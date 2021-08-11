Around the Districts: Bray and Roundwood

BRAY

Christ Church COI

Services of Worship for this Sunday – The Eleventh Sunday after Trinity: 11 a.m. Morning Prayer Service. Services are In-Church, subject to a maximum of 50 attendees and social distancing guidelines. Services are also available to view live or watch a recording later at: churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. Service sheets available to view or download from our website christchurchbray.ie. Keep an eye on the parish website for updates on services and Covid-19 related restrictions.

Parish office: The parish office remains closed.

Connect Online.: Our most active communication tools currently are our Website christchurchbray.ie which contains information on our live streamed worship services, weekly Blogs, events and news, and our Facebook page @christchurchbray.

Holy Redeemer Parish

Contact Holy Redeemer Parish: Call 01 2868413. Website: holyredeemerbray.ie; Email office@holyredeemerbray.ie.

Parish office: Is open 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday Thursday, and Friday. If you need to contact us email office@holyredeemer.ie.

Mass Times: 10 a.m. – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday Masses: 10.30 a.m., midday and 6 p.m. To book a Mass please call into the sacristy before or after our Masses.

St Peter’s Parish

Closed: The parish office is open 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Monday to Friday and can be contacted by calling 01 282 4967 or by email stpeterslittlebray1@gmail.com.

Mass Update: Everyone remains dispensed by the Archbishop of Dublin from the obligation of physically attending Sunday Mass during the present emergency. Sunday Mass is broadcast on the parish website at 9.30 a.m. (Irish) and 11.30 a.m. (English) – Google Chrome required.

Mass Times: All Masses continue to be streamed online at churchservices.tv/braystpeters at 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings and at 9.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. on Sunday. The church and parish office remains closed till further notice.

Church/Parish Centre car park: The car park is open from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Monday to Friday and will only be open at weekends for Church Ceremonies. Outside of these times the cemetery can be accessed via the Pedestrian Laneway.

St Peter’s Cemetery: There is strictly No Dumping allowed/permitted in any area of the cemetery. We request visitors to the cemetery to take any sort of rubbish home with them to keep the cemetery tidy and appreciate your co-operation in this matter.

St Fergal’s Parish

Mass Times: Mass times are 9.30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Saturday: 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sundays: 8 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. We at St Fergal’s warmly welcome you back. In the interest of safety please use the hand sanitizers on entering and exiting the church. Please use your facemask at all times. Funerals are limited to 50 people. When attending Mass in our church, please comply with the stewards, and fill the seats row by row, using the seat numbers and markings outlined. We must ensure that social distancing is observed at all times, so as to alleviate close proximity/passing’ and where as many people as possible may be seated at Mass. This is a requirement from the HSE and the Archdiocese and must be observed at all times. We would appreciate your co-operation during this time as we endeavour to keep everyone safe. Thank you so much for your co-operation – Fr Jimmy McPartland, co-PP.

Baptism: These are suspended due to Government Guidelines. They will resume as soon as we are allowed.

Our Lady Queen of Peace

Parish office: The parish office is closed for annual leave. All queries will be dealt with when it re-opens – i.e. the week commencing Monday, August 23, Website: Please visit our Parish Website: queenofpeace.ie.

Mass Bookings: Anyone, who wishes to book a Mass can now do so by contacting the parish secretary via email at secretary@queenofpeace.ie or call 2745497.

Mass: Weekday Masses are at 10.30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Weekend Masses will be at 6.30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m., 10.30 a.m. and midday on Sundays.

QOP Youth club

Seventeen young people in the Queen of Peace Adventure Youth Club under 13 years of age have now completed experience in the various canoeing paddling strokes, and they are ready for testing for the Irish Canoe Union proficiency certification.

Next group to be trained will be the over thirteens. The club plans a paddle from Bray to Greystones in the near future.

Diving club

Bray and Greystones Scuba Diving Club are open to new members. Training for the one star diver certification can be completed in 10 to 14 days. The course is tailor-made to suit the individual’s availability.

Instructors are unpaid volunteers, and the training and certification has worldwide recognition. Diving is organised locally, nationally, and internationally. Call Albert at 087 6756439 and you could be diving very soon.

Bray Library

The library is operating on a browse and borrow basis. Readers waiting to return books to the library can now do so. Opening hours Monday to Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with late opening on Thursday to 8.30 p.m. Study spaces and computer use not available at the present time. The library can be contacted at 01 2862600 or email braylib@wicklowcoco.ie.

Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available via the library website.

Ballywaltrim Library

The library is operating on a browse and borrow basis. Readers waiting to return books to the library can now do so. Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Saturdays and Mondays. Study spaces and computer use not available at the present time. The library can be contacted at 01 2723205 or by email at: ballywatrimlibrary@wicklowcococ.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available via the library website.

Outdoor Storytime takes place in the library garden, weather permitting, every Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. and Thursday at 3.30 p.m. when Magda, Deirdre, and Emilie forward to sharing stories with you. To register call 01 2723205 or email ballywaltrimlibrary@wicklowcoco.ie.

Bray Cualann Historical Society.

Members and supporters of the Bray Cualann Historical Society, the local history society for Bray and North Wicklow, are asked to note that the society will post the following papers on a daily basis with images on its website for National Heritage Week which commences this Saturday and runs till Sunday week devoted to the Boghall Area of Bray: Paper one – Outline, Paper two – Boghall from the Air, Paper three – Homes for Heroes, Paper four – Trades, Paper five – From Preston Hall to Belcourt and Gortnamona, Paper six – Scott Park, Cherrytree and Roselawn, Paper seven – St Fergal’s and St Killian’s, Paper eight News, and Paper nine – Other Stories about Boghall see braycualannhistoricalsociety.ie.

Members and supporters of the Bray Cualann Historical Society are asked to note the following events – tonight (Wednesday) The Old Dublin Society will host its August monthly lecture ‘Murder by the Throat: Crown Forces in Dublin 1919-1921’ by Lar Joye at 7.30 p.m. on Zoom – email registerwitholddublinsociety@gmail.com by no later than 2 p.m. today to receive a link to it; this Saturday morning Rob Goodbody will lead a Shankill Tidy Towns Community Walk to Ballycorus Leadmimes from Rathmichael Church, Ferndale Road, Shankill, Co. Dublin, at 11.30 a.m. Please wear suitable/appropriate footwear, dress for the day’s weather conditions, and bring refreshments – not suitable for those with mobility difficulties/issues.

Next Monday Rob Goodbody will lead a Shankill Tidy Towns Community Walk covering Shankill Railway History Walk from outside Shankill DART Station at 7 p.m. Please wear suitable/appropriate footwear, dress for the day’s weather conditions, and bring refreshments – not suitable for those with mobility difficulties/issues – those taking part do so at their own risk; while the Medal Society of Ireland will host a lecture ‘Spike Island’s Republican Prisoners, 1921’ by Tom O’Neill at 8 p.m. on Zoom – members only; next Tuesday the Foxrock Local History Club will host a Heritage Week lecture ‘The Kilruddery Hunt’ by Pádraig Laffan on Zoom at 8 p.m. – email info@foxrocklocalhistoryclub.ie to obtain a link to it.

Next Monday night the Rathmichael Historical Society summer Lecture Series 2021 on the theme of the Archaeology of Ireland’s Bogs will take place nightly on Zoom at 8 p.m. nightly from Monday, August 16, to Friday, August 20, consisting of the following presentation – Monday, August 16: ‘The Archaeology of Raised Bogs’ by Dr Ellen O’Carroll; Tuesday, August 17: ‘Interpreting the Physical Features of the Faddan More Psalter by Dr John Gillis; Wednesday, August 18: The Leo Swan Memorial Lecture: ‘50 Years on from Leo Swan’s Research Flights over the Céide Fields in 1971’ by Prof. Séamus Caulfield; Thursday, August 19: ‘Commercial Development of Irish Bogs in 19th and 20th Centuries’ by Donal Clarke; Friday, August 20: ‘The Contribution of Archaeobotany to Archaeology by Dr Gina Hannon and Dr Richard Bradshaw. Fee for non-members €5 per lecture or €25 for the series (to include membership and all lectures up to December 31). Book via the Society’s web page: rathmichaelhistoricalsociety.ie/rhs-membership/or send a cheque to the Honorary treasurer, Rathmichael Historical Society, Gort na nÉan, Dublin Road, Shankill, Dublin 18. Please include your name, address and email.

Members and supporters of the Bray Cualann Historical Society wishing to catch up on their summer reading wishing to catch up on their summer reading are asked to note the publication by Mercier of ‘Shadow Warriors the Irish Army Wing’ by Paul O’Brien and Sergeant Wayne Fitzgerald is the first and only authoritative account in the public domain of the Irish Army Ranger Wing. The authors have been granted access to the closed and clandestine world of Ireland’s Special Forces, who train hard, fight harder and face unconventional types of warfare, yet prefer to stay out of the limelight.

Another book which will be interest to members is ‘Dates and Time – a handbook for local historians’ by Lionel M Mumby, published by the British Association for Local History. The need to establish precise and accurate dates for the creation of documents, maps and other written sources is fundamental to the methodology of local history. In this fascinating book the author explains the different forms of dating used starting with Christian dating (AD), then progresses to Easter and the Christian calendar, Saints’ days and moveable feasts before the chapter dealing with ‘The Year and its Divisions’ in which he reveals that that the year began at different times depending on which calendar was used i.e. Christian, Jewish, Muslim, or Chinese. This is an excellent book to assist the local historian to accurately date documents and sources depending on the system used which are explained in a very clear and concise manner and is a publication that every local historian should keep handy. Copies at the post paid price of Stg. £13.50 can be ordered from the British Association for Local History, Chester House, 68 Chestergate, Macclesfield SK11 6DY, or online from: balh.org.uk/shop/shop-local-history-books.

Seeking information

Information is being sought about Myles Delahunty (1920-1940). During the afternoon of May 7, 1940, Bristol Beaufort L4472, No. 22 Squadron, Royal Air Force, crashed in the North Sea. All four crew members were killed in action and one of the crewmen still missing in action is the plane’s air gunner Myles Joseph Delahunty. Myles Delehunty was born in Dublin on February 7, 1920.

In the 1940s his parents Michael Delahunty and Kathleen Molloy McDonnell lived on 116 Main Street in Bray, Co. Wicklow, and owned a public house, The Anchor Tavern. Myles had at least one brother, James Anthony Delahunty, born in 1918.

The Bray Cualann History Society, the local history society for Bray and North Wicklow, would welcome any information readers can provide about Myles Delahunty or his family, for instance if Myles had any brothers or sisters and if there are still living relatives. Please email replies to brayhistory@gmail.com.

ROUNDWOOD

Fr Lynch’s retirement

Fr Lynch is retiring from our parish shortly. If you would like to make a donation towards a retirement present please leave it with the Sacristan in Moneystown or drop it to Maureen in Roundwood parish office between Monday and Thursday, August 23, and 26. (8.45 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.)

Golf Society

Our next outing is Druids Glen on Sunday, August 15, which is the Francis Lawless memorial. Tee time is 12.40-15.10 and as usual ring Willie Kenna at 087 2111061. Food is available on the day and the usual Covid restrictions still apply.

Lotto

Results of the draw held on Sunday, August 8. There was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 1, 17, 23 and 28. There was one match-three winner. Ray Clark. Next week’s jackpot will be €22,900.

Music in Calary

The first concert recorded in Calary Church this year is by Billy O’Brien (piano) who plays pieces by Brahms, Chopin and Scarlatti. This concert has been released on YouTube and if you are interested in viewing it, please email derekneilson@eircom.net.

It is hoped that those who view the concert will make a donation in lieu of an entrance fee, which will be used for future concerts. Music in Calary would like to acknowledge the support of Wicklow County Council’s Arts Office.

Roundwood AFC

Roundwood AFC are having their AGM on Wednesday, August 11, in our clubhouse, Vartry grounds at 8 p.m. All motions and nominations to be sent to the club secretary – Noel Kenny, Tomriland, Roundwood in writing prior to the AGM All new members are very welcome.

An Tóchar GAA

Our 50/50 Club Draw took place on Saturday, July 31, Congratulations to Matt Nolan the lucky winner of €925. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets and supported our fundraising draw.

Our next draw takes place on Saturday, August 28, with 50% of the pot going to the lucky winner, and the other 50% going to club. Tickets are available at klubfunder. or from any committee member who can enter your tickets for you.

Local notes

If you have an item or news that you would like to include in the Roundwood Notes contact Margaret Bolger the email address is mgtbolger@gmail.com.