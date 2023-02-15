Around the Districts: Enniskerry and Roundwood

ENNISKERRY

Parish of Powerscourt with Kilbride

Services at Powerscourt with Kilbride: All Services are available on the Parish YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0XYER9clb4mj3NcYdExQ.

Service of Worship in St. Patrick’s Church, Powerscourt, for this Sunday The Sunday before Lent–Transfiguration: 11.30am All Age Service.

Service of Worship in St. Brigid’s Church, Kilbride, for this Sunday The Sunday before Lent–Transfiguration: 9.45am Holy Communion 2.

New Rector for St. Patrick’s Church, Killiney: Archdeacon Ruth Elmes has been appointed as the new Rector

Irish Trefoil Guild–Guiding for Life: Calling all former leaders of the Irish Girl Guides in Bray and the surrounding area. There is now a Trefoil Guild in Bray. Contact Anne at

St. Mary’s Church

Parish Website: www.enniskerryparish.ie is the Parish website of the Immaculate Heart of Mary–check it out for the latest information about our parish.

Facebook Page: There is a facebook page for the parish of Enniskerry, incorporating all four churches which facebook users will find under Enniskerry parish with a cover photo of trees and profile picture of a quote from Pope Francis. Please give it a like and feel free to post news from your community.

Enniskerry (also Curtlestown & Glencree) Parish Office opening times: Monday to Friday: 10am to 1pm; email: stmarys@enniskerryparish.ie; or call 01-2760030.

St. Mochonog’s Parish Office opening times: Monday: 9am to 2pm, Tuesday: (by phone) 10am to 1pm, Wednesday: 10am to 2pm, Thursday (by phone) 10am to 1pm. Closed Friday.

Parish Churches Schedule of Masses: Enniskerry–St Mary’s: Saturday evening 6pm; Sunday 11am. Weekday mass at Enniskerry is at 10.15am on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday–lay led prayer service on Wednesday and Saturday at 10.15 am. Masses in Curtlestown and Kilmacanogue are on Sunday at 10am. Mass in Glencree is at 9am on the first Sunday each month.

Rosary: A group from the parish meets every Wednesday evening, on Zoom, from 7.30pm to 8pm, to pray the Rosary. Please call or message 087-4189 338, to be added to the group or for further information.

Mass Intentions: If you wish to have Mass offered for a family member or friend you may book through the Parish Office and the Mass may be attended or viewed on Webcam from your home due to Covid-19 via www.enniskerryparish.ie.

First Communion Preparation: A gathering of Parents and First Communicants for St. Mochonog’s, St. Patrick’s and St. Mary’s & Gerard’s NS. will take place this Sunday at 2.30pm in St. Mary’s Church . The title of this session is ‘Looking forward with love’ and I am looking forward to meeting as many First Communion families as possible.

Death Notices: The death occurred on Tuesday, February 7th of Fr. Michael Geoffrey Nevin, who served in St. Mochonog’s some years ago. The death also occurred of Fr. Eddie Griffin on Saturday February 4th, who assisted in Parish in many ways over the years. May they both Rest in Peace.

Eco News The Letter: An eco-awareness evening will take place next Monday night at 7.30pm in St. Mary’s Church Enniskerry. There will be a showing of the film ‘The Letter’

which is a thought-provoking documentary by Pope Francis exploring the relationship between climate change and poverty and displacement in the world. Tina Roche will be our guest speaker. Tina is currently working with Enniskerry Sustainable Energy Community, and Enniskerry Biodiversity Group We will have plenty of time for questions and answers afterwards and, of course, refreshments. We would love to see as many of you as possible there.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul: The local telephone number is 01-8550022.

History Society

John Callan, President of Enniskerry History Society, under whose guidance the Society operates, reminds members, supporters and friends of the Enniskerry History Society that the following events will be taking place in the week ahead: today (Wednesday) Wednesday night Professor Chris Morash will present the 5th Dublin UNESCO City of Literature Lecture ‘Crime in the City’ at 6.30pm in the Conference Room, Dublin City Library & Archive, 144 Pearse Street, Dublin 2. Admission is free but booking is required–book online with Dublin City Libraries to reserve a place; Tom Conlon will present ‘Kingstown (Dun Laoghaire) as a hub for penal transportation to Australia 1824-1849’ at 8pm to the Dun Laoghaire Borough Historical Society in the Royal Marine Hotel, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin; Majella McAllister will present ‘The Museum of Childhood’ at 8pm to the Greystones Archaeological & Historical Society in the Holy Rosary Family Centre, Greystones, Co. Wicklow. All are welcome–admission charge; tomorrow (Thursday) Gay Conway will present ‘Researching your Wicklow Ancestors–Part 1: Building a Family Tree’ in the Wicklow Library Exhibition Space, The Mall, Main Street, Wicklow Town. Admission free but booking is required. To reserve a place contact Wicklow Library at 0404-67025 or email: wicklowlocalstudies@wicklowcoco.ie; Professor Gary Murphy will present ‘Judging C. J. Haughey: Saint or Sinner?’ at 8pm to the Bray Cualann Historical Society in the Royal Hotel, Main Street, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All are welcome–admission is €8 for non-members; next Monday the AGM of the Kilmacanogue History Society takes place at 8pm in Kilmacanogue Parish Hall, adjacent to St. Mochonog’s R.C. Church, Kilmacanogue, Co. Wicklow. Members only–attendees are requested to wear a mask/face covering; next Tuesday night Patricia O’Reilly will present ‘Eileen Gray (1878-1976) Irish designer and architect’ at 8pm to the Foxrock Local History Club in the Foxrock Parish Pastoral Centre, Foxrock, Co. Dublin. All are welcome–admission is €5; next Wednesday night Finnian O’Cionnaith will present ‘Charles Booking’s 1728 Map of Dublin; context, influences and complications of an early Georgian City’ at 6pm to The Old Dublin Society in The Conference Room, Dublin City Library & Archive, 144 Pearse Street, Dublin 2. All are welcome–admission is free and no booking is required.

Enniskerry Library

Opening hours are Tuesday 10.30am to 12.30pm & 1.30pm to 4.30pm; Wednesday: 2pm to 4.30pm & 6pm to 8pm; Friday: 10.30am to 12.30pm & 1.30pm to 4.30pm; Saturday: 10am to 2.30pm. The library is closed on Mondays and Thursdays and on the Saturdays of Bank Holiday weekends. The library can be contacted at 01-2864339 or email: hkinsella@wicklowcoco.ie. On-line services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available from the library website.

Tomorrow (Thursday) night Gay Conway will present ‘Researching your Wicklow Ancestors–Part 1: Building a Family Tree’ in the Wicklow Library Exhibition Space, The Mall, Main Street, Wicklow Town. Admission free but booking is required. To reserve a place contact Wicklow Library at 0404-67025 or email: wicklowlocalstudies@wicklowcoco.ie

Charabanc

The Charabanc Social Gatherings for Senior Citizens have recommenced in the Parochial Hall in the Village. They take place every second Friday afternoon from 2.30pm–4.30pm. The next gathering will be this Friday. All Senior citizens are welcome to attend.

ROUNDWOOD

Ploughing Match

Roundwood Ploughing Society are holding their annual Ploughing Match on Saturday the 25th of February at 12.00 noon at Boleynass Upper, Eircode A67 WP46.

Sincere thanks to Eugene Shortt for providing the site. Conventional, Vintage, Classic Tractors and Horse Classes all catered for on Lea ground. Please note all competitors must register by Wednesday the 22nd of February at 6pm with Brendan Power @ 087 2420204. Spectators always welcome, there will be a Chip Van on site. Many thanks to all our sponsors for their continued support.

Athletics Club AGM

The AGM of Roundwood and District Athletics Club will take place on Thursday 23rd February at 8.30 p.m. Venue: Roundwood Parish Hall. All are welcome.

Lotto

Results of the draw held on February 12th. There was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 10,17, 24 & 25. There were nine match three winners, Kathleen Regan, E O Brien, Karen Kinsella, Mick, Patricia Brady, and Lisa & Alan, J.E.T.S.,Eamon Wolohan and Orla.

Next week’s jackpot will be €27,100.

Social Whist

Next is Wednesday February 15th starting at 8.00 pm in the Parish Hall. Come along and enjoy a night of cards with us.

Lourdes pilgrimage

There will be a pilgrimage to Lourdes from 20th to 24th April–cost €675.00 P.P.S. Staying at the Hotel ASTRID near the main gate. Price includes flights, B&B Lunch + Dinner €100.00 Deposit before 30th January 2023. Remain to be paid by 15th February. For more details contact Susan O’Neill 087 627 3032

Pilgrimage to Medjugorje

There are 2 pilgrimages, leaving on April 22nd for a week, and October 4th for a week. Accompanied by Spiritual Director. Cost of both dates € 799.00. Insurance is optional. For more information and booking: Contact Group Leader–Mary King on 087 2185067

45 Card Game

45 Card Game every Tuesday night in Moneystown Community Centre starting at 8pm. Teas served. All are welcome.

Indoor Bowls

In Moneystown Community Centre, continuing every Monday at 8.30 pm. Looking forward to seeing you there. Beginners are very welcome.

Local notes

If you have an item or news that you would like to include in the Roundwood Notes contact Margaret Bolger the email address is mgtbolger@gmail.com