end of August, to prepare for the ‘Season of Creation’.

Shankill Conference of the society of St Vincent de Paul: If you wish to donate at any stage, you may do so by leaving a donation into St Anne’s Resource Centre or using the QR code by scanning to your smart phone or Iphone using the QR App. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please call 087 6962785. All calls are treated in strict confidence. We could not assist those in need in the community without your continued support and for that we are most grateful.

Parish Services on webcam: All are welcome to us for all our services on the parish webcam stannesparishshankill.com.

St Anne’s Spiritual Library: This is open daily in St Anne’s Resource Centre between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. You are very welcome to come and borrow from a wide selection of spiritual and inspirational books. There is something there for everyone.

Support Network: A support network for separated, divorced and re-married people has been set up by the St Anne’s Parish community and is open to people of all faiths and none. All are welcome. Text: 087 3814213 or email listeningear14@gmail.com All communications are guaranteed completely confidential.

Knock Grandparents Pilgrimage: The National Grandparents Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Knock will take place this Sunday. For further details about the Knock pilgrimage, contact Connie at catholicgrandparents@gmail.com or 085 8704722.

Organ Recital: As part of the 8 p.m. Sunday night summer Organ Concerts in St Michael’s Church, Dun Laoghaire, Matthew Breen will be the soloist this Sunday. Admission is €15/€10 further information from dunloghaireorganconcerts.ie.

Killiney-Ballybrack Parish: Building Hope: The Building Hope Committee and PPC are presently preparing the Building Hope submission to the Archdiocese on behalf of the parish. This is based on the discussions at the recent Parish Assembly on the dimensions of Faith, Servant Leadership, welcome and Social Justice. There were very many positives identified but also some areas for parish pastoral redevelopment and also some new initiatives were suggested. These included: A return of the Hospitality and welcome teams; Re-establish the Baptism Preparation and Funeral teams; An ecumenical service for Blessed Fr John Sullivan with Holy Trinity CoI community; Parish based adult faith development and nourishment. The synthesis of parish responses to the Syndol Pathway is available on the Archdiocese website and in the Synodal Times supplement of the Irish Catholic. (Some copies of the supplement are available in our churches).

The Old Dublin Society (Shankill and Bray members)

Shankill and District readers wishing to join the Old Dublin Society, which covers the history of Dublin City and county which includes Shankill, Ballybrack, Killiney and Dalkey, can obtain a membership application form by post from James Scannell, Old Dublin Society PRO, 19 Hazelwood, Shankill, Dublin D18 ND79, or by email from olddublinsociety@gmail.com.

Shankill Library

Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, open on alternate Fridays and Saturdays the library will be closed this Friday but open on Saturday, Computer use is now available again. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning remain available via the library website. The library can be contacted at 01 2823081 or by email at: shankilllib@dlrcoco.ie. Book borrowers can renew their books online at any time.

Rathmichael Historical Society

The Rathmichael Historical Society, the local history society for Shankill, Ballybrack and the surrounding area, is always interested in new members and offers three levels of membership Individual (€25), Family (€30) and Student (€5). The simplest way to join the society is via its web page: rathmichaelhistoricalsociety.ie/rhs-membership/or send a cheque to the Honorary treasurer, Rathmichael Historical Society, Gort na nÉan, Dublin Road, Shankill, Dublin 18. Please include your name, address and email. For the summer months the society has organised a number of outings for members to places of interest, details of which have been emailed to them.

From August 15 to August 19 the annual summer Lecture Series will take place nightly at 8 p.m. in Rathmichael School which this year will be on the theme of ‘The Monastery of Columcille’. Lectures arranged for this event are: Monday, August 15, ‘From Iona to Salzburg: Wide-reaching Connections by Dr Dagmar Ó Riain-Raedel; Tuesday, August 16, ‘Early Columban Monasticism: Reflections on Material Things’ by Dr Cormac Bourke; Wednesday, August 17, Leo Swan Memorial Lecture; ‘Colmcille-Columba: The Man and the Legacy’ by Dr Brian Lacey; Thursday, August 18, ‘Rediscovering Columba’s Monastery at Durrow, Co. Offaly’ by Dr Elizabeth O’Brien; and Friday, August 19, ‘The Annalistic Legacy of Colmcille and Iona’ by Dr Dan McCarthy. All these lectures will take place in Rathmichael National School, Stonebridge Road, Shankill, nightly at 8 p.m. and will also take place simultaneously on Zoom.

The admission for each lecture is €5, tea and coffee included. The annual society fee is €25 and includes free admission to 12 lectures annually. See Rathmichaelhistoricalsociety.ie for further details.

Some events taking place in the coming week which may be of interest to members and supporters of the society are – today (Wednesday) Frank Cogan and Tracey Holsgrove will present ‘The fifth Meath Battalion and cumann na mBan’ at 7.30 p.m. to the Meath Archaeological and Historical Society in Oldcastle Library, Oldcastle, Co. Meath; on Saturday as part of the Five Lamps Arts Festival, Dublin, Joe Seery will lead a 90-minute ‘Arthur Griffith Historical Walking Tour’ from 14 Henrietta Street, Dublin one, to Glasnevin Cemetery – €10 – booking via Eventbrite; while next Wednesday the Genealogical Society of Ireland will host its ‘July Open Morning Meeting’ at 11 a.m. on Zoom. The attention of members and supporters of the Rathmichael Historical Society is drawn to ‘Dublin Historical Record 2022’ which features articles on ‘Dean Walter Meyler and the Andrean Schools, Cumberland Street, Westland Row 1847-1864’ by Gail C Roantree, ‘The origins of Dublin’s Mansion House Round Room’ by Mary Clark, ‘Dublin haunts and homes of Arthur Griffith – and the admirers who bought him a house’ by Colum Kenny, ‘The Bretzel’ by Séamas Ó Maitiú, ‘Raymond Kenna haute couture designer and manufacturer’ by Anne Boylan and Kieran Fagan, and ‘Irish Transport and General Workers’ Union Membership and Finance in Dublin City and county, 1909-1930’ by Francis Devine. Copies can be obtained by emailing: olddublinsociety@gmail.com.

First Saturday Book Sale

The August First Saturday Book Sale will take place in the Shankill Day Care Centre on Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and all are welcome to attend. The First Saturday Book Sale continues to adhere to strict safety guidelines with all precautionary health measures in place. Only a few people will be allowed in at a time and will be allowed 20 minutes to browse and select their books.

Donations of books, which must be in a clean and good condition appreciated but limited to one bag per donor.

Shankill Old Folks Association (SOFA)

Shankill Day Care Centre on Lower Road, Shankill, holds a walk-in Social Afternoon on Wednesday afternoons from 2 p.m. all welcome.

Appeal from Shankill Day Care Centre

Shankill Day Care Centre is appealing for volunteer drivers to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Shankill area call 01 2826364 if you help.

Shankill Classical Music Club

There will be no meetings of the club during July and August and the next meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 7, at 7.45 p.m. in Shankill Dare Care Centre, Lower Road, Shankill.

‘Winds of Change at Sea’

Offshore wind is to play a significant role in Ireland’s decarbonisation. Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) need to be identified in Irish Waters to protect, conserve, and restore our marine environment. ‘The Revitalising our Seas’ report by Fair Seas starts the conversation for communities to engage in the process of marine development. Tonight (Wednesday, July 20) there will be a meeting at 7.30 p.m. in Fitzpatrick’s Castle Hotel, Killiney, for those attending to learn more.

Topics to be covered at the meeting include ‘What/Where are the Irish Marine Protected Areas (MPAs)?, ‘Is there a conflict between windfarms and MPAs?’, and ‘Ecology and clean energy’. This meeting is being hosted by the Killiney Bay Community Council, the Dalkey Community Council, and Fair Seas.

Register at Eventbrite.