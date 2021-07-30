ENNISKERRY

Parish of Powerscourt with Kilbride

Services at Powerscourt with Kilbride: All Services are available on the Parish YouTube Channel. youtube.

Church Services – St Patrick’s Church, Powerscourt: In-Church Sunday services remain suspended and take place online only. Keep an eye on the parish website for updates on services and Covid-19 related restrictions.

Church Services – St Brigid’s Church, Kilbride: In-Church Sunday services remain suspended. Keep an eye on the parish website for updates on services and Covid-19 related restrictions.

Irish Trefoil Guild – Guiding for Life: Calling all former leaders of the Irish Girl Guides in Bray and the surrounding area. There is now a Trefoil Guild in Bray. Contact Anne at – braytrefoilguild@gmail.com.

St Mary’s Church

Signed Mass Cards: These are available in the parish office. An offering is received with gratitude and in another way of supporting your local clergy. If you pay for a Mass Offering online using the Donate button on our website please email the office with your intention – thank you. We also have Thank you, Exam Result Congrats, Get Well, birthday and ‘Thinking of you’ Mass Bouquets available.

St Mochonog’s parish office opening times: Monday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday (by phone) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday (by phone) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed on Friday.

Masses Update: Everyone remains dispensed from the obligation of physically attending Sunday Mass by the Archbishop of Dublin for the duration of the present pandemic. Weekday Mass is broadcast by RTÉ News Now at 10.30 a.m. and also through EWTN, and the Radio Maria channel which can be found in Saorview and Channel 210. Mass from Knock Shrine is broadcast each day at midday; Rosary at 7 p.m. and Mass at 7.30 p.m. on knockshrine/watch-live; Mass is also broadcast by web-came from St Mary’s Pro Cathedral Dublin. For a list of churches broadcasting Mass by web-cam go to dublindiocese.ie/list-of-churches-with-webcams-to-watch-listen-to-daily Mass/or Google ‘massonline’ for details of Masses streamed in Ireland and Britain.

The Rosary: The Rosary is recited at 9.45 a.m. each morning in St Mary’s. The Novena to the Miraculous Medal is held after 10.15 a.m. Mass each Monday morning. Both are available to view on the webcam at enniskerryparish.ie.

Parish Churches: Schedule of Masses: Weekday Masses in St Mary’s Parish Church; 10.15 a.m. (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday) Prayer Services – 10.15 a.m. (Wednesday and Saturday). Please be aware that attending weekday Masses is in lieu of attend Sunday Mass. Weekend Masses in St Mary’s are 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday Mass bookings for weekend Masses may be made for St Mary’s by phoning the parish office at 01 2760030.10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. Friday. St Mochonog’s: 10 a.m. Sunday Mass Booking may be made by phoning 01 2021882 Monday to Thursday between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. St Patrick’s Church, Curtlestown – within the next couple of weeks, the church will be assessed to determine if we can resume Sunday Masses within the Covid restrictions and regulations. Reopening will be subject to the approval of the Archbishop’s House. St Patrick’s is currently open from 11 a.m. to midday each Sunday.

Distribution of the Eucharist: Due to Covid-19 restrictions our priests are not allowed to visit the homes of the housebound or elderly at present. If you would like to receive the Eucharist for a family member please call to the Sacristy Door (right of church) after 10.15 a.m. Mass (10.40 a.m.) Monday to Friday or after midday Mass on Sunday.

Church Opening Hours: Our Churches are open for private prayer and private devotion. There is nothing to stop you calling into the church when you wish and offer a prayer. St Mary’s Parish Church is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. St Mochonog’s Church is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Sunday. St Patrick’s Curtlestown, is open 10 a.m. to midday each Sunday. (Only one person or one bubble is allowed in for 10 minutes per time). Keep an eye on the parish website for updates on services and Covid-19 related restrictions.

Parish Announcement: We have started Rosary prayer every Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. on Zoom. The prayers will be followed by divine office prayers and intercession. Please join us every Wednesday to pray. If you are interested please send your phone number to Fr Hyacinth – 087 6492737 (for zoom link).

Blessing of Graves 2021: Due to Covid-19 regulations regarding public gatherings, the blessing of graves at Kilmacanogue, Curtlestown, and Glencree, like last year will be conducted privately and recordings uploaded to the parish website and social media. Due to the Delta variant and its danger, parishioners are asked to continue to respect regulations such as social distancing (six feet), hand washing, and avoiding gatherings. On funeral occasions the numbers limit includes inside and outside church. Until all are vaccinated we all are vulnerable.

Curtlestown Cemetery Maintenance: Curtletown Cemetery grass cutting continues tonight (Wednesday) from 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Please encourage some younger family members (where appropriate) to help them. Please bring strimmers, rakes and big bags for cutting, collecting and disposing of the grass. Covidá€=9119 social distances must and will be maintained.

Keeping in Contact Fr Bernard Kennedy, Fr Hyacinth Nwakuna, and the parish offices are available to you should you need to make contact. Please do not feel alone at any time. Parochial House – Enniskerry, 01 2863506, Presbytery – Kilmacanogue 01 2741951, parish office – Enniskerry; 01 2760030, Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; parish office Kilmacanogue: 01 2021882 Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

History Society

Members and supporters of the Enniskerry History Society, which meets under the guidance of its president, John Callan, are asked to note that today (Wednesday) the Genealogical Society of Ireland will host its ‘July Morning Open Meeting’ on Zoom at 11 a.m. – members only.

The Goldenbridge Garden Cemetery tours have resumed. Goldenbridge Cemetery was founded by Daniel O’Connell as Ireland’s first non-denominational burial ground and the first Catholic cemetery in Dublin. The outdoor tours take place on Saturday and Sunday at midday and 2 p.m. Tickets are €8/€6 – further information from richmondbarracks.ie or call 01 582 00077.

A brand new walking tour has been launched by 14 Henrietta Street, Dublin called ‘The Georgian Dublin Walking Tour: Henrietta Street and Beyond’ – see 14Henriettastreet.ie for further details.

Free guided one-hour tours of the National Botanic Gardens, Dublin, take place daily at 11.30 a.m. but must be booked in advance at botanicgardens.ie.

Members and supporters of the Enniskerry History Society wishing to catch up on their Sumer reading are asked to note the publication by Mercier of ‘Shadow Warriors the Irish Army Wing’ by Paul O’Brien and Sergeant Wayne Fitzgerald is the first and only authoritative account in the public domain of the Irish Army Ranger Wing. The authors have been granted access to the closed and clandestine world of Ireland’s Special Forces, who train hard, fight harder and face unconventional types of warfare, yet prefer to stay out of the limelight.

The Rathmichael Historical Society summer Lecture Series 2021 with the Theme – The Archaeology of Ireland’s Bogs – will take place nightly from Monday, August 16, to Friday, August 20, consisting of the following presentation – Monday, August 16: ‘The Archaeology of Raised Bogs’ by Dr Ellen O’Carroll; Tuesday, August 17: ‘Interpreting the Physical Features of the Faddan More Psalter by Dr John Gillis; Wednesday, August 18: The Leo Swan Memorial Lecture: ‘50 Years on from Leo Swan’s Research Flights over the Céide Fields in 1971’ by Prof. Séamus Caulfield; Thursday, August 19: ‘Commercial Development of Irish Bogs in 19th and 20th Centuries’ by Donal Clarke; Friday, August 20: ‘The Contribution of Archaeobotany to Archaeology by Dr Gina Hannon and Dr Richard Bradshaw. All talks will take nightly at 8 p.m. and will be delivered via Zoom. Fee for non-members €5 per lecture or €25 for the series (to include membership and all lectures up to December 31). The simplest way to book for these lectures is via the Society’s web page: rathmichaelhistoricalsociety.ie/rhs-membership/or send a cheque to the Honorary treasurer, Rathmichael Historical Society, Gort na nÉan, Dublin Road, Shankill, Dublin 18.

Wicklow County Archives is proud to present the county publication ‘Wicklow and the War of Independence.’ The e-book version was launched recently to mark the anniversary of the Truce which officially began on July 11, 1921. The hard-copy of the book will be launched with the exhibition of the same name, in August at the official opening of the new Wicklow Library and Archives in Wicklow Town. The book brings together a collection of essays and images by 12 of the county’s historians who have researched the revolutionary era in their respective localities from a variety of perspectives. The result is a series of interwoven studies that bring the complex tapestry of this significant part of Wicklow history into new and sharper detail. heritage.wicklowheritage.org/topics/wicklow_1916-_1923/wicklow-decade-of-centenaries/raid-reports/wicklow-and-the-war-of-independance.

Further information about the Enniskerry History Society available from John Callan at 01 2867853.

Enniskerry Library

The library is operating on a browse and borrow basis. Opening hours are Monday and Friday: 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.; Wednesday: 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. The library can be contacted at 2864339 or email hkinsella@wicklowcoco.ie.

Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning remain available from the library website.

The library will be closed this Saturday and next Monday due to the August Bank Holiday.

Meals on Wheels

The Meals on Wheels service operates in Enniskerry and Kilmacanogue and delivers hot meals every Tuesday and Thursday to older people in their homes. It’s an opportunity to connect with the community and provide a hot meal and social contact call to older people in the area.

We are looking for volunteer drivers who can give up two or three hours twice a month to facilitate this much needed service.

Interested volunteers may contact Maoiliosa Kelly at 086 8322466 for further information.

LARAGH-GLENDALOUGH

Brockagh Market

Our outdoor only, Brockagh Market is back on Sunday, August 8. Open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free entry (limited parking).Tea, coffee and food snacks are available to purchase on the day.

The barrier will be locked from 6 p.m. Saturday evening, August 9, till 9 a.m. Sunday morning. You can contact us by phone 0404 45600 (Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or email brockaghcarboot@gmail.com.

Social distancing and masks must be worn in accordance with government guidelines.

Live music at Brockagh

As part of the Government’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, Wicklow County Arts Office is proud to present a summer songs concert with Hothouse Flowers, Leslie Dowdall and Mark Caplice and Mobile Music Machine 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Brockagh Centre, Laragh on Saturday, August 21, Having had to put their touring on hold for 2020, Hothouse Flowers can’t wait to safely get back to their natural habitat in front of a live audience. Earlier, Leslie Dowdall will then take to the stage with Multi-Award-Winning Songwriter and Producer Mark Caplice. Mobile Music Machine will open the show and showcase why they are some of Ireland’s leading classical musicians.

Tickets can be booked only through Eventbrite.(Please read terms and conditions before booking)

Family Nature Walk

Little explorers and their families will join a National Park Education Guide to hunt for bugs, search for tracks and signs and discover what flowers are currently in bloom. There might even be time for a story and some of the legends of Glendalough.

Families may wish to bring their own bug/jam jar and some pencils and paper.

This event is aimed at families of primary school aged children and will start outside the National Park Information Office at the Upper Lake, Glendalough. Thursday, July 29, at 11 a.m. Booking is essential. Contact wickloweducationcentre@housing.gov.ie.

Spaces are limited and Covid-19 measures will be in place on the day.

Brockagh Resource Centre car park closed

The barrier will be down on July 28 at 5 p.m. in the Brockagh Resource Centre car park due to an private event in the centre on July 29. Public access to the centre car park will resume Thursday evening, July 29.

Parent and Toddler Group – Initiative Grants

The Brockagh Resource Centre has provided a space for a Mother, baby and Toddler Group for some years now. If you are interesting in running this group contact us at brockaghoffice@gmail.com as there is funding now available.

Applications for funding under this scheme should only be made by parent and Toddler Groups that are organised on a not for profit basis and involve the participation of parents in the community. Grants will normally range from €100 to €1,250. Existing groups can apply for a maximum grant of €800. New start up groups may apply for a maximum grant of up to €1,250. The closing date for applications is Friday, September 10, at 5 p.m.

Walking group

On Monday mornings weekly at 10 a.m. join the Laragh walking group at the Brockagh Resource Centre for a walk around the Glendalough area for approximately one hour.