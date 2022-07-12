Around the Districts: Bray

Judith Devlin and Esther De Groot enjoying a performance of Shakespeare's 'As You Like It' at Kilruddery.

BRAY

Christ Church Bray, Church of Ireland.

Services of Worship for this Sunday: 11 a.m. – Service of Holy Communion. Services are In-Church and also available to view live or watch a recording later at: churchservices.tv/christchurchbray.

Irish Trefoil Guild – Guiding for Life: Calling all former leaders of the Irish Girl Guides in Bray and the surrounding area. There is now a Trefoil Guild in Bray. Contact Anne at braytrefoilguild@gmail.com.

Parish Life Centre Bookings: The PLC is available again for day and evening bookings. Please contact Tracey in the parish office at 01 286 2968.

Parish office: The parish office can be contacted at 01 286 2968 or info@christchurchbray.ie between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Connect Online.: Our most active communication tools currently are our Website christchurchbray.ie which contains information on our live streamed worship services, weekly Blogs, events and news, and our Facebook page @christchurchbray.

Holy Redeemer Parish

Holy Redeemer Parish: Call 01 2868413. Website: holyredeemerbray.ie; Email office@holyredeemerbray.ie.

Parish office Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. If you need to contact us email office@holyredeemer.ie.

Mass Times: 10 a.m. – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday No Mass on Tuesday. Sunday Masses: 6 p.m. Vigil Mass on Saturday and on Sunday at 10.30 a.m. and 12Noon. To book a Mass please call into the sacristy before or after our Masses.

Mass Cards: Mass Cards may be purchased from the parish office during its opening hours.

Update for all Masses: Check the RTÉ schedule for broadcast Mass times. Mass is also broadcast through EWTN, Radio Maria, channel which can be found in Saorview and Channel 210.

Baptism: Registration for baptism can be made online via the parish website holyredeemerbray.ie. Please choose a Second or a Fourth Saturday of the month in 2022.

St Peter’s Parish, Little Bray

To Book a Mass: To book a Mass, please contact Sharon in the parish office at 01 282 9467 or email stpeterslittlebray1@gmail.com.

Parish office: parish office opening hours are – Monday: 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Wednesday: Closed; Thursday: 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. The parish office can be contacted by calling 01 282 4967 or by email stpeterslittlebray1@gmail.com.

St Peter’s Church Mass Times: Sunday – 9.30 a.m. (Irish Mass) and 11.30 a.m.; Holy Days of Obligation – 11 a.m.; First Friday of the month – 11 a.m. All Masses continue to be streamed online at churchservices.tv/braystpeters.

Mass Update: Sunday Mass is broadcast on the parish website at 9.30 a.m. (Irish) and 11.30 a.m. (English) – Google Chrome required.

St Peter’s Cemetery: There is strictly No Dumping in any area of the cemetery and we request visitors to the cemetery to take any form of rubbish home with them to keep the cemetery tidy. We appreciate your co-operation.

Useful Contact numbers: Accord: 01 2867712; A.A.: 01 8527000; Aware: 1890-303302; SVP: 01 8550022; Samaritans: 116 123; Recovery: 01 2863423; Bray Homeless: 0404 20100;

Bray Community Addiction: 01 2764692; Bray Women’s Refuge: 01 2866163; SVP Dublin at 01 8550022.

Twitter and Facebook Details: You can follow the parish on twitter@dublindiocese and on Facebook at: facebook.com/pages/Archdiocese-of-Dublin/2097 92609053122.

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish

Parish Website: queenofpeace.ie.

Mass Bookings: Anyone who wishes to book a Mass can do so by contacting the parish secretary via email at: secretary@queenofpeace.ie, or call 2745497.

Mass: Weekday Masses are celebrated at 10.30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Weekend Masses are at 6.30 p.m. on Saturdays and 10.30 a.m. and midday on Sundays.

Annual Pilgrimage to Lourdes: Departing on Tuesday, September 6, for six nights staying in Hotel La Solitude price €849. Further information contact the parish office on 2745497.

World Youth Day Lisbon 2023: Parishes and Individuals are now invited to register their interest in either attending WYD Lisbon or organising a parish group to participate. Over the past year many parishes and people have noted in submissions for the Task Force and also preparatory meetings on Synod the importance of reaching out to younger people. World Youth Day will take place from August 1 to August 6, 2023in Lisbon. Package options and costs are still being determined and the registration system will open in September. At present it is intended to have the option for teenagers aged 16-18 to participate as well as those aged 18-29. Contact wyd@dublindiocese.ie.

St Fergal’s Parish, Ballywaltrim

Masses On-Line: For Masses broadcast from other churches go to churchservices.tv/churches or churchservices.tv/.ie. For Live Mass from St Anne’s Parish, Shankill go to http://stannesparishshankill.com/live-video/; Live Mass from St Brigid’s Parish, Cabinteely, cabinteelyparish.ie/parish-services/web-cam/; live Mass from St Mary’s, Popes Quay, Cork: dominicanscork.ie/live-Mass/; EWTN, the Catholic TV channel can be viewed on Sky 588 and on Virgin Media 815; EWTN LIVE on the WEB: ewtnireland.com/watch-live/; HSE Website: hse.ie/eng/.

Mass Times

Mass times are 9.30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Saturday: 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sundays: 8 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. In the interest of safety please use the hand sanitizers on entering and exiting the church and use your facemask at all times. We would appreciate your co-operation during this time as we endeavour to keep everyone safe. Thank you so much for your co-operation – Fr Jimmy McPartland, co-PP.

Baptism: Baptisms take place on the first and third Saturday of each month at 12 Noon. In the interests of safety, there will only be two babies Baptised on each day, and the number of attendees is limited to parents, Godparents, and grandparents only. No older siblings or small children are allowed to attend due to current restrictions. Bookings can be made through the parish office Only. No telephone or email bookings will be accepted. Four week’s notice before the Preparation meeting is required preparation meetings are cancelled at the moment. Please call into the parish office four weeks in advance of the baptism with a copy of the Child’s Birth Certificate (Essential Requirement).

Confessions: Heard on request after Masses.

Marriage: All couples must give notice to the priest or parish secretary at least three months prior to the date of marriage.

Cemetery Sunday in Springfield Cemetery: The annual blessing of the graves in Springfield Cemetery, Bray, will take place this Sunday at 3 p.m.

Our Queen of Peace Parish annual pilgrimage to Lourdes: Departing on Tuesday, September 6, for six nights staying in Hotel La Solitude price €849. Further information contact the parish office on 01 2745497.

Syro Malabar Catholic Church

Mass every Sunday in St Fergal’s Church, Ballywaltrim, at 2.30 p.m.

Irish Railway Record Society (Co. Wicklow members)

Bray and North Wicklow readers interested in joining the Irish Railway Record Society which holds lectures on various aspects of Ireland’s railway history and heritage, can obtain a membership application form by post from the Dublin Area Representative, The Irish Railway Record Society, 48 Chalfont Road, Malahide, Co. Dublin SAE appreciated or email membership@irrs.ie. Meetings and activities of the society still remain suspended but lectures are now being presented on Zoom.

Bray Library

Opening hours Monday to Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with late opening on Tuesday and Thursday to 8.30 p.m. The library can be contacted at 01 2862600 or email braylib@wicklowcoco.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available via the library website.

Re-Reading the Classics in Bray Library: Let David Butler take you through the classics and see them in a new light in Bray Library at 10.30 a.m. on the last Thursday of the month email braylib@wicklowcococ.ie for further information.

Ballywaltrim Library

Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The library can be contacted at 01 2723205 or by email at: ballywatrimlibrary@wicklowcococ.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available via the library website. Borrowers can renew their books online at any time. ‘Storytime for All in Ballywaltrim Library’ has resumed on Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. The next meeting of the Book Club will take place on Wednesday, July 6, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bray Cualann Historical Society

The Bray Cualann Historical Society, the local history for Bray and North Wicklow, is currently finalising its Heritage Week programme of events for August which will be devoted to ‘On the Banks of the Dargle’ walks at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 15, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, during which participants, who take part at their own risk, will explore the history of the Dargle River, the Peoples Park and the Lower Dargle Road, starting at Bray Bridge and finishing at the Dargle Tavern.

Items covered in the walk and talk will include Bray Commons, the floods, Enclosure Act of 1867, Bray Corn Mill, Artisans Dwellings and the Cripples Home. After August Heritage Week, monthly meetings of the society will resume in September when Harry Bradshaw will give a talk about ‘Bill Stapleton and the Irish Recording Company’ on Thursday, September 15, Venue for this talk will be Bray Coptic Church which formerly was Silverpine Studios operated by Bill Stapleton. The society has now opened a list for those who wish to attend this September lecture in Bray Coptic Church due to a limit on the number who can attend contact the society at 087 2309185 or via brayhistory@gmail.com to reserve a place. In the meantime members and supporters of the Bray Cualann Historical Society are asked to note the following events taking place in the coming week – today (Wednesday) Cathy Scuffil will present ‘The Irish Civil War Part 2: From Béal na Bláth to Arms Dump’ at 6.30 p.m. in Walkinstown Library, Dublin. Booking required – email walkinstownlibrary@dublincity.ie, or call 01 222 8890; as part of the Shankill Tidy Towns Community Walks 2022, Rob Goodbody will lead a walking tour ‘Shankill’s Railways’ at 7 p.m. Meet outside Shankill DART Station – please wear appropriate footwear and bring refreshments; the Genealogical Society of Ireland will host ‘Researching My Latest Book’ by John Goggins at 8 p.m. on Zoom members only; tomorrow night (Thursday) Cormac Moore will present ‘The Irish Civil War Part 2: From Béal na Bláth to Arms Dump’ at 6.30 p.m. in Donaghmede Library booking required email donaghmedelibrary@dublincity.ie, or call 01 222 8311; next Monday James Curry will present ‘The Door and Other Public Structures’ at 6.30 p.m. in Ringsend Library, Dublin booking required email ringsendlibrary@dublincity or call 01 2228499, while next Wednesday night Frank Cogan and Tracey Holsg will present ‘The fifth Meath Battalion and cumann na mBan’ to the Meath Archaeological and Historical Society at 7.30 p.m. in Oldcastle Library, Oldcastle, Co. Meath. Dr Mary Muldowney, Dublin City Council Historian-in-Residence for Dublin Central, is working on a new history of the Dublin Cattle Market. If you worked in or around the Cattle Market, or have relatives who did, and are willing to be interviewed, please send your name and contact details to mmuldwny@gmail.com with the subject ‘Cattle Market’ in the message line, so an interview can be arranged. The attention of members and supporters of the Bray Cualann Historical Society is drawn to the ‘Dublin Historical Record 2022’ which features articles on ‘Dean Walter Meyler and the Andrean Schools, Cumberland Street, Westland Row 1847-1864’ by Gail C Roantree, ‘The origins of Dublin’s Mansion House Round Room’ by Mary Clark, ‘Dublin haunts and homes of Arthur Griffith – and the admirers who bought him a house’ by Colum Kenny, ‘The Bretzel’ by Séamas Ó Maitiú, ‘Raymond Kenna haute couture designer and manufacturer’ by Anne Boylan and Kieran Fagan, and ‘Irish Transport and General Workers’ Union Membership and Finance in Dublin City and county, 1909-1930’ by Francis Devine. Copies can be obtained by emailing: olddublinsociety@gmail.com.

Bray Camera Club

Bray Camera Club welcomes everyone over 18 years of age with an interest in photography whether you use a phone camera or a high-end digital SLR Until such a time as meetings can be reconvened in the Mermaid Arts Centre, the club will continue to meet online on Monday evenings. If you wish to sample some meetings with a view to joining or you would like more information about the club, please email info@braycameraclub.ie.

MABS

If paying your bills is a problem or you have problem debt in any area including mortgage arrears, bank loans, overdrafts, utilities or credit cards. MABS will work with you to find a solution. Please call the Bray Office for an appointment at 081 8022250 Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. The MABS Helpline is 081 8072000 Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. or visit mabs.ie.

Visit to Bray by the Old Dublin Society

Last Wednesday afternoon members of the Old Dublin Society, led by vice-president James Scannell, were brought on a historical walking tour of Bray by Brian White, chairman of the Bray Cualann Historical Society. The walk commenced in St Peter’s cemetery, Little Bray, from Bray World War One nurse Josephine Heffernan’s grave, where they were joined by Pat Smy.th, a relative of Jospehine Heffeand about whom Brian had spoken to the society about last year, looked at some of the graves of other people buried there and then progressed to the Peoples Park, and concluded in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer.

Diving Club

Bray Divers Sub-aqua club are running a third and final night of introduction to scuba diving in Shoreline swimming Pool in Greystones. So far this has given a few people the experience of breathing underwater. The try a pool dive is organised by the club simply to share the joy and the thrill of scuba with as people as possible. Call Albert at 087 6756439 and enjoy the experience on an aqualung.

QOP Youth Club

The Queen of Peace Adventure Youth Club operating from the old boathouse on Bray Seafront was founded 55 years ago. They now have more leaders than ever before. In preparation for gaining the Good Governance Certification all the leaders and members with parents will be invited to a special meeting in September to get everyone democratically involved in shaping the club’s future.