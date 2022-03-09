Around the Districts: Newtownmountkennedy and Roundwood

NEWTOWN-MOUNTKENNEDY

Local notes

If you have news or an item to be added to the Newtownmountkennedy Notes, please email Ciara Martin Perks at ciaraperks87@gmail.com or call 087 6380155.

Public defibrillator

The defibrillator is located at Henry and Rose, Main Street, Newtownmountkennedy. In any emergency dial 999/112, don’t assume somebody else has.

St Patrick’s Day parade

Any Club, Group, School, Business, Residents Associations or Individuals that would like to take part in this year’s paradean register through Ann Duffy on 01 2819716.Parade starts at 11.45am at Gregory’s Garage.The famous Shop window competition is back again with thanks to Ann Duffy for kindly sponsoring

Main Street refurbishment plans

Newtownmountkennedy Town Centre Refurbishment Project plans are now live. This is OUR chance to have OUR say on the proposed refurbishment of our Main Street as part of Newtownmountkennedy’s RRDF Project.

Plans and more info are available to view until March 9th via www.wicklow.ie or at Wicklow County Council County Buildings and Greystones Municipal District Office.

Submissions and observations can be made via: wicklow.ie/Living/ConsultationHub or in writing clearly marked ‘Newtownmountkennedy Town Centre Refurbishment Project’ to–Deirdre Whitfield, Administrative Officer, Community, Cultural and Social Development Section, Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow. Email : CCSDAdmin@wicklowcoco.ie. Deadline for submissions is by 5pm 25th March 2022

Newtown Juniors FC

Our U12’s (kindly sponsored by Shape Construction) played their first competitive game at home to Shillelagh Utd and ran out comfortable winners. David McCormack continued where he left off last season with a hattrick, while Aaron Nolan, Conor Shevlin & Alex Mackey also found the net in a very good team display. Plans are well underway for the start of the 2022 season and more of our teams will start back next weekend. As per usual we very much welcome new players for all age groups. At the younger age groups, we have seen great numbers at training meaning that to cater for the influx of new players we may need to have several teams at certain age groups. Obviously to facilitate this we will need volunteers to coach these teams. If anyone is interested in getting involved in coaching etc contact our Secretary Hughie at 0876987653 and he will put things in motion. All volunteers will be provided with the appropriate coaching/safeguarding courses etc.

The plans are that all leagues in the WDSL will commence in late February/early March 2022. However, for all teams to get their season underway all teams and their players will have to be registered in the WDSL. In turn all players information will then have to be updated/uploaded onto FAI.net. A deposit of €25 per player is required when registering with the balance of membership due on or before Sunday 1st May 2022. Any player not registered on or before the 31st March will not be allowed play games. All information regarding Registration can be got by ringing Hughie @ 0876987653.

The following are the training times/days of all our teams. With the long bright evenings approaching most of our teams will gradually return to training outside,

Development Squad (Boys & Girls born 2015-2017) – starts Saturday 26th March 10-11am; Under 8’s – (players born in 2014) – Wednesdays 5.45-6.45pm in Sports Hall; Under 9’s – (players born in 2013) – Saturdays 10-11am in Sports Hall; Under 10’s – (players born in 2012) – Wednesdays 4.45-5.45pm in Sports Hall; Under 11’s – (players born in 2011) – Tuesdays 6.30-7.30pm in Sports Hall; Under 12’s – (players born in 2010) – Tuesdays in Shoreline Greystones 6-7pm; Under 13’s–(players born in 2009) – Tuesdays in Shoreline Greystones 6-7pm; Under 14’s – (players born in 2008) – Thursdays 6-7pm in Sports Hall; Under 15’s – (players born in 2007) – Fridays 5.30-6.30pm in Sports Hall

Also arising out of our club meeting last week, a date has been set for Saturday 26th March 2022 for our 2021 Presentation Day which had been cancelled due to Covid restrictions. We will confirm times next week, but the Presentation Day will be held in the Community Centre. Under 8’s and 9’s will receive medals of participation while Under 10 to Under 16’s will be awarded Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Top Goalscorer awards. The awards will start at 2pm and hopefully finish at around 4pm.

The following are the fixtures for the week-ending Saturday 12th/Sunday 13th March: Under 8’s away to Enniskerry ko Saturday @ 10am; Under 9’s – No Fixture; Under 10 Black – No Fixture; Under 10 Red at home to Aughrim Rangers ko Sunday @ 10.30am; Under 11 Black at home to Carnew Yellow ko Sunday @ 11.30am; Under 11 Red away to Ashford Rovers ko Saturday @ 1pm; Under 12’s away to St. Patricks ko Saturday @ 10am; Under 13’s at home to Arklow United B ko Sunday @ 10am; Under 14’s away to Enniskerry ko Saturday @ 1.30pm; Under 15’s = No Fixture (Kick Off times & Days are subject to change)

The club have joined forces with Senior club Newtown United to enter a Women’s team in the proposed new Wicklow Women’s League. The team are training every Tuesday indoors in the Community Centre Sports Hall from 8.30pm until 9.30pm. The Wicklow League have decided to run a 7 a side competition/blitz to help launch the league. It will take place on Sunday 13th March 2022 in Travers Insurance Park (Arklow Town F.C.). The team had another run out last Sunday at home to Wicklow Rovers. In a keenly contested game, we managed to come out on top. Sarah Miley, Katie Murphy, Una Grogan & Roisin Stapleton all got on the scoresheet for Newtown. Team: Lydia Sinnott-Elliott, Mags Synnott, Laragh Davis, Nicky Fitzsimons, Katie Miley, Katie Murphy, Lauren Nolan, Una Grogan & Roisin Stapleton. We are still on the lookout for new players and previous playing experience is not essential. If you are an interested player, please contact Hughie at 0876987653 for further information.

Three players from the club celebrate their birthdays in the coming week and they are twins Elsa & Bobby Duffy from the Under 8’s and Colin Healy from the Under 12’s. Happy birthday everyone from all at Newtown Juniors F.C.

On a sadder note, Newtown Juniors F.C. would like to send their sincere sympathies to the family & friends of Joyce Gregory (Kilcoole & formerly of Newcastle) who sadly passed away recently.

For further information on all matters “Newtown Juniors F.C.” please contact the Secretary at 0876987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com & you can also follow the club on our Facebook & Twitter pages.

Bowls

Everyone is welcome to turn up and try short mat indoor bowls. It’s an interesting game for people of all abilities. Where: Newtown Community Centre–Mon & Wed 8pm. Call at your convenience or contact Ed on 0868218472.

Women’s Basketball

Join the Wicklow Wolves Women’s Basketball group every Tuesday evening in the community centre sports hall in Newtownmountkennedy between 7.30-8.30 pm. Learn how to play or brush up on those basketball skills. Main aim is to get fit while having fun. Contact 0871477507 for more details or just turn up on the night with a pair of runners’.

ROUNDWOOD

Coffee Morning

A big thank you to everyone who supported our Pancake/Coffee morning last week. It was lovely to see so many people out after the long Covid lock down. Thanks to all helpers, bakers and Pancake makers, everyone who gave prizes and supported our great raffle. Donations are still coming in and we will have the final figure very soon .

Raffle Winners–M.B.A Wireless Doorbell Voucher Tracey Ferguson. Flowstate Yoga Mat Thomas McHugh. Roundwood Store Voucher Tanya Coleman / Tina Kavanagh. Katrina Johnson Roundwood Pharmacy Voucher Teresa Leahy. Tochar House Voucher Robert Heatly. Sugar Mountain Voucher Catherine. Wok-u-like Voucher Marie Keaney. Flowers Rachel Byrne. Red Hamper Eamon Dowling / Liam Timmons. 6 Bottles of wine Marie Keaney. Beauty Hamper Monica Brady. Mountain Breeze Voucher Aishling Vickers. Kavanagh’s Voucher C. Halligan. Coffee Hamper Anne Scott. Hamper Robert Heatly. Hamper Richie Cullen.Hamper Anne Scott. Biscuit Hamper Leah Donohoe. 2 Bottles of wine Mary Pierce. Ashley Barbers Voucher B.Cullen. Blow-dry Voucher Teresa Leahy. Hair Trimmer Marion Cooke. Box Biscuits Elite Caroline Sillery. Afternoon Tea Ciara McGillacuddy. Victoria Gertie Fee. Roses Chocolates Kathleen Kenna. Bath Collection Susan O’Neill.

Mens Shed

Roundwood Men’s Shed: Story telling, listening, caring, making new friends, gardening, tree planting, wood carving and basic woodworking are just some of our activities. We meet in our Shed at Pat Carr’s place in Knockraheen on Tuesdays from 10am to 12 noon.

The kettle is the most important tool we have and all visitors are welcomed with open arms. You will be helping us and hopefully yourself if you come along. Sometimes it is in giving that we receive. The ‘lockdown’ for the past two years has taken its toll on our shed and the 400 other sheds throughout the country. So please spread the word. For further information feel free to call 086 8650588 at any time.

Community Council AGM

The Roundwood & District Community Council AGM will now take place on Monday the 21st of March in Roundwood Parish Hall at 8pm.

45 Card Game

Return of 45 Card Game to Moneystown Community Centre starting back on Tuesday, 15th March at 8pm. Teas served. All are welcome. Looking forward to seeing all there.

Bingo

Roundwood Active Retirement group are delighted to announce that bingo will return to the Annamoe Centre on Sunday 20th of March at 3pm. All members, friends and family are most welcome.

‘Climb With Charlie’

In conjunction with “Climb with Charlie Walk “ Roundwood Hillwalkers will be climbing Djouce Mountain on Saturday 2nd April 2022. Assembling at Roundwood Parish Hall at 10am. This event is open to all members of the community. For enquiries contact 086 3733390 or 087 2067607.

Lotto

Results of the draw held on Sunday 6th March. There was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 11,14, 18 & 29.There were four match three winners. Finbarr Fahy, D Shannon, Maura Windsor and J.R.K.C and Lynne. Next week’s jackpot will be €13,600.

Text alert service

Following on the recent spate of robberies in the area it’s a good time to remind people of the presence of the Roundwood & District Text Alert Service. This service is in operation since 2014 and has proven to be of great benefit. The Gardaí send out short text alerts regarding issues of importance to the community such as suspicious activities, break-ins, events likely to impact on the community, etc.

A contribution of €10.00 is requested on joining the scheme. This covers the cost of the texts and running the scheme. It is very easy to join. Pick up a form in Roundwood Parish Hall or download it at http://www.roundwood.ie/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/TA-Sign-Up-Form.pdf. Fill in your details and pop it into the Roundwood Lotto Box above the ATM machine in Centra Roundwood. If you have changed your phone number since you signed up to the text alert service please email your name and new telephone number to info@roundwood.ie so that your details can be updated. Any queries please email info@roundwood.ie

Knock trip

There will be a Pilgrimage to Knock on Saturday 23rd April 2022 leaving Rathdrum Square at 7.15 am and leaving Laragh at 7.30am and Roundwood 8am. Price per person is €75 which includes breakfast,dinner and bus all money. To be paid in full before 1st April and names as soon as possible. For more information contact Susan O’Neill 087 6273032

Medjugorje pilgrimage

A pilgrimahge to Medjugorje leaves on May 11th for one week . Accompanied by Spiritual Directors Fr Pat Madden and Deacon Pat O’Connell. Cost €729.00 which includes Insurance Aer Lingus flight; Half board accommodation beside Church; transfers to and from Medjugorie., For more information and bookings contact Group Leader Mary King on 087 2185067

Mobile Library

Wicklow County Council Mobile Library will be in Roundwood Village on Thursday 10th March from 10am until 11.15am and also from 2.10pm until 4.30pm. Come along and join the library. It’s a free service and is a fantastic way to pick up any book that suits your reading interests.

Local notes

If you have an item or news that you would like to include in the Roundwood Notes contact Margaret Bolger the email address is mgtbolger@gmail.com