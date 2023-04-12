Around the Districts: Bray

Christ Church COI

Services of Worship for this Sunday the Second Sunday of Easter: 11 a.m.: Morning Prayer.

Easter Vestry: Takes place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, in the Parish Life Centre.

Parish Life Centre Bookings: The PLC is available for day and evening bookings. Please contact Tracey in the parish office at 01 286 2968.

Parish office: The parish office can be contacted at 01 286 2968 or info@christchurchbray.ie between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Connect Online: Our most active communication tools currently are our Website christchurchbray.ie which contains information on our live streamed worship services, weekly Blogs, events and news, and our Facebook page @christchurchbray.

Irish Trefoil Guild – Guiding for Life: Calling all former leaders of the Irish Girl Guides in Bray and the surrounding area. There is now a Trefoil Guild in Bray. Contact Anne at braytrefoilguild@gmail.com.

Bray Methodist Church

Worship this Sunday: 10 a.m. – Sunday Worship with Crèche and Sunday School.

Christian Assembly Church

Worship this Sunday: 10.45 a.m. Morning Worship; 6.30 p.m. Evening Service of Bible teaching, singing and fellowship.

Wednesdays: 8 p.m. Prayer Meeting and Bible study.

Cornerstone at the Well

Worship this Sunday: 11 a.m.

Holy Redeemer Parish

Contact Holy Redeemer Parish: Call 01 2868413. Website: holyredeemerbray.ie; Email office@holyredeemerbray.ie.

Parish office Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. If you need to contact us email office@holyredeemer.ie.

Mass Times: 10 a.m. – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday No Mass on Tuesday. Sunday Masses: 6 p.m. Vigil Mass on Saturday and on Sunday at 10.30 a.m. and 12Noon. To book a Mass please call into the sacristy before or after our Masses.

Mass Cards: Mass Cards may be purchased from the parish office during its opening hours.

Baptism: Registration for baptism can be made online via the parish website holyredeemerbray.ie. Please choose a Second or a Fourth Saturday of the month in 2022.

St Peter’s Parish

To Book a Mass: To book a Mass, please contact Sharon in the parish office at 01 282 9467 or email stpeterslittlebray1@gmail.com.

Parish office: parish office opening hours are – Monday: 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Wednesday: Closed; Thursday: 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. The parish office can be contacted by calling 01 282 4967 or by email stpeterslittlebray1@gmail.com.

St Peter’s Church Mass Times: Sunday: 9.30 a.m. (Irish), 11.30 a.m. Holy Days of Obligation: 11.30 a.m. No Weekday Mass. First Friday of the Month Mass: 10 a.m.

Mass Update: Sunday Mass is broadcast on the parish website at 9.30 a.m. (Irish) and 11.30 a.m. (English) – Google Chrome required.

Car park Hours: These are 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., Monday to Friday, for parish business and at the weekends during church ceremonies. The cemetery is accessible via Laneway for Pedestrians.

St Peter’s Cemetery: There is a strict policy of ‘No Dumping Allowed’ in any area of the cemetery. Visitors to the cemetery are requested to take home with them all forms of their rubbish in order to keep the cemetery tidy. Your co-operation is appreciated.

St Fergal’s Parish

Mass Times: Mass times are 9.30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. No morning Mass on Thursdays and Saturdays Saturday: 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sundays: 8 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. In the interest of safety please use the hand sanitizers on entering and exiting the church and use your facemask at all times. We would appreciate your co-operation during this time as we endeavour to keep everyone safe. Thank you so much for your co-operation – Fr Jimmy McPartland, co-PP.

Baptism: Baptisms take place on the first and third Saturday of each month at 12Noon. Bookings can be made through the parish office Only. The Preparation meeting takes place on the Monday before the first Saturday of the month. Please call into the parish office three weeks in advance of the baptism to complete the Baptism Form and to confirm the date.

Confessions: Are heard on Saturdays after the 7 p.m. Vigil Mass.

Marriage: All couples must give notice to the priest or parish secretary at least three months prior to the date of marriage.

Child Safeguarding: The St Fergal’s Parish Child Safeguarding Policy Statement can be read on the parish website.

Facebook page for the Bray and Enniskerry Pastoral Area: Check out ‘Bray and Enniskerry Pastoral Area’ for all the news and information of our Pastoral Area.

Syro Malabar Catholic Church

Mass is celebrated every Sunday at 2.30 p.m. in St Fergal’s Church, Ballywaltrim.

Our Lady Queen of Peace

Parish Website: queenofpeace.ie.

Mass: Weekday Masses are celebrated at 10.30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Weekend Masses are at 6.30 p.m. on Saturdays and 10.30 a.m. and midday on Sundays.

Mass Bookings: Anyone, who wishes to book a Mass can do so by contacting the parish secretary via email at: secretary@queenofpeace.ie, or call 2745497.

Parish Centre: To book a meeting room in the Parish Centre please call 01 2760045 or email villafas1@hotmail.com.

Facebook page: Please visit and like our Facebook page: Bray and Enniskerry Pastoral Area.

QOP youth club

Everyone in the Queen of Peace Adventure Youth Club is looking forward to the start of the water sports sessions which will commence in May. Later this year there are plans to climb Carrantuohill Irelands highest mountain. The club committee wish all members at very happy Easter.

Seacrest Residents AGM

Seacrest residents’ association will hold its annual general meeting in Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish Centre on the Putland Road at 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

Diving club

After Easter Bray Divers will begin courses for new divers. These will be tailor made to suit individual’s availability. New recruits may expect to be scuba diving before the Whit weekend. Call Albert at 087 6756439 for details.

Bray Library

Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday with late opening on Tuesday and Thursday to 8.30 p.m. The library can be contacted at 01 2862600 or email braylib@wicklowcoco.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available via the library website.

The library is again involved in Imbolc, the Community Seed Arc programme, where one can get seeds for a variety of plants and after they flower, donate seeds from them for the programme. As always, you can have seeds sent to your local Wicklow Library branch by emailing your branch – and requesting up to four packets.

Ballywaltrim Library

Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The library can be contacted at 01 2723205 or by email at: ballywatrimlibrary@wicklowcococ.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available via the library website. Borrowers can renew their books online at any time.

Bray Cualann Historical Society.

Paolo Viscardi. Deputy Keeper at the Museum of Natural History, Dublin, also known as ‘The Dead Zoo,’ will present his lecture to the Bray Cualann Historical Society, the local history society for Bray and North Wicklow, on ‘Richard Barrington, Human Science and Animal Science’ at 8 p.m. on April 20 in the Royal Hotel, Bray. All are welcome admission for non-members is €8. annual membership of the Bray Cualann Historical Society is €30 for individuals and €40 for families. Those wishing to join the society can do so by applying online by email at brayhistory@gmail.com or at the April 20 meeting of the society in the Royal Hotel, Bray.

Members and supporters of the Bray Cualann Historical Society are asked to note that the following events will take place in the week ahead: today (Wednesday) Dr Niamh Howlin will present ‘Crime, Coroners and Criminal Procedures in Early Nineteenth Century Dublin’ as part of One Dublin One Book at 6 p.m. to the Old Dublin Society in the Conference Room, Dublin City Library and Archive, 144 Pearse Street, Dublin two. All are welcome – admission is free; tomorrow (Thursday) Tony Keane will present ‘The Very Early Days of Dublin Airport’ at 8 p.m. to the Kilmacud-Stillorgan Local History Society in the Function Room, Glenalbyn, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin. All are welcome admission is €3; this Friday Dr Éamonn Ó Ciosáin will present ‘The Irish Geese: before the Wild Geese Irish soldiers in France pre-1691’ at 8 p.m. to the Military History Society of Ireland, Griffith College, South Circular Road, Dublin eight.All welcome; next Monday night James Scannell will present ‘Rough Justice – Punishing Criminals in 19th Century Dublin’ at 6.30 p.m. in Ballyfermot Library, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10. Admission is free but booking is required via onedublinonebook.ie; Alison Gilliard and Clodagh Finn will present ‘Her Keys to the City’ at 7.30 p.m. to the Clontarf Historical Society in St John’s Community Centre, Clontarf Road, Dublin three. All are welcome admission for visitors/non-members €5; next Tuesday James Scannell will present ‘Rough Justice Punishing Criminals in 19th Century Dublin’ at 6.30 p.m. in Drumcondra Library, Millmount Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin nine. Admission is free but is booking required via onedublinonebook.ie; Vincent Delaney will present ‘Knocksinna Foxrock – The Houses and the People’ at 8 p.m. to the Foxrock Local History Club in Foxrock Parish Pastoral Centre, Foxrock, Co. Dublin. All are welcome – admission is €5; next Wednesday night as part of dlr Spring into Heritage Rob Goodbody will present ‘The Metals’ in Marlay House, Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Co. Dublin. Admission is free but booking essential via webcloudone.com/dlrheritageevents.

The attention of member and supporters of the Bray Cualann Historical Society is drawn to ‘Champagne, Cocktails and Crepes Suzette – Wining, dining, and dancing in Dun Laoghaire through the ages’ by Eileen O’Duffy, a fascinating and excellently illustrated book which recalls the golden age of the Dun Laoghaire Riviera when local inhabitants and visitors wined and dined in yacht clubs, restaurants and hotels all dotted along the coast between Blackrock and Dalkey where they were able to dance the night away into the wee small hours of the morning in numerous ballrooms and nightclubs with the Pavilion in Kingstown/Dun Laoghaire being the top spot till it later became a cinema. Through the pages of this engrossing book the reader is brought back to a gracious and leisurely era that has long since vanished with the text supported by a tremendous selection of photographs, menu cards, dance programmes, and numerous newspaper cuttings recalling events and people. Information is provided on the numerous hotels, clubs, places of entertainments, that residents availed of in the late 19th and early 20th century but are no longer around today for a variety of reason including changes in lifestyle and how people holidayed, all supported with a great array of photographs and other illustrations which recall this golden period. It’s often forgotten that once Dalkey was a popular holiday destination and the chapter ‘Dalkey Seaside Hotels’ recalls all these venues in text and pictures, many of which sadly over time have vanished and have been replaced with apartment blocks on their sites. The chapter ‘Crepes Suzette’ recalls the era of fine cuisine and their providers while ‘Dancing, Discos and Clubbing’ recalls the various locations associated with these activities. All in all an excellent social history of the area down the decades, superbly illustrated supported by a very informative text and an essential book for those who collect books on the history of the area or who have an interest in social history or the local history of the area.

Bray Camera Club

At our weekly Monday night meetings in the Mermaid Arts Centre, Main Street, Bray, from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m., we welcome all comers over 18 years-of-age with an interest in photography to join our meetings where we show and discuss out photos, impart knowledge and indulge in lively friendly debate and banter.

Our programme of events include weekly imaginative and technical challenges; photographic knowledge exchange, image analysis and advice; regular guest speakers; competitions throughout the year; and photo safaris. If you wish to sample some meetings with a view to joining or you would like more information about the club, please email info@braycameraclub.ie.