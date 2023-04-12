Around the Districts: Enniskerry, Laragh-Glendalough and Roundwood

Kevin, Helen and Michael Stack at the performance of the Boomerang Brass Band at the Town Clock in Enniskerry.

Parish of Powerscourt with Kilbride.

Services at Powerscourt with Kilbride: All Services are available on the Parish YouTube Channel.

Service of Worship in St Patrick’s Church, Powerscourt, for this Sunday the Second Sunday of Easter: 11.30 a.m. Holy Communion one.

Service of Worship in St Brigid’s Church, Kilbride, for this Sunday the Second Sunday of Easter: 9.45 a.m. Morning Prayer two.

Irish Trefoil Guild – Guiding for Life: Calling all former leaders of the Irish Girl Guides in Bray and the surrounding area. There is now a Trefoil Guild in Bray. Contact Anne at braytrefoilguild@gmail.com.

St Mary’s Church

Parish Website: enniskerryparish.ie is the parish website of the Immaculate Heart of Mary – check it out for the latest information about our parish.

Facebook page: There is a Facebook page for the parish of Enniskerry, incorporating all four churches which Facebook users will find under Enniskerry parish with a cover photo of trees and profile picture of a quote from Pope Francis. Please give it a like and feel free to post news from your community.

Enniskerry (also Curtlestown and Glencree) parish office opening times: Monday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; email stmarys@enniskerryparish.ie; or call 01 2760030.

St Mochonog’s parish office opening times: Monday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday: (by phone) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday (by phone) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Friday.

Parish Churches Schedule of Masses: Enniskerry – St Mary’s: Saturday evening 6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. Weekday Mass at Enniskerry is at 10.15 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday – lay led prayer service on Wednesday and Saturday at 10.15 a.m. Masses in Curtlestown and Kilmacanogue are on Sunday at 10 a.m. Mass in Glencree is at 9 a.m. on the first Sunday each month.

Rosary: A group from the parish meets every Wednesday evening, on Zoom, from 7.30 p.m. to 8 p.m., to pray the Rosary. Please call or message 087 4189338, to be added to the group or for further information.

Mass Intentions: If you wish to have Mass offered for a family member or friend you may book through the parish office and the Mass may be attended or viewed on Webcam from your home due to Covid-19 via enniskerryparish.ie.

Society of St Vincent de Paul: The local telephone number is 01 8550022.

History Society

Members and supporters of the Enniskerry History Society are asked to note the following events that are taking place in the week ahead today (Wednesday) Dr Niamh Howlin will present ‘Crime, Coroners and Criminal Procedures in Early Nineteenth Century Dublin’ as part of One Dublin One Book at 6 p.m. to the Old Dublin Society in the Conference Room, Dublin City Library and Archive, 144 Pearse Street, Dublin two. All are welcome – admission is free; tomorrow (Thursday) Tony Keane will present ‘The Very Early Days of Dublin Airport’ at 8 p.m. to the Kilmacud-Stillorgan Local History Society in the Function Room, Glenalbyn, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin. All are welcome admission is €3; this Friday Dr Éamonn Ó Ciosáin will present ‘The Irish Geese: before the Wild Geese Irish soldiers in France pre-1691’ at 8 p.m. to the Military History Society of Ireland, Griffith College, South Circular Road, Dublin eight.All welcome; next Monday night James Scannell will present ‘Rough Justice – Punishing Criminals in 19th Century Dublin’ at 6.30 p.m. in Ballyfermot Library, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10. Admission is free but booking is required via onedublinonebook.ie; Alison Gilliard and Clodagh Finn will present ‘Her Keys to the City’ at 7.30 p.m. to the Clontarf Historical Society in St John’s Community Centre, Clontarf Road, Dublin three. All are welcome admission for visitors/non-members €5; next Tuesday James Scannell will present ‘Rough Justice Punishing Criminals in 19th Century Dublin’ at 6.30 p.m. in Drumcondra Library, Millmount Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin nine. Admission is free but is booking required via onedublinonebook.ie; Vincent Delaney will present ‘Knocksinna Foxrock – The Houses and the People’ at 8 p.m. to the Foxrock Local History Club in Foxrock Parish Pastoral Centre, Foxrock, Co. Dublin. All are welcome – admission is €5; next Wednesday night as part of dlr Spring into Heritage Rob Goodbody will present ‘The Metals’ in Marlay House, Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Co. Dublin. Admission is free but booking essential via webcloudone.com/dlrheritageevents.

Enniskerry Library

Opening hours are Tuesday 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.; Wednesday: 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. The library is closed on Mondays and Thursdays and on the Saturdays of Bank Holiday weekends. The library can be contacted at 01 2864339 or email hkinsella@wicklowcoco.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available from the library website.

Enniskerry GAA

Enniskerry Juvenile football training takes place on Friday evenings from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Training is for under-6, under-7, under-9 and under-11. All players must have a gum shield. Come on up and try out, have some fun, learn new skills and make new friends. You can contact us on Facebook (Enniskerry GAA Club) or Instagram (enniskerrygaa).

Storytellers group

Storytellers is a readers’ and writers’ group for people who love fiction and poetry. It’s similar to a book club, except, instead of everyone reading the same book (s), each member brings in a book/poem of their choice (it can be something they have read or written).

Inspired by the Seanchai tradition, but through the medium of the English language, each participant is encouraged to read aloud from their chosen piece of fiction/poetry and discuss it with the group.

Chosen books can be anything from the latest Booker Prize winner to a book picked up at random in a second-hand sale – we have a strict no-snobbery rule. However, we are banning non-fiction, political topics or anything related to campaigns; the aim of the group is to help us all get out of our own heads and into our imagination. Also, no racism, sexism, snobbery or anything inappropriate in civil discourse. Over-18s only.

It’s completely non-profit, but we suggest members make a contribution to the resource centre (they can pay at the office on the way in).

The group meets on the first Monday of every month, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., in St Anne’s Parish Resource Centre, Shankill. Everything is to be arranged through the Resource Centre (no private arrangements). Contact details: st.annes_parishoffice@yahoo.ie or 01 2822704/2822277.

LARAGH-GLENDALOUGH

Brockagh Resource Centre

We are sad to see our manager Storm Pyper O’Neill leave us this week. Every success to you in your position Storm. On that note we would like to welcome Pat Mellon as the new Brockagh Resource Centre manager and look forward to working with him.

Laragh Glendalough Tidy Towns

Our group is buzzing around the village, planting much needed biodiversity friendly plants, mulching and tidying up. If you would like to be a part time volunteer and want to join our WhatsApp group of community helpers email us at laraghglendaloughtt@gmail.com with your name and mobile number and we will add you. Every little bit of help counts.

Zumba Class

Come and join the Zumba class in the Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh each Wednesday from 7pm to 7.45pm. Walk in class, no need to book. Contact details are 086- 825- 6775, elevationdance@gmail.com.

Yoga Classes With Louise

Vinyasa Yoga at 10am to 11.20am. The practice will provide gentle stretching, improved strength and flexibility, as well as help students to find balance and calm in everyday life.

Chair Yoga at 11.30am to 12.30pm. Chair Yoga is suitable for those who find a regular yoga class too strenuous, are recovering from injury or illness or are generally less active and mobile. Call Louise on 087-6032202. Booking is essential.

AA Meetings

Closed AA Meetings are held in the Brockagh Resource Centre at 8.30 p.m. every Monday night.

Blessing of the Graves

Sunday 7th of May-Blessing of graves at Brockagh after 11.30am Mass. Friday 12th May 8pm- Blessing of graves in Glendalough.

Active Retirement Laragh

The group meets every Tuesday 10.45am 12pm at the Brockagh Centre. So if you fancy a chat, a cuppa and some light exercise, dancing and music come along on a Tuesday morning. Our monthly lunches are back too every 2nd Tuesday of the month.

We’d like to encourage anyone who loves arts & crafts or any other hobby, maybe you’ve learned new skills and would like the space to practice and share your skills with other members, come along and join us. We always welcome new members to join our group. We have been busy planning upcoming activities, workshops and day trips.

The AR attended a Tea dance in Sallynoggin, a great day was had by all. They are going on a trip to Dublin Zoo on Tuesday 2nd May. We are having our May Tea Dance on Sunday 7th May 3pm 6pm in the Brockagh Centre & music by The Wicklow Man. All Groups must book in advance.

There will be no AR meeting on Tuesday 11th April as they are on their Easter break. They will be back 18th April for their monthly lunch.

If anyone would like to offer their services or share their skills with the group please contact the centre. For more information call Denise on 0404 45600, email brockaghoffice@gmail.com or drop in to the centre.

Brockagh Digital Hub

We have a mixture of Hot Desks, Dedicated (Weekly/Monthly) Desks, Pod and Meeting rooms available with High Speed Broadband Connection. Our shared working space is located in the the heart of county Wicklow with panoramic views of the stunning Glendalough Valley. Free parking, free tea/coffee facilities and lift access.

To avail of the discounted rates you must pre-book your desk through brockaghhub@gmail.com only. Daily Rate €15, half day rate €10, weekly rate €60, monthly rate €199. We also have a special student rate of €10 day rate or half day rate €5. Register now as a Member on our connectedhubs.ie site.. We are waiting to see if they are renewing the voucher scheme. All bookings to be made through either connectedhubs.ie or for discounts email brockaghhub@gmail.com. Mon-Fri, 9am to 5pm.

ROUNDWOOD

Cancer Support

Roundwood Cancer Support website can be found at www.roundwoodcancersupport.ie Here you will find out about all our services and up to date information about us. Also, our drop in centre is open Monday and Friday from 10 until 12 in the morning.

Active Retirement

Bingo Sunday April 23rd at 3pm in Annamoe Centre.

Johnstown Castle Tour

There will be a day trip to Johnstown Castle, Wexford on Saturday 27th May 2023. Leaving Roundwood 8:30a.m. via Ashford. Travelling with Mangan Tours Price includes Tea, scones on arrival, tickets to Castle Garden, museum, car show. Bus and dinner on the way home. Price €90.00 PP Sharing. To book, contact Susan at 087 6273032. All money to be paid by the 1st May 2023.

Medjugorje Pilgrimages

There are 2 pilgrimages: April 22nd 2023, for a week, and October 4th 2023 for a week. Accompanied by Spiritual Director. Cost of both dates is € 799.00. Insurance is optional. For more information and booking: Contact Group Leader–Mary King on 087 2185067

45 Card Game

45 Card Game every Tuesday night in Moneystown Community Centre starting at 8pm. Teas served. All are welcome.

Local notes

If you have an item or news that you would like to include in the Roundwood Notes contact Margaret Bolger the email address is mgtbolger@gmail.com