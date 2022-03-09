Around the Districts: Shankill

SHANKILL

St James’ COI, Crinken

Services of Worship for this Sunday the Second Sunday in Lent: 10 a.m.: Crinken Families; 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Youth Bible Study group first to third years; 11 a.m. – Morning Praise Service check the church website for further information.

Dates for your diary: Saturday, March 26, Women’s Breakfast.

Weekly Church Events/Activities: Check the church’s website for regular updates.

Rathmichael COI Parish

Sunday Worship in church for this Sunday the Second Sunday in Lent: 8.30 a.m. Holy Communion; 11 a.m. Morning Prayer followed by coffee after this service; 7 p.m. Holy Communion.

Saturday morning Coffee Hour 11 a.m. to midday: The restrictions on social interaction were challenging during Covid it was a welcome relief to be able to meet and chat with friends in a Covid safe environment. We look forward to more people joining us. So do come along – you will be most welcome. We will continue to meet with protocols in place for the time being. Thank you to the team of helpers for their dedication organising each coffee morning and, of course, for their delicious goodies.

St Anne’s Parish

St Anne’s Parish Website: The parish website is stannesparishshankill.com.

St Anne’s parish office: The parish office located in St Anne’s Resource Centre is open between 9 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. Monday to Friday email st.annes_parishoffice@yahoo.ie or call 01 282 2277/01 282 2704.

Bookings for Baptisms: Bookings for baptisms are now being accepted. Please call the parish office at 01 2822704 or 01 2822277 for more information.

Masses: Weekday Masses Monday to Friday are celebrated at 10 a.m., and on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. (Vigil). Sunday Masses are celebrated at 10 a.m., midday, and 6 p.m. On Holy Days of Obligation the Vigil Mass is celebrated at 7.30 p.m. the previous evening and on the Holy Day at 10 a.m.,12Noon, and 7.30 p.m. All Masses are available online through the link ‘Watch Us Live’. St Anne’s Church is open for private prayer Monday to Saturday from 10.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Church visitors should wear a face covering, observe social distancing of two metres from each other while in the church and use the hand sanitizer provided.

Lent 2022: We will also have an early morning 7.30 a.m. Mass today (Wednesday), and on March 16, March 23, March 30, April 6 and April 13 Praying the Stations of the Cross is a traditional devotion during Lent. We have had prayer guides printed with a reflection on each station and you are welcome to take one from the tables in the church.

Octave of Masses – Easter 2022: Easter Mass Bouquets are available from St Anne’s Resource Centre – cards are €6 each. Recipients of an Easter Mass Bouquet will be enrolled and remembered in an Octave of Masses celebrated by the Pallottine Fathers and Brothers starting on Easter Sunday. St Vincent Pallotti (1795-1850), founder of the Pallottine Order, was a great believer in the praying of Octaves.

Easter Chicks: These are now available from THE HATCH in St Anne’s Resource Centre. – €2 per Chick.

Fr John O’Connell, DD,(Bray), RIP: The entire pastoral area of Bray and Shankill was saddened by the death of Fr John O’Connell, DD, former parish priest of Holy Redeemer Parish, Bray, where spent a total of 49 years dedicated priestly ministry to the people of Bray and was much loved and admired. He died on Monday, February 28, following a short illness in St Michael’s Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, and following his funeral Mass in Bray, was brought to his home parish of Scartaglen, Co. Kerry, and was buried there last Friday following Requiem Mass. May He rest in peace.

Advice from the Archbishop of Dublin: Everyone remains dispensed from the obligation of physically attending Sunday Mass for the duration of the present pandemic.

Sacrament of Reconciliation: Takes place on Saturday morning at 10.30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Adoration Chapel after the 10 a.m. Mass social distancing in operation, or at any other time on request.

Service of Light: March 23 at 8 p.m. – Scoil Mhuire.

Confirmation Dates 2022: Confirmation: Friday, March 25, at 7 p.m. – St Anne’s N.S.; Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m. – St Anne’s NS and Rathmichael N.S.; Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 2, at 11 a.m. – Scoil Mhuire.

First Holy Communion Dates 2022: Every Sunday in May during the 10 a.m. and midday Masses.

SAGE – Shankill Action for a Greener Earth Preparing for Lent: Last Sunday SAGE distributed a page of possible actions to help tackle the ecological crisis in which recipients were asked to choose some action or actions that they could do this Lent and make it a lifelong habit. Each form had a reply slip which recipients are asked to return on Palm Sunday letting SAGE know what you did, anonymously. The responses will be compiled and SAGE will let parishioners know what was done by St Anne’s Parish to help save the planet this Lent and beyond,

Invitation to Second March Parish Synodal Gatherings: You are warmly invited to two Parish Synodal gatherings in March. The word ‘synodal’ means journeying together and these gatherings will be an opportunity to share and listen to each other’s experience of church, in an organised, gentle and prayerful environment. The First Gathering took place last Wednesday night and last Thursday morning the Second Gathering will take place on Tuesday, March 29, at 7.30 p.m.; on Wednesday, March 30, at 7.30 p.m., and on Thursday, March 31, at 10.45 a.m. at which the Questions will be – When you think of your experience of church, what brings hope? When you think of your experience of church, what brings fear or anxiety? Gathering will take place in St Anne’s Church followed afterwards by tea or coffee in St Anne’s Resource Centre. Gatherings will be Covid compliant.

Killiney-Ballybrack Parish: Masses during Lent: Due to Sts. Alphonsus and Columba church being closed for re-painting till mid-April, there will be Mass throughout Lent in the Church of the Apostles: Monday to Thursday (including Wednesdays) at 10 a.m., and also at 10 a.m. and 12Noon on Sundays. Mass on Fridays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 6 p.m. is in St Stephen’s church, Killiney village. Synodal Pathway Assembly Many thanks to all who came to the first of our Synodal Pathway assemblies. The second assembly will be next Tuesday night in the Church of the Apostles at 7.30 p.m.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament takes place on Thursday mornings after 10 a.m. Mass till midday in the Church of the Apostles.

Shankill Library

Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Friday and Saturday openings alternate with the library closed this Friday but open this Saturday. Computer use is now available at the present time. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning remain available via the library website. The library can be contacted at 01 2823081 or by email at: shankilllib@dlrcoco.ie. Book borrowers can renew their books online at any time.

Rathmichael Historical Society

The Rathmichael Historical Society the local history society for Shankill, Ballybrack and the surrounding area, is always interested in new members and offers three levels of membership Individual (€25), Family (€30) and Student (€5). The simplest way to join the society is via its web page: rathmichaelhistoricalsociety.ie/rhs-membership/or send a cheque to the Honorary treasurer, Rathmichael Historical Society, Gort na nÉan, Dublin Road, Shankill, Dublin 18. Please include your name, address and email.

Last Wednesday night in-person lectures of the society resumed in Rathmichael National School at 8 p.m. after a gap of two years, when Dr Edith Andrees presented her lecture ‘1000 Years of Irish Currency and was the Society’s first ever Fluid Lecture, both on Zoom and in person Dr Edith Andrees is a cultural historian and curator of the metalwork, numismatics and scientific instruments collections at the National Museum of Ireland Decorative Arts and History. Alongside Logan Sisley, she is co-curator of the exhibition ‘Studio and State: The Laverys and the Anglo-Irish Treaty’. Her research interests include historical narratives and their accessibility in museums. Edith has worked on a number of participative arts and history projects for the National Museum’s Irish Decade of Centenaries programme.

Some events taking place in the week ahead which may be of interest to members and supporters of the society are – tonight (Wednesday) The Old Dublin Society will host ‘Dublin since 1922’ by Tim Carey at 7.30 p.m. on Zoom – free – email registerwitholddublinsociety@gmail.com by 2 p.m. today; tomorrow (Thursday) Kilmacud-Stillorgan Local History Society will host ‘Hearing Voices: The History of Psychiatry in Ireland’ by Brendan Kelly at 8 p.m. in the Function Room, Glenalbyn, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin. Admission €3 – all welcome the wearing of face coverings is optional; on Friday the Military History Society of Ireland will host ‘The Bruce invasion of Ireland: the Irish perspective’ by Dr Seán Duffy at 8 p.m. on Zoom. All welcome – details available from the Society’s website; on Saturday March the AGM of the Military History Society of Ireland will take place at 11.15 a.m. on Zoom – members only; next Tuesday night Shabnam Vasisht will present ‘Digging up the Raj in Deansgrange Cemetery’ at 8 p.m. to the Foxrock Local History Club in the Foxrock Parish Pastoral Centre, Foxrock – all welcome, admission €5.

The next lecture of the Rathmichael Historical Society takes place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, in Rathmichael National School, Stonebridge Road, Shankill, when Dr Conleth Manning will present his lecture ‘Dublin Castle Excavations Publications Project’ – admission €5 – masks must be worn. – go to rathmichaelhistoricalsociety.ie for further information.

Tennis Club

Shankill Tennis Club can be contacted at 01 282 5400 or email clubhouse@shankilltennisclub.com.

GAA Club

Our Academy is back in action and open is open to boys and girls aged between 4 and six years of age who wish to experience GAA is a fun relaxed environment every Saturday morning – all are welcome for further information go to shankillgaa.ie; email info@shankillgaa.ie;pro.shankill.dublin@gaa.ie; or call; 087 9567162, 087 6423717.

Classical Music Club

New members are always welcome. Further information available on shankillclassical.org or text 087 2109175.

Shankill FC

For opportunities on all the club’s boys and girls’ teams from under-seven to under-19 and academies, email info@shankillfc.ie; go to shankillfc.ie or Facebook@ShankillFootballClub.

First Saturday Book Sale

The April First Saturday Book Sale will take place in the Shankill Day Care Centre, Lower Road, Shankill, on Saturday, April 2, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The First Saturday Book Sale continues to adhere to strict safety guidelines with all precautionary health measures in place. Only a few people will be allowed in at a time and will be allowed 20 minutes to browse and select their books.

The telephone and email book order service previously available has now been discontinued and is no longer available.