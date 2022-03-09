Around the Districts: Enniskerry and Laragh-Glendalough

ENNISKERRY

Parish of Powerscourt with Kilbride.

Services at Powerscourt with Kilbride: All Services are available on the Parish YouTube Channel. youtube.

Church Services in St Patrick’s Church, Powerscourt, for this Sunday the Second Sunday of Lent: 11.30 a.m. Holy Communion One.

Church Services in St Brigid’s Church, Kilbride, for this Sunday the Second Sunday before Lent: 9.45 a.m. Morning Prayer Two.

St Mary’s Church

Parish Website: enniskerryparish.ie is the parish website of the Immaculate Heart of Mary – check it out for the latest information about our parish.

Enniskerry (also Curtlestown and Glencree) parish office opening times: Monday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; email stmarys@enniskerryparish.ie; or call 01 2760030.

St Mochonog’s parish office opening times: Monday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday: (by phone) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday (by phone) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed on Friday.

Signed Mass Cards: These are available in the parish office. An offering is received with gratitude and in another way of supporting your local clergy. If you pay for a Mass Offering online using the Donate button on our website please email the office with your intention – thank you. We also have Thank you, Exam Result Congrats, Get Well, birthday and ‘Thinking of you’ Mass Bouquets available.

Masses Update: Weekday Mass is broadcast by RTÉ News Now at 10.30 a.m. and also through EWTN, and the Radio Maria channel which can be found in Saorview and Channel 210. Mass from Knock Shrine is broadcast each day at midday; Rosary at 7 p.m. and Mass at 7.30 p.m. on knockshrine/watch-live; Mass is also broadcast by web-came from St Mary’s Pro Cathedral Dublin. For a list of churches broadcasting Mass by web-cam go to dublindiocese.ie/list-of-churches-with-webcams-to-watch-listen-to-daily Mass/or Google ‘massonline’ for details of Masses streamed in Ireland and Britain.

The Rosary: The Rosary is recited at 9.45 a.m. each morning in St Mary’s. The Novena to the Miraculous Medal is held after 10.15 a.m. Mass each Monday morning. Both are available to view on the webcam – enniskerryparish.ie.

Parish Churches Schedule of Masses: Schedule of Masses: Weekday Masses in St Mary’s – 10.15 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Please be aware that attending weekday Masses is in lieu of attending Sunday Mass. Prayer Services at 10.15 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Weekend Masses – Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. St Mochonog’s – Sunday at 10 a.m. St Patrick’s, Curtlestown – Sunday at 10 a.m. St Kevin’s, Glencree – 9 a.m. on the First Sunday of the month. Mass bookings are not necessary for weekend Masses.

Mass Intentions: If you wish to have Mass offered for a family member or friend you may book through the parish office and the Mass may be attended or viewed on Webcam from your home due to Covid-19 via enniskerryparish.ie.

Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament: Every Friday during Lent from this Friday for one hour after 10.15 a.m. morning Mass.

Novena of Grace to St Francis Xavier: Continues till this Saturday.12th. Prayers will be recited at morning Mass.

Lenten Talks in St Mary’s Church, Enniskerry: You may attend or watch online on enniskerry.parish.ie the following talks – this Friday at 7 p.m.: ‘Embracing Transfiguration’ – Question for Reflection: In the hardship of this pandemic, have you experienced any growth or insights? Who do you hope to be during this pandemic and afterward?; Friday, March 18, at 7 p.m.: ‘Loving God First’ – Question for Reflection: How is God calling you to ‘set your loves in order?’ How has God called you to share your resources with your neighbours more generously? Friday, March 25, at 7 p.m.: ‘Living the Truth’ – Question for Reflection: How can you demonstrate God’s love and mercy through the ways you communicate, including social media?; Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m.: ‘Transformation Through Solidarity’ – Question for Reflection: Where have you seen the power of solidarity or encounter? How do you feel the call of Jesus to draw near to someone in your midst who may be suffering or rejected?; Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m.: ‘The Power of Sacrificial Love’ – Question for Reflection: How does the life of St Francis of Assisi challenge you? In what ways can we welcome true peace into our hearts?

St Mochonog’s St Patrick’s Day Mass: To celebrate our national patron Saint a special Mass will be celebrated in St Mochonog’s church this St Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 17, This year our celebration will be very special as we see the return of our local Kilmacanogue Cubs Scouts, who along with their families will partake in the service. After Mass the church bells of St Mochonog’s will ring as a reminder of the faith that has sustained the people of this island throughout the centuries. May this Mass and the ringing of the bells inspire us at this difficult time for our world.

Parish lotto: Join now. The jackpot increases weekly up to €5,000 for further information go to ourfundraiser.ie/org/enniskerryparish.

Covid-19 Update: Covid-19 is still widespread in the community, and the BA.2 variant is said to be more transmissible than previous variants. To protect yourself and others, please continue to take appropriate precautions when visiting our churches. Sanitise your hands on entry and exit; wear an appropriate face covering; keep your distance from anybody outside your household group; receive Holy Communion in the hand and not on the tongue. Do not attend church if you are experiencing any common symptoms of Covid-19 and get vaccinated when advised. If you do not feel comfortable attending a weekend Mass, please consider attending a weekday Mass instead, or participating via webcam.

Sacramental Preparation Update: With the lifting of all restrictions we are delighted that we can finally have some in person contact for families that have registered for First Communion and Confirmation. An email will be sent in advance so keep an eye on your inbox please. Resources for Lent will also be mailed weekly to help you love life and live lent.

First Confession, service of Light, First Holy Communion and Confirmation dates 2022: First Confession: Kilmacanogue – Wednesday, March 30, at 11.30 a.m. Service of Light: Enniskerry Tuesday, March 8, at 7.30 p.m.; Curtlestown – Wednesday, March 2, at 7.30 p.m.; Kilmacanogue Wednesday, March 9, at 7.30 p.m. First Holy Communion: Enniskerry Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m.; Kilmacanogue Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Curtlestown: Saturday, May 28, at 11 a.m. Confirmation: Enniskerry Friday, March 11, at 11 a.m.; Kilmacanogue Wednesday, March 16, at 11 a.m.; Curtlestown Friday, March 25, at 11 a.m.

Bereavement Team: It is hoped to establish a Parish Bereavement team for St Mary’s, Enniskerry, St Patrick’s, Curtlestown; St Mochonog’s, Kilmacanogue; and St Kevin’s, Glencree. Interested candidates should please phone the parish office at 01 2760030 if you wish to join the group. Those on the other parish ministries like lay readers, baptism team or Eucharistic ministers who are interested can as well join the parish bereavement team.

History Society

John Callan, president of Enniskerry History Society, under whose guidance the society operates, reminds members and supporters that the following events are taking place in the week ahead – tonight (Wednesday) The Old Dublin Society will host ‘Dublin since 1922’ by Tim Carey at 7.30 p.m. on Zoom – free – email registerwitholddublinsociety@gmail.com by 2 p.m. today; tomorrow (Thursday) Kilmacud-Stillorgan Local History Society will host ‘Hearing Voices: The History of Psychiatry in Ireland’ by Brendan Kelly at 8 p.m. in the Function Room, Glenalbyn, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin. Admission €3 – all welcome the wearing of face coverings is optional; on Friday the Military History Society of Ireland will host ‘The Bruce invasion of Ireland: the Irish perspective’ by Dr Seán Duffy at 8 p.m. on Zoom. All welcome – details available from the Society’s website; on Saturday March the AGM of the Military History Society of Ireland will take place at 11.15 a.m. on Zoom – members only; next Tuesday night Shabnam Vasisht will present ‘Digging up the Raj in Deansgrange Cemetery’ at 8 p.m. to the Foxrock Local History Club in the Foxrock Parish Pastoral Centre, Foxrock – all welcome, admission €5.

The attention of members and supporters of the Enniskerry History Society is drawn to ‘Harry Boland A Biography’ by Jim Maher. Harry Boland was an ardent and prominent Republican, a loyal confidant to De Valera, a close friend and, later, a love rival to Michael Collins for the heart of Kitty Kiernan. This is his definitive story, a detailed and dramatic account of the part he played in Ireland’s struggle towards independence. Jim Maher’s biography covers Boland’s role in the 1916 Rising, his involvement with Sinn Féin and his work in the 1918 general election, all the way up to his time in America during the War of Independence, when he came to national prominence campaigning for American support for Irish freedom. A revered and tragic figure, it also details Boland’s subsequent return to a broken homeland on the cusp of Civil War, and his ill-fated attempts to stop the worst from happening. Irish freedom meant everything to Harry Boland, and he was to give everything to try and make it a reality.

Further information about the Enniskerry History Society is available from John Callan at 01 2867853.

Enniskerry Library

Opening hours are Tuesday 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.; Wednesday: 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. The library is closed on Mondays and Thursdays and closed on the Saturdays of Bank Holiday weekends. The library can be contacted at 01 2864339 or email hkinsella@wicklowcoco.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available from the library website. Borrowers can renew their books online at any time.

Gardening Club

Enniskerry Gardeners are moving to new premises at Powerscourt National School for their meetings and lectures. This year we will again be arranging visits to gardens of special interest here in Wicklow, and we will also provide a programme of speakers on a wide variety of topics. We hold our meetings on the Second Thursday of each month at 7.30 p.m. at Powerscourt National School, and we welcome new members.

If you would like to join us, please contact our secretary, Etain Murphy, at 086 2161458 or at: etainmurphy@msn.com.

LARAGH-GLENDALOUGH

Parent and Toddler Group

Happy Days Parent and Toddler Group are back on Wednesday mornings from 11 a.m. to midday at the Brockagh Centre is for parents/guardians, babies and toddlers who get together for a chat and play (cost €5 per family). It is a great chance to make new friends and share ideas. Contact us at 0404 45600 at the centre for more information. If you have any interest in running the group let us know.

Tidy Towns.

We thank the community for attending our AGM on March 1 in the Brockagh Resource Centre. This year Finian McEvoy resigned as chairperson after many years of volunteering. We thank him for generously giving countless voluntary hours to our community. Finian has been on the committee since it started many years ago, tirelessly networking, acquiring funding and engaging in physical activity on projects in the area, encouraging us to join in.

We welcome Judy Doyle as our new chairperson with Deborah McCoy staying on as secretary along with Dolores Ryan as treasurer.

This year we are looking to start a Junior Tidy Towns to get children more involved. Funding has also been announced in February with Wicklow County Council receiving €175,000 from the Creative Ireland Programme for non – profit organisations. Local community groups, arts, heritage and cultural groups, venues and societies can apply for this funding which will support the development of creative projects.

If you have an interest in either of these items you can contact Tidy Towns Laragh and Glendalough at laraghglendaloughtt@gmail.com with any questions or advice.

Tae kwon-Do

Children, teens and adults will enjoy Taekwon-Do, a Korean art of self-defence. Benefits include improving confidence, respect, discipline, awareness, concentration, channeling aggression, balance, coordination, speed, reactions, fitness and health. Call Master Kenneth Wheatley at 087 2547347 for further information. Classes are on Tuesdays evenings in the Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh.

Brockagh Market and Car Boot

The Brockagh Market and Car Boot is on Sunday, March 13. Open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tea, coffee and food snacks are available. Indoor and outdoor market is now alongside the new Glendalough Farmers Market (every second Sunday, to book Irish Farmers Market contact Seán Mcardle, email seandavidmcardle@gmail.com or mobile 087 6115016).

The barrier will be locked from 6 p.m. Saturday evening till 8 a.m. Sunday morning. You can contact us by phone 0404 45600 (Wed-Friday a.m. $3 to 2 p.m.) or email car bootbrockagh@gmail.com.

Social distancing and masks must be worn when using the toilet facilities in accordance with government guidelines.

Farmers Market – New Dates

The Glendalough Farmers Market will now be on the second Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with the Brockagh Market and Car Boot for the next few months and not every Sunday as advertised for now. We look forward to having the weekly Glendalough Farmers Market back soon.

For more details contact Seán Mcardle email seandavidmcardle@gmail.com or mobile 087 6115016.