Around the Districts: Bray

Christ Church COI

Services of Worship for this Sunday Easter Day: 6.30 a.m.: Bray Churches Together Easter Sunrise Service; 11 a.m.: Holy Communion for Easter Day.

Holy Week Timetable: Today (Spy Wednesday): 8 p.m. – Evening Prayer; tomorrow (Maundy Thursday): 8 p.m. – Holy Communion/Tenebrae; Good Friday: 10 a.m. – Bray Churches Together Ecumenical Stations of the Cross to Bray Head; 2 p.m. – Vigil Service; 8 p.m. – Passion Service.

Parish Life Centre Bookings: The PLC is available for day and evening bookings. Please contact Tracey in the parish office at 01 286 2968.

Parish office: The parish office can be contacted at 01 286 2968 or info@christchurchbray.ie between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Connect Online.: Our most active communication tools currently are our Website christchurchbray.ie which contains information on our live streamed worship services, weekly Blogs, events and news, and our Facebook page @christchurchbray.

Irish Trefoil Guild – Guiding for Life: Calling all former leaders of the Irish Girl Guides in Bray and the surrounding area. There is now a Trefoil Guild in Bray. Contact Anne at braytrefoilguild@gmail.com.

Bray Methodist Church

Worship this Sunday: 10 a.m. – Sunday Worship with Crèche and Sunday School.

Christian Assembly Church

Worship this Sunday: 10.45 a.m. Morning Worship; 6.30 p.m. Evening Service of Bible teaching, singing and fellowship.

Wednesdays: 8 p.m. Prayer Meeting and Bible study.

Cornerstone at the Well

Worship this Sunday: 11 a.m.

Holy Redeemer Parish

Mass Times: 10 a.m. – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday No Mass on Tuesday. Sunday Masses: 6 p.m. Vigil Mass on Saturday and on Sunday at 10.30 a.m. and 12Noon. To book a Mass please call into the sacristy before or after our Masses.

Holy Week Timetable: Today (Wednesday): 10 a.m. Mass followed by Confessions; tomorrow (Thursday): Confessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper. The church will remain open afterwards till 9 p.m. for private prayer. Good Friday: Confessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; midday Stations of the Cross; 3 p.m. The Lord’s Passion; Saturday: midday service of Reconciliation; 1 p.m. Blessing of Food (East European Tradition); 9 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass; Easter Sunday: Mass at 10.30 a.m. and midday. Easter Monday: Mass at 10 a.m.

St Peter’s Parish

Parish office: parish office opening hours are – Monday: 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Wednesday: Closed; Thursday: 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. The parish office can be contacted by calling 01 282 4967 or by email stpeterslittlebray1@gmail.com.

St Peter’s Church Mass Times: Sunday: 9.30 a.m. (Irish), 11.30 a.m. Holy Days of Obligation: 11.30 a.m. No Weekday Mass. First Friday of the Month Mass: 10 a.m.

Mass Update: Sunday Mass is broadcast on the parish website at 9.30 a.m. (Irish) and 11.30 a.m. (English) – Google Chrome required.

Car park Hours: These are 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., Monday to Friday, for parish business and at the weekends during church ceremonies. The cemetery is accessible via Laneway for Pedestrians.

St Peter’s Cemetery: There is a strict policy of ‘No Dumping Allowed’ in any area of the cemetery. Visitors to the cemetery are requested to take home with them all forms of their rubbish in order to keep the cemetery tidy. Your co-operation is appreciated.

St Fergal’s Parish

Mass Times: Mass times are 9.30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. No morning Mass on Thursdays and Saturdays Saturday: 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sundays: 8 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. In the interest of safety please use the hand sanitizers on entering and exiting the church and use your facemask at all times. We would appreciate your co-operation during this time as we endeavour to keep everyone safe. Thank you so much for your co-operation – Fr Jimmy McPartland, co-PP.

Baptism: Baptisms take place on the first and third Saturday of each month at 12Noon. Bookings can be made through the parish office Only. The Preparation meeting takes place on the Monday before the first Saturday of the month. Please call into the parish office three weeks in advance of the baptism to complete the Baptism Form and to confirm the date.

Confessions: Are heard on Saturdays after the 7 p.m. Vigil Mass.

Marriage: All couples must give notice to the priest or parish secretary at least three months prior to the date of marriage.

Child Safeguarding: The St Fergal’s Parish Child Safeguarding Policy Statement can be read on the parish website.

Syro Malabar Catholic Church

Mass is celebrated every Sunday at 2.30 p.m. in St Fergal’s Church, Ballywaltrim.

Our Lady Queen of Peace.

Parish Website: queenofpeace.ie.

Mass: Weekday Masses are celebrated at 10.30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Weekend Masses are at 6.30 p.m. on Saturdays and 10.30 a.m. and midday on Sundays.

Holy Week Timetable: Tomorrow (Holy Thursday): Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m.; Good Friday: Ecumenical Stations of the Cross at 10 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church (weather permitting continuing on to Bray Head); Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3 p.m. Holy Saturday: Penitential Service at 1 p.m. in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer; Holy Saturday Vigil Mass at 9 p.m.

Bray Churches Together: 6.30 a.m.: Celebrate Easter at Bray Head Dawn Service with Bray Churches Together. Meet at Bray Head car park.

Easter Sunday: Holy Saturday: 7 p.m. Vigil Mass. Easter Sunday: Mass at 10.30 a.m. and midday.

QOP youth club

Queen of Peace Adventure Youth Club will begin sea sports on Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m. Members are advised to check out their wetsuits for wear and tear, and if necessary acquire a new one in time for the commencement of the sessions.

Activities up to the end of April include pool swimming, cook out, and Big Sugarloaf night climb. More canoe instructors are needed. Persons interested may call 2860837 for details.

Diving club

Bray Divers Sub-aqua club will be at Hook Head for the Easter weekend. Most members will dive on Thursday, Friday, and will return home after the dive on Saturday. Dive sites may include the Lighthouse Gully, the Blowhole, Churchtown Wreck, the Cathedral, Solomons, and the Grotto.

New courses for recruits will start after the holiday, and the new members should be divers before the Whit weekend. Call Albert at 087 6756439 for more information.

Bray Library

Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday with late opening on Tuesday and Thursday to 8.30 p.m. The library can be contacted at 01 2862600 or email braylib@wicklowcoco.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available via the library website.

The library is again involved in Imbolc, the Community Seed Arc programme, where one can get seeds for a variety of plants and after they flower, donate seeds from them for the programme. As always, you can have seeds sent to your local Wicklow Library branch by emailing your branch – and requesting up to four packets.

The library will be closed this Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, due to Easter and will re-open as normal next Tuesday.

Ballywaltrim Library

Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The library can be contacted at 01 2723205 or by email at: ballywatrimlibrary@wicklowcococ.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available via the library website. Borrowers can renew their books online at any time.

The library will be closed this Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, due to Easter and will re-open as normal next Tuesday.

Bray Cualann Historical Society.

Annual membership of the Bray Cualann Historical Society, the local history society for Bray and North Wicklow, is €30 for individuals and €40 for families. Those wishing to join the society can do so by applying online by email at brayhistory@gmail.com or at the April 20 meeting of the society in the Royal Hotel, Bray, when Paolo Viscardi. Deputy Keeper at the Museum of Natural History, Dublin, also known as ‘The Dead Zoo,’ will present his lecture on ‘Richard Barrington, Human Science and Animal Science.’ All are welcome admission for non-members is €8.

Members and supporters of the Bray Cualann Historical Society are asked to note that the following events will take place in the week ahead: today (Wednesday) Dr Mary Muldowney will present ‘Social conditions in Dublin in the late nineteenth century as Robert Tressell (author of the Ragged Trousered Philantrophists) was growing up’ at 1 p.m. in the Dublin Central Library, Ilac Centre, Henry Street, Dublin one. Admission is free but as places are limited booking is required – book in branch, phone 01 2228300 or email centrallibrary@dublincity.ie; James Scannell will present ‘For Whom the Bell Tolled the Assassination of Alan Bell, RM, in March 1920’ at 1 p.m. to the Ballsbridge, Donnybrook and Sandymount Historical Society in Pembroke Library, Ballsbridge, Dublin four. Admission is free. Andrew Hughes will present ‘Tales from the Archives’ as part of One Dublin One Book at 6.30 p.m. in Coolock Library, Barryscourt Road, Coolock, Dublin 17. Admission is free but booking is required via onedublinonebook.ie; Timothy Murtagh will present ‘Spectral Mansions: Henrietta Street and Dublin’s Tenement Past’ as part of the Dublin Cemeteries Trust and the School of History and Humanities, Trinity College, Dublin, series of lectures, at 7.30 p.m. in the Milestone Gallery, Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin. Admission is free a Zoom link available from the Dublin Cemeteries Trust website for those unable to attend; Fiona Finlay will present ‘The story of Stained Glass in Ireland: Beyond Harry Clarke’ at 8 p.m. to the Rathmichael Historical Society in Rathmichael National School, Stonebridge Road, Shankill, Co. Dublin. All are welcome admission is €5; tomorrow (Thursday) Liz Gillis will present ‘One Dublin Many Women’ as part of One Dublin One Book at 7 p.m. in Lucan Library, Lucan Shopping Centre, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin. Admission is free but booking is required via onedublinonebook.ie; Mairead Delaney will present ‘The History of the Abbey Theatre’ at 8 p.m. to the Mount Merrion Historical Society in the Fitzwilliam Rooms, Mount Merrion Community Centre, Mount Merrion, Co. Dublin. Admission €4/Students €2; next Wednesday Dr Niamh Howlin will present ‘Crime, Coroners and Criminal Procedures in Early Nineteenth Century Dublin’ as part of One Dublin One Book at 6 p.m. to the Old Dublin Society in the Conference Room, Dublin City Library and Archive, 144 Pearse Street, Dublin two. All are welcome – admission is free.

Bray Camera Club

At our weekly Monday night meetings in the Mermaid Arts Centre, Main Street, Bray, from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. If you wish to sample some meetings with a view to joining or you would like more information about the club, please email info@braycameraclub.ie.

Storytellers group

Storytellers is a readers’ and writers’ group for people who love fiction and poetry. It’s similar to a book club, except, instead of everyone reading the same book (s), each member brings in a book/poem of their choice (it can be something they have read or written).

Inspired by the Seanchai tradition, but through the medium of the English language, each participant is encouraged to read aloud from their chosen piece of fiction/poetry and discuss it with the group.

Chosen books can be anything from the latest Booker Prize winner to a book picked up at random in a second-hand sale – we have a strict no-snobbery rule. However, we are banning non-fiction, political topics or anything related to campaigns; the aim of the group is to help us all get out of our own heads and into our imagination. Also, no racism, sexism, snobbery or anything inappropriate in civil discourse. Over-18s only.

It’s completely non-profit, but we suggest members make a contribution to the resource centre (they can pay at the office on the way in).

The group meets on the first Monday of every month, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., in St Anne’s Parish Resource Centre, Shankill. Everything is to be arranged through the Resource Centre (no private arrangements). Contact details: st.annes_parishoffice@yahoo.ie or 01 2822704/2822277.