Around the Districts: Enniskerry and Laragh-Glendalough

ENNISKERRY

Parish of Powerscourt with Kilbride.

Services at Powerscourt with Kilbride: All Services are available on the Parish YouTube Channel.

Service of Worship in St Patrick’s Church, Powerscourt, for this Sunday the second Sunday before Lent: 11.30 a.m. Holy Communion one.

Service of Worship in St Brigid’s Church, Kilbride, for this Sunday the second Sunday before Lent: 9.45 a.m. Morning Prayer two.

Irish Trefoil Guild – Guiding for Life: Calling all former leaders of the Irish Girl Guides in Bray and the surrounding area. There is now a Trefoil Guild in Bray. Contact Anne at braytrefoilguild@gmail.com.

St Mary’s Church

Parish Website: enniskerryparish.ie is the parish website of the Immaculate Heart of Mary – check it out for the latest information about our parish.

Facebook page: There is a Facebook page for the parish of Enniskerry, incorporating all four churches which Facebook users will find under Enniskerry parish with a cover photo of trees and profile picture of a quote from Pope Francis. Please give it a like and feel free to post news from your community.te.

Enniskerry (also Curtlestown and Glencree) parish office opening times: Monday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; email stmarys@enniskerryparish.ie; or call 01 2760030.

St Mochonog’s parish office opening times: Monday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday: (by phone) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday (by phone) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Friday.

Parish Churches Schedule of Masses: Enniskerry – St Mary’s: Saturday evening 6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. Weekday Mass at Enniskerry is at 10.15 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday – lay led prayer service on Wednesday and Saturday at 10.15 a.m. Masses in Curtlestown and Kilmacanogue are on Sunday at 10 a.m. Mass in Glencree is at 9 a.m. on the first Sunday each month.

Rosary: A group from the parish meets every Wednesday evening, on zoom, from 7.30 p.m. to 8 p.m., to pray the Rosary. Please call or message 087 4189338, to be added to the group or for further information.

Mass Intentions: If you wish to have Mass offered for a family member or friend you may book through the parish office and the Mass may be attended or viewed on Webcam from your home due to Covid-19 via enniskerryparish.ie.

Down Time Thursday: Why not pop into the church for some quiet time on the last Thursday of each month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can sit in silence with candlelight and gentle music. Take a few minutes for yourself and just ‘be’. Light a candle, say a prayer. Bring a coffee and just sit if that’s what you need. See you there.

Society of St Vincent de Paul: The local telephone number is 01 8550022.

History Society

John Callan, president of Enniskerry History Society, under whose guidance the society operates, reminds members, supporters and friends of the Enniskerry History Society that the following events will be taking place in the week ahead: today (Wednesday) Dr Mary Muldowney will host a ‘History on your Doorstep: Discussion Group’ at 11.45 a.m. in Dublin Central Library, Ilac Centre, Henry Street, Dublin one. To join the group – book in branch, phone 01 2228300 or email centrallibrary@dublincity.ie; Frank Hopkins will present ‘St Stephen’s Green, Dublin – Its History, Environs, Sights, Sounds, Characters and Events’ at 6 p.m. to the Old Dublin Society in the Conference Room, Dublin City Library and Archive, 144 Pearse Street, Dublin two. All are welcome – admission is free and no booking is required; tomorrow (Thursday) Wicklow Library – Wicklow Local Studies, Salthouse Lane, Wicklow Town, will host a ‘Drop-in Genealogical Advisory Evening’ with a visiting genealogist from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. All are welcome – further information from 087 2683724 or email wicklowlocalstudies@wicklowcoco.ie; Patrick Salmon will present ‘The Lost Village of Milltown’ at 8 p.m. to the Kilmacud-Stillorgan Local History Society in the Function Room, Glenalbyn, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin. All are welcome admission is €3; on Friday Cian Harte will present ‘Heroes or traitors? The Irish deserters of World War 2’ at 8 p.m. to the Military History Society of Ireland in Griffith College, South Circular Road, Dublin eight. All are welcome; next Monday night James Scannell will present ‘Behind the Wheel Motoring in the early 20th century’ at 7.30 p.m. to the Clontarf Historical Society in the Resource Centre, St John the Baptist Church, Clontarf Road, Dublin three. All are welcome admission is €5; next Tuesday night Michael Traynor will present ‘The story of the Female Pilots – Ireland’s pioneer pilots of the 20th Century’ at 7 p.m. to the Tallaght Historical Society in County Hall Library, The Square, Tallaght, Dublin 24. All are welcome – admission is free and no-booking is required; Johnathan Kennedy will present ‘Seatown House’ to the Malahide Historical Society in St Sylvester’s Church Parish Centre, Malahide, Co. Dublin. All are welcome – admission €5; next Wednesday night Professor Chris Morash will present the fifth Dublin UNESCO City of Literature Lecture ‘Crime in the City’ at 6.30 p.m. in the Conference Room, Dublin City Library and Archive, 144 Pearse Street, Dublin two. Admission is free but booking is required – book online with Dublin City Libraries to reserve a place; Tom Conlon will present ‘Kingstown (Dun Laoghaire) as a hub for penal transportation to Australia 1824-1849’ at 8 p.m. to the Dun Laoghaire Borough Historical Society in the Royal Marine Hotel, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. All are welcome – admission is €5. Information about the Enniskerry History Society is available from John Callan at 01 2867853.

Enniskerry Library

Opening hours are Tuesday 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.; Wednesday: 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. The library is closed on Mondays and Thursdays and on the Saturdays of Bank Holiday weekends. The library can be contacted at 01 2864339 or email hkinsella@wicklowcoco.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available from the library website.

Charabanc

The Charabanc Social Gatherings for senior citizens have recommenced in the Parochial Hall in the village. They take place every second Friday afternoon from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The next gathering will be on Friday, February 17, All senior citizens are welcome.

LARAGH-GLENDALOUGH

Brockagh Resource Centre

We are delighted to be going live with our new website next week. With easy navigation and a host of colourful pages, we hope you enjoy browsing, finding out what we are about and what is on offer at our facility.

You are welcome to join us here on the 8th of March, 9am to 10.30am when we will be holding a =91Welcome to Spring Morning’ for the community, sharing with you tea/coffee and tasty treats in the Mountain View Room. You will get a chance to chat with staff, to see what we are all about and enjoy looking around the facility including our new Digital Hub.

Quiz Night

Join us for our Quiz Night in Lynham’s Bar, Laragh on the 17th February at 8pm. Cost is €40 per table of four people with raffle and spot prizes. We would appreciate your support as all proceeds go toward the Brockagh Resource Centre for extensive repairs on our roof.

Coniferous Tree Identification Walk

Join a National Parks & Wildlife Service guide and discover how to identify some of the coniferous trees growing in the Upper Lake area of Glendalough. There will be an option at the end to see what is currently said to be Ireland’s tallest tree.

On Sunday 12th February 2023 at 11am for approx. 90 minutes for the main walk and 20 minutes to see Ireland’s tallest tree. Free event with €4 car park fee at Upper Lake. Booking essential. To book, email wickloweducationcentre@npws.gov.ie. For more information: Phone the National Park Information Office 0404 45425.

Bright Stars Baby & Toddler Group

Why not come along to our baby and toddler group on Wednesday mornings at 10.30am. Each week this group will provide a welcoming and lively space for parents and children to gather and grow. Our activities will include =91messy play’, story and song, games (guest speakers), snacks, tidy-up and new equipment which will allow both you as the parent/carer and your child to meet friends, explore new things and learn. For some parents, grandparents and carers, the weekly catch-up and opportunity for children to play and make new friends is enough. For others, the support makes them that bit more confident in their parenting role. Cost €4.50 per family. Call us on 0404 45600 if you have any questions about the group.

Tae kwon-Do

Children, teens and adults will enjoy Taekwon-Do, a Korean art of self-defence. Benefits include improving confidence, respect, discipline, awareness, concentration, channeling aggression, balance, coordination, speed, reactions, fitness and health. Call Master Kenneth Wheatley on 087-2547347 for further information. Classes are on Tuesdays evenings in the Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh.

Active Retirement Laragh

The active retirement group meets every Tuesday morning from 11am to 12pm in the Brockagh Centre (Starting back Tues 14th Feb).

So if you fancy a chat, a cuppa and some light exercise, dancing and music come along on Tuesdays. We always welcome new members to join our group. We would like to encourage anyone who loves arts & crafts to share your skills with other members, come along and join us. If anyone would like to offer their services or share their skills with the group please contact us by calling Denise on 0404 45600, email brockaghoffice@gmail.com or drop in to the centre.

Local Artists or Crafts People

Would you like a platform to showcase your artistry? At www.glendalough.ie we are offering a free subscription for 2023 to promote artists living in the immediate area.

You will get a short biography, three photos and a link to your external website or social media promoting you as a local artist to our many visitors through our platform. Contact Deborah at brockaghoffice@gmail.comor phone on 0404 45600 (Mon-Fri 9-5pm).

Rainbows Ireland

The Brockagh Resource Centre is now a registered programme centre for Rainbows Ireland, supporting children with bereavement and parental separation. For more information call us on 0404 45600 or rainbowsbrc@gmail.com.

Brockagh Digital Hub New Rates 2023

We have a mixture of Hot Desks, Dedicated (Weekly/Monthly) Desks, Pod and Meeting rooms available with High Speed Broadband Connection. Our shared working space is located in the the heart of county Wicklow with panoramic views of the stunning Glendalough Valley. Free parking, free tea/coffee facilities and lift access.

To avail of the discounted rates you must pre-book your desk through brockaghhub@gmail.com only. Daily Rate €15, half day rate €10, weekly rate €60, monthly rate €199. We also have a special student rate of €10 day rate or half day rate €5. Register now as a Member on our connectedhubs.ie site.. We are waiting to see if they are renewing the voucher scheme. All bookings to be made through either connectedhubs.ie or for discounts email brockaghhub@gmail.com. Mon-Fri, 9am to 5pm.