Around the Districts: Bray

Linda Moore, Betty Keegan, Amy and Mary Moore, Abha Mead with dogs Hammy and Ollie at the Festina Lente Charity Dog Show.

Christ Church COI

Services of Worship for this Sunday Palm Sunday: 11 a.m. Palm Sunday Holy Communion Service.

Parish Life Centre Bookings: The PLC is available for day and evening bookings. Please contact Tracey in the parish office at 01 286 2968.

Parish office: The parish office can be contacted at 01 286 2968 or info@christchurchbray.ie between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Connect Online: Our most active communication tools currently are our Website christchurchbray.ie which contains information on our live streamed worship services, weekly Blogs, events and news, and our Facebook page @christchurchbray.

Irish Trefoil Guild – Guiding for Life: Calling all former leaders of the Irish Girl Guides in Bray and the surrounding area. There is now a Trefoil Guild in Bray. Contact Anne at braytrefoilguild@gmail.com.

Bray Methodist Church

Worship this Sunday: 10 a.m. – Sunday Worship with Crèche and Sunday School.

Christian Assembly Church

Worship this Sunday: 10.45 a.m. Morning Worship; 6.30 p.m. Evening Service of Bible teaching, singing and fellowship.

Wednesdays: 8 p.m. Prayer Meeting and Bible study.

Cornerstone at the Well

Worship this Sunday: 11 a.m.

Holy Redeemer Parish

Contact Holy Redeemer Parish: Call 01 2868413. Website: holyredeemerbray.ie; Email office@holyredeemerbray.ie.

Parish office Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. If you need to contact us email office@holyredeemer.ie.

Mass Times: 10 a.m. – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday No Mass on Tuesday. Sunday Masses: 6 p.m. Vigil Mass on Saturday and on Sunday at 10.30 a.m. and 12Noon. To book a Mass please call into the sacristy before or after our Masses.

Holy Week Timetable: Monday, April 3, and Wednesday, April 5: 10 a.m. Mass followed by Confessions; Thursday, April 6: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Confessions; 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper. The church will remain open afterwards till 9 p.m. for private prayer. Good Friday, April 7: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Confessions; midday Stations of the Cross; 3 p.m. The Lord’s Passion; Saturday, April 8: midday service of Reconciliation; 1 p.m. Blessing of Food (East European Tradition); 9 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass; Easter Sunday: Mass at 10.30 a.m. and midday. Easter Monday, April 10: Mass at 10 a.m.

Mass Cards: Mass Cards may be purchased from the parish office during its opening hours.

Baptism: Registration for baptism can be made online via the parish website holyredeemerbray.ie. Please choose a Second or a Fourth Saturday of the month in 2022.

St Peter’s Parish

To Book a Mass: To book a Mass, please contact Sharon in the parish office at 01 282 9467 or email stpeterslittlebray1@gmail.com.

Parish office: parish office opening hours are – Monday: 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Wednesday: Closed; Thursday: 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. The parish office can be contacted by calling 01 282 4967 or by email stpeterslittlebray1@gmail.com.

St Peter’s Church Mass Times: Sunday: 9.30 a.m. (Irish), 11.30 a.m. Holy Days of Obligation: 11.30 a.m. No Weekday Mass. First Friday of the Month Mass: 10 a.m.

Mass Update: Sunday Mass is broadcast on the parish website at 9.30 a.m. (Irish) and 11.30 a.m. (English) – Google Chrome required.

Car park Hours: These are 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., Monday to Friday, for parish business and at the weekends during church ceremonies. The cemetery is accessible via Laneway for Pedestrians.

St Peter’s Cemetery: There is a strict policy of ‘No Dumping Allowed’ in any area of the cemetery. Visitors to the cemetery are requested to take home with them all forms of their rubbish in order to keep the cemetery tidy. Your co-operation is appreciated.

St Fergal’s Parish

Mass Times: Mass times are 9.30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. No morning Mass on Thursdays and Saturdays Saturday: 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sundays: 8 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. In the interest of safety please use the hand sanitizers on entering and exiting the church and use your facemask at all times. We would appreciate your co-operation during this time as we endeavour to keep everyone safe. Thank you so much for your co-operation – Fr Jimmy McPartland, co-PP.

Baptism: Baptisms take place on the first and third Saturday of each month at 12Noon. Bookings can be made through the parish office Only. The Preparation meeting takes place on the Monday before the first Saturday of the month. Please call into the parish office three weeks in advance of the baptism to complete the Baptism Form and to confirm the date.

Confessions: Are heard on Saturdays after the 7 p.m. Vigil Mass.

Marriage: All couples must give notice to the priest or parish secretary at least three months prior to the date of marriage.

Child Safeguarding: The St Fergal’s Parish Child Safeguarding Policy Statement can be read on the parish website.

Facebook page for the Bray and Enniskerry Pastoral Area: Check out ‘Bray and Enniskerry Pastoral Area’ for all the news and information of our Pastoral Area.

Syro Malabar Catholic Church

Mass is celebrated every Sunday at 2.30 p.m. in St Fergal’s Church, Ballywaltrim.

Our Lady Queen of Peace

Parish Website: queenofpeace.ie.

Mass: Weekday Masses are celebrated at 10.30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Weekend Masses are at 6.30 p.m. on Saturdays and 10.30 a.m. and midday on Sundays.

Mass Bookings: Anyone, who wishes to book a Mass can do so by contacting the parish secretary via email at: secretary@queenofpeace.ie, or call 2745497.

Parish Centre: To book a meeting room in the Parish Centre please call 01 2760045 or email villafas1@hotmail.com.

Facebook page: Please visit and like our Facebook page: Bray and Enniskerry Pastoral Area.

QOP youth club

The Queen of Peace Adventure Youth Club members are getting ready for their exciting water sports programme. Due to increasing number of members the club kayak instructors will be under pressure. If there are any instructors who would be available to help please call 01 2860837 for details.

Diving club

Bray Divers have trained new members in good time to enjoy the official opening of the dive season at Hook Head in County Wexford at Easter. During the colder months many divers relax, and take a break till Easter. Members of Bray divers take no break but enjoy dives every weekend throughout the year with lots of one day and weekends away, and dive holidays abroad. To join the club call Albert at 087 6756439.

Bray Library

Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday with late opening on Tuesday and Thursday to 8.30 p.m. The library can be contacted at 01 2862600 or email braylib@wicklowcoco.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available via the library website.

The library is again involved in Imbolc, the Community Seed Arc programme, where one can get seeds for a variety of plants and after they flower, donate seeds from them for the programme. As always, you can have seeds sent to your local Wicklow Library branch by emailing your branch – and requesting up to four packets.

Ballywaltrim Library

Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The library can be contacted at 01 2723205 or by email at: ballywatrimlibrary@wicklowcococ.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available via the library website. Borrowers can renew their books online at any time.

Bray Cualann Historical Society.

Annual membership of the Bray Cualann Historical Society, the local history society for Bray and North Wicklow, is €30 for individuals and €40 for families. Those wishing to join the society can do so by applying online by email at brayhistory@gmail.com or at the April 20 meeting of the society in the Royal Hotel, Bray, when Paolo Viscardi. Deputy Keeper at the Museum of Natural History, Dublin, also known as ‘The Dead Zoo,’ will present his lecture on ‘Richard Barrington, Human Science and Animal Science.’ All are welcome admission for non-members is €8.

Members and supporters of the society are asked to note that the following events will take place in the week ahead: today (Wednesday) as part of the Dublin Cemeteries Trust and the School of History and Humanities, Trinity College, Dublin, series of lectures Lar Joye will present ‘The History of a Port City: Transport, Trade and an Archive’ at 7.30 p.m. in the the Milestone Gallery, Glasnevin Cemetery. Admission is free a Zoom link available from the Dublin Cemeteries Trust website;

Tomorrow (Thursday) Andrew Doherty will present ‘A Historical Sketch of Waterford Harbour’ at 8 p.m. in Poolbeg Yacht and Motor Club, Ringsend Road, Dublin four. All are welcome and admission is free donation to the RNLI requested;

Declan Warde will present ‘Anaesthesia in Ireland: a History’ at 8 p.m. to the Rathmines, Ranelagh and Rathgar Historical Society in Rathmines Town Hall, Rathmines Road, Dublin six. Admission for non-members is €4. The adjacent Swan car park Evening Rate from 5 p.m. to Midnight is €3 (total);

Next Monday James Scannell will present ‘Rough Justice’ at 6.30 p.m. in Terenure Library, Templeogue Road, Dublin 6W Admission is free but booking is required via onedublinonebook.ie; Theresa Hicks will present ‘The Kennedys of Newtownmountkennedy’ at 8 p.m. to the Kilmacanogue History Society in Kilmacanogue Parish Hall, adjacent to St Mochonog’s RC Church, Kilmacanogue, Co. Wicklow. All are welcome – admission is €5 for non-members – attendees are requested to wear a mask/face covering;

Next Tuesday Andrew Hughes will present ‘The Anatomy of Crime’ at 7 p.m. in the Royal Irish Academy, 19 Dawson Street, Dublin two. Admission is free but booking is required via onedublinonebook.ie.

Bray Camera Club

At our weekly Monday night meetings in the Mermaid Arts Centre, Main Street, Bray, from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m., we welcome all comers over 18 years-of-age with an interest in photography to join our meetings where we show and discuss out photos, impart knowledge and indulge in lively friendly debate and banter.

Our programme of events include weekly imaginative and technical challenges; photographic knowledge exchange, image analysis and advice; regular guest speakers; competitions throughout the year; and photo safaris. If you wish to sample some meetings with a view to joining or you would like more information about the club, please email info@braycameraclub.ie.