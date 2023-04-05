Around the Districts: Enniskerry, Laragh-Glendalough and Roundwood

Thea and Evie Dukinfield enjoying the music at the performance of the Boomerang Brass Band at the Town Clock in Enniskerry.

Parish of Powerscourt with Kilbride

Services at Powerscourt with Kilbride: All Services are available on the Parish YouTube Channel.

Service of Worship in St Patrick’s Church, Powerscourt, for this Sunday Easter Day: Easter Day Sonrise at Sunrise with Easter Eucharist, meeting at the Old Powerscourt Graveyard, followed by breakfast in Powerscourt National School; Easter Day All Age Service at 11.30 a.m. in Powerscourt Church followed by Easter Egg Hunt.

Service of Worship in St Brigid’s Church, Kilbride, for this Sunday Easter Day: 9.45 a.m. Easter Day Holy Communion two.

Holy Week Services:; (Today) Wednesday: Seder Meal in Powerscourt Church at 7.30 p.m.; (Tomorrow) Thursday: Holy Communion Maundy Thursday at 7.30 p.m. in Powerscourt Church; Good Friday: The Way of the Cross, commencing from St Patrick’s Church, Powerscourt, at midday.

Irish Trefoil Guild – Guiding for Life: Calling all former leaders of the Irish Girl Guides in Bray and the surrounding area. There is now a Trefoil Guild in Bray. Contact Anne at braytrefoilguild@gmail.com.

St Mary’s Church

Parish Website: enniskerryparish.ie is the parish website of the Immaculate Heart of Mary – check it out for the latest information about our parish.

Facebook page: There is a Facebook page for the parish of Enniskerry, incorporating all four churches which Facebook users will find under Enniskerry parish with a cover photo of trees and profile picture of a quote from Pope Francis. Please give it a like and feel free to post news from your community.

Enniskerry (also Curtlestown and Glencree) parish office opening times: Monday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; email stmarys@enniskerryparish.ie; or call 01 2760030.

St Mochonog’s parish office opening times: Monday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday: (by phone) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday (by phone) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Friday.

Parish Churches Schedule of Masses: Enniskerry – St Mary’s: Saturday evening 6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. Weekday Mass at Enniskerry is at 10.15 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday – lay led prayer service on Wednesday and Saturday at 10.15 a.m. Masses in Curtlestown and Kilmacanogue are on Sunday at 10 a.m. Mass in Glencree is at 9 a.m. on the first Sunday each month.

Rosary: A group from the parish meets every Wednesday evening, on Zoom, from 7.30 p.m. to 8 p.m., to pray the Rosary. Please call or message 087 4189338, to be added to the group or for further information.

Mass Intentions: If you wish to have Mass offered for a family member or friend you may book through the parish office and the Mass may be attended or viewed on Webcam from your home due to Covid-19 via enniskerryparish.ie.

Society of St Vincent de Paul: The local telephone number is 01 8550022.

History Society

Members and supporters of the Enniskerry History Society are asked to note the following events that are taking place in the week ahead today (Wednesday) Dr Mary Muldowney will present ‘Social conditions in Dublin in the late nineteenth century as Robert Tressell (author of the Ragged Trousered Philantrophists) was growing up’ at 1 p.m. in the Dublin Central Library, Ilac Centre, Henry Street, Dublin one. Admission is free but as places are limited booking is required – book in branch, phone 01 2228300 or email centrallibrary@dublincity.ie; James Scannell will present ‘For Whom the Bell Tolled the Assassination of Alan Bell, RM, in March 1920’ at 1 p.m. to the Ballsbridge, Donnybrook and Sandymount Historical Society in Pembroke Library, Ballsbridge, Dublin four. Admission is free. Andrew Hughes will present ‘Tales from the Archives’ as part of One Dublin One Book at 6.30 p.m. in Coolock Library, Barryscourt Road, Coolock, Dublin 17. Admission is free but booking is required via onedublinonebook.ie; Timothy Murtagh will present ‘Spectral Mansions: Henrietta Street and Dublin’s Tenement Past’ as part of the Dublin Cemeteries Trust and the School of History and Humanities, Trinity College, Dublin, series of lectures, at 7.30 p.m. in the Milestone Gallery, Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin. Admission is free a Zoom link available from the Dublin Cemeteries Trust website for those unable to attend; Fiona Finlay will present ‘The story of Stained Glass in Ireland: Beyond Harry Clarke’ at 8 p.m. to the Rathmichael Historical Society in Rathmichael National School, Stonebridge Road, Shankill, Co. Dublin. All are welcome admission is €5; tomorrow (Thursday) Liz Gillis will present ‘One Dublin Many Women’ as part of One Dublin One Book at 7 p.m. in Lucan Library, Lucan Shopping Centre, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin. Admission is free but booking is required via onedublinonebook.ie; Mairead Delaney will present ‘The History of the Abbey Theatre’ at 8 p.m. to the Mount Merrion Historical Society in the Fitzwilliam Rooms, Mount Merrion Community Centre, Mount Merrion, Co. Dublin. Admission €4/Students €2; next Wednesday Dr Niamh Howlin will present ‘Crime, Coroners and Criminal Procedures in Early Nineteenth Century Dublin’ as part of One Dublin One Book at 6 p.m. to the Old Dublin Society in the Conference Room, Dublin City Library and Archive, 144 Pearse Street, Dublin two. All are welcome – admission is free.

The attention of member and supporters of the Enniskerry History Society is drawn to the latest publication issued by the Foxrock Local History Club, No. 87, called ‘Fell Down, Knocked Down, Slipped In Four Fatal Mishaps in Dalkey, 1890-1913’ by James Scannell. Copies can be purchased at the April 18 meeting of the Foxrock Local History Club in the Foxrock Parish Pastoral Centre or via foxrocklocalhistory.ie.

Enniskerry Library

Opening hours are Tuesday 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.; Wednesday: 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. The library is closed on Mondays and Thursdays and on the Saturdays of Bank Holiday weekends. The library can be contacted at 01 2864339 or email hkinsella@wicklowcoco.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available from the library website.

The library will be closed this Friday and next Monday due to Easter, re-opening as usual next Tuesday

Enniskerry GAA

Enniskerry Juvenile football training takes place on Friday evenings from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Training is for under-6, under-7, under-9 and under-11.

All players must have a gum shield. Come on up and try out, have some fun, learn new skills and make new friends. You can contact us on Facebook (Enniskerry GAA Club) or Instagram (enniskerrygaa).

LARAGH-GLENDALOUGH

St. Kevin’s Church Laragh

Easter Ceremonies–Palm Sunday 2nd of April-Mass at 11.30am with blessing of Palms. Holy Thursday 6th of April- 7.30pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Good Friday 7th April-7.30pm Adoration of the Cross. Easter Sunday 9th April-11.30am Mass.

Blessing of the Graves–Sunday 7th of May-Blessing of graves at Brockagh after 11.30am Mass. Friday 12th May 8pm- Blessing of graves in Glendalough.

Wicklow Mountains National Park

Walkers and visitors to the National Park please take note that conservation restoration works are starting today Monday 27th March at the old mine buildings at Old Hero, Glendasan on the Wicklow Gap road. https://goo.gl/maps/mrCBkDwwH14Jvnxy6

This area is a start/finish point for the Miner’s Way, and also a popular access point for exploring the Glendasan Valley, the St Kevins Way, Luganure mines and Camaderry Mountain. Although access will not be impeded, there will be a significant reduction in available car parking to facilitate site works. Please note the nearest alternative parking is Glendalough or the Wicklow Gap car parks, the St Kevin’s Way links both of these areas to the Old Hero site.

Works are estimated to take 11 weeks to complete, weather permitting. Visitors are requested to observe all safety signage on site.

Active Retirement Laragh

The group meets every Tuesday 10.45am 12pm at the Brockagh Centre. So if you fancy a chat, a cuppa and some light exercise, dancing and music come along on a Tuesday morning. Our monthly lunches are back too every 2nd Tuesday of the month.

We’d like to encourage anyone who loves arts & crafts or any other hobby, maybe you’ve learned new skills and would like the space to practice and share your skills with other members, come along and join us. We always welcome new members to join our group. We have been busy planning upcoming activities, workshops and day trips.

The AR attended a Tea dance in Sallynoggin, a great day was had by all. They are going on a trip to Dublin Zoo on Tuesday 2nd May. We are having our May Tea Dance on Sunday 7th May 3pm 6pm in the Brockagh Centre & music by The Wicklow Man. All Groups must book in advance.

There will be no AR meeting on Tuesday 11th April as they are on their Easter break. They will be back on 18th April for their monthly lunch.

If anyone would like to offer their services or share their skills with the group please contact the centre. For more information call Denise on 0404 45600, email brockaghoffice@gmail.com or drop in to the centre.

Tae kwon-Do

Children, teens and adults will enjoy Taekwon-Do, a Korean art of self-defence. Benefits include improving confidence, respect, discipline, awareness, concentration, channeling aggression, balance, coordination, speed, reactions, fitness and health. Call Master Kenneth Wheatley on 087-2547347 for further information. Classes are on Tuesdays evenings (Seniors & Teens) in the Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh.

Baby & Toddler Group

Bright Stars toddler and baby group are having a Paediatric Talk on Wednesday 22nd March and 5th of April between 10.30am to 12:00pm. This talk covers choking, scalds, sprains, burns and temperature checks. Just drop in that morning. Cost €4.50 per family. Call us on 0404 45600 if you have any questions about the group.

Brockagh Digital Hub New Rates 2023

We have a mixture of Hot Desks, Dedicated (Weekly/Monthly) Desks, Pod and Meeting rooms available with High Speed Broadband Connection.

To avail of the discounted rates you must pre-book your desk through brockaghhub@gmail.com only. Daily Rate €15, half day rate €10, weekly rate €60, monthly rate €199. We also have a special student rate of €10 day rate or half day rate €5. Register now as a Member on our connectedhubs.ie site.. We are waiting to see if they are renewing the voucher scheme. All bookings to be made through either connectedhubs.ie or for discounts email brockaghhub@gmail.com. Mon-Fri, 9am to 5pm.

ROUNDWOOD

Lotto

Results of the draw held on Sunday 2nd April. There was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 2, 9, 17 & 22. There were six match three winners, K & M Walsh, Billy Quinn, Patricia Byrne, Hazel & Gill, Sue Gaskin and Sandra Byrne. Next week’s jackpot will be €10,300.

Cancer Support

Roundwood Cancer Support website can be found at www.roundwoodcancersupport.ie Here you will find out about all our services and up to date information about us. Also, our drop in centre is open Monday and Friday from 10 until 12 in the morning.

Bridge results

Results from 27th March. North / South. First: Triona Woodroofe & Seamus Kennedy. Second: Catherine McGillicuddy & Phil Power. East / West. First: Rory Egan and Maria Magee Second: Brid Clancy & Bridie Nolan. Well done to all.

Active Retirement

Bingo Sunday April 23rd at 3pm in Annamoe Centre.

Johnstown Castle Tour

There will be a day trip to Johnstown Castle, Wexford on Saturday 27th May 2023. Leaving Roundwood 8:30a.m. via Ashford. Travelling with Mangan Tours Price includes Tea, scones on arrival, tickets to Castle Garden, museum, car show. Bus and dinner on the way home. Price €90.00 PP Sharing. To book, contact Susan at 087 6273032. All money to be paid by the 1st May 2023.

Social Whist

Results of Whist held on Match 29th Top Score: May Kenna, First Gent: Shay Brady, Second Gent: Margaret Kennedy, First Lady: Evelyn O’Neill, Second Lady: Patricia Byrne, Longest Stitting: Marie Magee, Lowest Score: Maura McHugh, First Half: Tiny Shortt, Second Half: Michael Whelan. Raffle Prizes: Shay Brady, Catherine Doyle, Marie Magee, Evelyn O’Neill and Patricia Byrne, Next whist will be held on Wednesday April 12th at 8pm in the Parish Hall.

Medjugorje Pilgrimages

There are 2 pilgrimages: April 22nd 2023, for a week, and October 4th 2023 for a week. Accompanied by Spiritual Director. Cost of both dates is € 799.00. Insurance is optional. For more information and booking: Contact Group Leader–Mary King on 087 2185067

45 Card Game

45 Card Game every Tuesday night in Moneystown Community Centre starting at 8pm. Teas served. All are welcome.

Local notes

If you have an item or news that you would like to include in the Roundwood Notes contact Margaret Bolger the email address is mgtbolger@gmail.com