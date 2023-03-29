Around the Districts: Enniskerry and Laragh-Glendalough

The Jacob family enjoying their day out for the St Patrick's Day parade in Greystones.

Parish of Powerscourt with Kilbride.

Services at Powerscourt with Kilbride: All Services are available on the Parish YouTube Channel.

Service of Worship in St Patrick’s Church, Powerscourt, for this Sunday Palm Sunday: 11.30 a.m. Morning Prayer two.

Service of Worship in St Brigid’s Church, Kilbride, for this Sunday Palm Sunday: 9.45 a.m. Holy Communion one.

Lenten Collaboration Come and Pray: Join us each Wednesday in Lent for a joint prayer gathering with St Mary’s community.

Holy Week Services: Tuesday, April 4: Service of Tenebrae at 7.30 p.m. in Kilbride Church; Wednesday, April 5: Seder Meal in Powerscourt Church at 7.30 p.m.; Thursday, April 6: Holy Communion Maundy Thursday at 7.30 p.m. in Powerscourt Church; Good Friday, April 7: The Way of the Cross, commencing from St Patrick’s Church, Powerscourt, at midday; Easter Day April 9: Easter Day Sonrise at Sunrise with Easter Eucharist, meeting at the Old Powerscourt Graveyard, followed by breakfast in Powerscourt National School; Easter Day Holy Communion two at 9.45 a.m. in Kilbride Church, and Easter Day All Age Service at 11.30 a.m. in Powerscourt Church followed by Easter Egg Hunt.

Irish Trefoil Guild – Guiding for Life: Calling all former leaders of the Irish Girl Guides in Bray and the surrounding area. There is now a Trefoil Guild in Bray. Contact Anne at braytrefoilguild@gmail.com.

St Mary’s Church

Parish Website: enniskerryparish.ie is the parish website of the Immaculate Heart of Mary – check it out for the latest information about our parish.

Facebook page: There is a Facebook page for the parish of Enniskerry, incorporating all four churches which Facebook users will find under Enniskerry parish with a cover photo of trees and profile picture of a quote from Pope Francis. Please give it a like and feel free to post news from your community.

Enniskerry (also Curtlestown and Glencree) parish office opening times: Monday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; email stmarys@enniskerryparish.ie; or call 01 2760030.

St Mochonog’s parish office opening times: Monday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday: (by phone) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday (by phone) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Friday.

Parish Churches Schedule of Masses: Enniskerry – St Mary’s: Saturday evening 6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. Weekday Mass at Enniskerry is at 10.15 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday – lay led prayer service on Wednesday and Saturday at 10.15 a.m. Masses in Curtlestown and Kilmacanogue are on Sunday at 10 a.m. Mass in Glencree is at 9 a.m. on the first Sunday each month.

Meet and Greet Sundays: Our next Meet and Greet Sunday is this Sunday. We will have a packed liturgy with first Communion families, a family whose baby will be baptised at the end of April, Ministers of the Eucharist will be commissioned for St Mary’s and of course our ‘cuppa’ afterwards. Please come and welcome new people and maybe get to know each other a little better too.

Lenten Collaboration Come and Pray: Join us each Wednesday in Lent for a joint prayer gathering with St Patrick’s Community Powerscourt.

Rosary: A group from the parish meets every Wednesday evening, on Zoom, from 7.30 p.m. to 8 p.m., to pray the Rosary. Please call or message 087 4189338, to be added to the group or for further information.

Mass Intentions: If you wish to have Mass offered for a family member or friend you may book through the parish office and the Mass may be attended or viewed on Webcam from your home due to Covid-19 via enniskerryparish.ie.

Society of St Vincent de Paul: The local telephone number is 01 8550022.

History Society

Members and supporters of the Enniskerry History Society are asked to note the following events that are taking place in the week ahead today (Wednesday) as part of the Dublin Cemeteries Trust and the School of History and Humanities, Trinity College, Dublin, series of lectures Lar Joye will present ‘The History of a Port City: Transport, Trade and an Archive’ at 7.30 p.m. in the the Milestone Gallery, Glasnevin Cemetery. Admission is free a Zoom link available from the Dublin Cemeteries Trust website; tomorrow (Thursday) Andrew Doherty will present ‘A Historical Sketch of Waterford Harbour’ at 8 p.m. in Poolbeg Yacht and Motor Club, Ringsend Road, Dublin four. All are welcome and admission is free donation to the RNLI requested; Declan Warde will present ‘Anaesthesia in Ireland: a History’ at 8 p.m. to the Rathmines, Ranelagh and Rathgar Historical Society in Rathmines Town Hall, Rathmines Road, Dublin six. Admission for non-members is €4. The adjacent Swan car park Evening Rate from 5 p.m. to Midnight is €3 (total); next Monday James Scannell will present ‘Rough Justice’ at 6.30 p.m. in Terenure Library, Templeogue Road, Dublin 6W Admission is free but booking is required via onedublinonebook.ie; Theresa Hicks will present ‘The Kennedys of Newtownmountkennedy’ at 8 p.m. to the Kilmacanogue History Society in Kilmacanogue Parish Hall, adjacent to St Mochonog’s RC Church, Kilmacanogue, Co. Wicklow. All are welcome – admission is €5 for non-members – attendees are requested to wear a mask/face covering; next Tuesday Andrew Hughes will present ‘The Anatomy of Crime’ at 7 p.m. in the Royal Irish Academy, 19 Dawson Street, Dublin two. Admission is free but booking is required via onedublinonebook.ie.

The attention of member and supporters of the Enniskerry History Society is drawn to Journal No 210 of the Irish Railway Record Society which includes articles on ‘The Newtownstewart Derailment 1943’ by Norman E Gamble; ‘Visits to Irish Railways 1954 and 1955’ by David L Charfield; ‘The Railways on the Economy of Salvation’ by Tim Moriarty; ‘Society Matters’; ‘Publications’; ‘Obituaries’; ‘Enterprise’; Catering and Customs’ by Stephen Rafferty; ‘Observations and Comments’ and ‘Irish Railway News.’ Further information about this journal from membership@irrs.ie.

Enniskerry Library

Opening hours are Tuesday 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.; Wednesday: 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

The library is closed on Mondays and Thursdays and on the Saturdays of Bank Holiday weekends. The library can be contacted at 01 2864339 or email hkinsella@wicklowcoco.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available from the library website.

Enniskerry GAA

Enniskerry Juvenile football training takes place on Friday evenings from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Training is for under-six, under-seven, under-nine and under-11.

All players must have a gum shield. Come on up and try out, have some fun, learn new skills and make new friends. You can contact us on Facebook (Enniskerry GAA Club) or Instagram (enniskerrygaa).

LARAGH-GLENDALOUGH

Easter Brockagh Market & Car Boot

The Brockagh Market & Car Boot Easter Bargain Shopper experience is coming early this month on Sun April 2nd. Face painting and Easter Egg Hunt at 1pm.Open to the public from 10am to 3pm. Tea, coffee and food snacks are available. Indoor and outdoor stalls with a variety of items for sale with plenty of bargains from gifts, clothes, plants, books, toys, aloe vera products, artwork, tools, household items etc. Free parking and customer toilet facilities.

The barrier will be locked from 6pm Saturday evening until 8am Sunday morning. You can contact us by phone 0404 45600 (Wed-Fri 9am to 2pm) or email carbootbrockagh@gmail.com. All stallholders must pre book their space or no entry on the day. www.brockaghresourcecentre.ie.

St. Kevin’s Church Laragh

Easter Ceremonies - Palm Sunday 2nd of April-Mass at 11.30am with blessing of Palms. Holy Thursday 6th of April- 7.30pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Good Friday 7th April-7.30pm Adoration of the Cross. Easter Sunday 9th April- 11.30am Mass

Confessions Holy Saturday from 3pm to 4pm

Blessing of the Graves

Sunday 7th of May-Blessing of graves at Brockagh after 11.30am Mass. Friday 12th May 8pm- Blessing of graves in Glendalough.

Forever Young Yoga with Hildi

Do stiffness in your joints and want to move with ease and joy? Are you a bit stressed preparing for ‘normal life’ this autumn? How is your energy? Do you jump out of bed ready to enjoy what the day brings or do you drag yourself into the new day? Hildi can help ease your body & mind with expertly taught yoga. She’s highly qualified with decades of experience.

Join her on Thursdays at 7.30pm for yoga (all abilities welcome). Classes are also offered at her home-studio in Ashford and online. Many options to choose from. Booking is essential. WhatsApp 087 253 6475. Email info@yogatree.ie.

Tidy Towns

We were delighted to plant trees for National Tree week around the area this week provided to us from Woodlands Trust. With the help of our volunteers, Junior Tidy Towns group and children from the school we planted birch, oak and white thorn in the village, Ballard Walking Trail, Brockagh Resource Centre and Scoil Chaoimhín Naofa. Every year we get together and plant trees that are important to our natural habitat.

Walking group in the Brockagh

On Monday mornings weekly at 10am join the Laragh walking group at the Brockagh Resource Centre for a walk around the Glendalough area for approximately one hour. No need to book, just show up on the day.

Car Park Closed at Brockagh

The Brockagh Resource Centre car park area will be closed on Friday 31st after 5pm due to an event. It will re-open Sunday morning for our Brockagh Market & Car Boot at 8am.

Brockagh Digital Hub New Rates 2023

We have a mixture of Hot Desks, Dedicated (Weekly/Monthly) Desks, Pod and Meeting rooms available with High Speed Broadband Connection. Our shared working space is located in the the heart of county Wicklow with panoramic views of the stunning Glendalough Valley. Free parking, free tea/coffee facilities and lift access. To avail of the discounted rates you must pre-book your desk through brockaghhub@gmail.com only. Daily Rate €15, half day rate €10, weekly rate €60, monthly rate €199. We also have a special student rate of €10 day rate or half day rate €5. Register now as a Member on our connectedhubs.ie site.. We are waiting to see if they are renewing the voucher scheme. All bookings to be made through either connectedhubs.ie or for discounts email brockaghhub@gmail.com. Mon-Fri, 9am to 5pm.