Around the Districts: Bray

BRAY

Christ Church COI

Services of Worship for this Sunday the Second Sunday of Lent: 11 a.m. Morning Prayer. In-Church Services are subject to social distancing guidelines. Services are also available to view live or watch a recording later at: churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. Service sheets available to view or download from our website christchurchbray.ie. Keep an eye on the parish website for updates on services and Covid-19 related restrictions.

Annual Register of Vestry Persons: Every year we revise our register of parishioners. If you are new to the parish, or have reached the age of 18, you are entitled to become a registered member of the parish. (This entitles you to vote at the annual Easter Vestry meeting and is quite different from being a member of the Select Vestry) To register, please fill out a registration form (available from the church Wardens). The Easter Vestry is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4, Parish Life Centre Bookings: The PLC is available again for day and evening bookings. Please con-tact Tracey in the parish office at 01 286 2968.

Parish office: The parish office can be contacted at 01 286 2968 or info@christchurchbray.ie between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Connect Online.: Our most active communication tools currently are our Website christchurchbray.ie which contains information on our live streamed worship services, weekly Blogs, events and news, and our Facebook page @christchurchbray.

Holy Redeemer Parish

Contact Holy Redeemer Parish: Call 01 2868413. Website: holyredeemerbray.ie; Email office@holyredeemerbray.ie.

Parish office Hours: These are Monday: 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Wednesday: 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Thursday: 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Friday: 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. If you need to contact us email office@holyredeemer.ie.

Mass Times: 10 a.m. – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday No Mass on Tuesday. Sunday Masses: 6 p.m. Vigil Mass on Saturday, and on Sunday at 10.30 a.m., midday, and 6 p.m. To book a Mass please call into the sacristy before or after our Masses.

Mass Cards: Mass Cards may be purchased from the parish office during its opening hours.

Baptism: Registration for baptism can be made online via the parish website holyredeemerbray.ie. Please choose a Second or a Fourth Saturday of the month in 2022.

St Peter’s Parish

To Book a Mass: To book a Mass, please contact Sharon in the parish office at 01 282 9467 or email stpeterslittlebray1@gmail.com.

Parish office: The parish office opening hours are – Monday: 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Wednesday: Closed; Thursday: 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. The parish office can be contacted by calling 01 282 4967 or by email stpeterslittlebray1@gmail.com.

St Peter’s Church Mass Times: Sunday – 9.30 a.m. (Irish Mass) and 11.30 a.m.; Holy Days of Obligation – 11 a.m.; First Friday of the month – 11 a.m. All Masses continue to be streamed online at churchservices.tv/braystpeters.

Car park Hours: These are 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., Monday to Friday, for parish business and at the weekends during church ceremonies. The cemetery is accessible via Laneway for Pedestrians.

Lectio Divina (which is sharing on the Sundays gospel): Commenced yesterday (Tuesday) and continues at 10.30 a.m. every Tuesday during Lent in St Antony’s Hall in St Fergal’s Church, Ballywaltrim, led by Fr Jimmy McParland and Sr. Patricia.

St Peter’s Cemetery: There is strictly No Dumping in any area of the cemetery and we request visitors to the cemetery to take any form of rubbish home with them to keep the cemetery tidy. We appreciate your co-operation

St Fergal’s Parish

Mass Times: Mass times are 9.30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Saturday: 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sundays: 8 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. In the interest of safety please use the hand sanitizers on entering and exiting the church. Please use your facemask at all times. When attending Mass in our church, please comply with the stewards, and fill the seats row by row, using the seat numbers and markings outlined. We must ensure that social distancing is observed at all times, so as to alleviate close proximity/passing’ and where as many people as possible may be seated at Mass. This is a requirement from the HSE and the Archdiocese and must be observed at all times. We would appreciate your co-operation during this time as we endeavour to keep everyone safe. Thank you so much for your co-operation – Fr Jimmy McPartland, co-PP.

Baptism: Baptisms take place on the first and third Saturday of each month at 12Noon. In the interests of safety, there will only be two babies Baptised on each day, and the number of attendees are limited to parents, Godparents, and grandparents only. No older siblings or small children are allowed to attend due to current restrictions. Bookings can be made through the parish office Only. No telephone or email bookings will be accepted. Four week’s notice before the Preparation meeting is required preparation meetings are cancelled at the moment. Please call into the parish office four weeks in advance of the baptism with a copy of the Child’s Birth Certificate (Essential Requirement).

Lectio Divina (reflecting on Sundays gospel)): Commenced yesterday (Tuesday) and continues every Tuesday during Lent at 10.30 a.m. in St Antony’s Hall in St Fergal’s Church, Ballywaltrim, led by Fr Jimmy McPartland and Sr. Patricia.

Confessions: Heard on request after Masses.

Marriage: All couples must give notice to the priest or parish secretary at least three months prior to the date of marriage.

Facebook page for the Bray and Enniskerry Pastoral Area: Check out ‘Bray and Enniskerry Pastoral Area’ for all the news and information of our Pastoral Area.

Syro Malabar Catholic Church

Mass every Sunday in St Fergal’s Church, Ballywaltrim, at 2.30 p.m.

Our Lady Queen of Peace

Parish Website: queenofpeace.ie.

Mass Bookings: Anyone, who wishes to book a Mass can do so by contacting the parish secretary via email at: secretary@queenofpeace.ie, or call 2745497.

Mass: Weekday Masses are celebrated at 10.30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Weekend Masses are at 6.30 p.m. on Saturdays and 10.30 a.m. and midday on Sundays.

Synodal Pathway Meetings: Parishioners are invited to a gathering for the Synodal Pathway. The first took place last Monday at 7.30 p.m. in Villa Pacis the second will take place next Tuesday at 7.30 p.m. in Villa Pacis.

Active Retirement Bray (Vevay): We would like to welcome back all members, existing and new, to join us in the Villa Pacis, Queen of Peace, Putland Road on Friday mornings from 11 a.m. to midday. Come along and have a cup of tea or coffee. We are just getting back after the long break and are looking forward to meeting you. Contact Kevin 086 2049190 or Phyllis 086 8094769.

Diving club

Bray Divers are very keen to recruit new trainees especially ladies in order to maintain a good gender balance. They also aim to bring in people who are approaching retirement, and would like to get involved with something new. All the training courses are tailor made to suit the individual availability. Scuba diving is open to everyone of 14 years of age upwards. Give Albert a call at 087 6756439, design a course to suit you, and you could be a diver before Easter.

QOP youth club

A number of the committee members in the Queen of Peace Adventure Youth Club are busy drafting expanded programmes in line with the recent recruitment of new leaders.

The club now has 14 leaders and this is an opportune time to bring in new exciting activities. Additionally the good governance application is being worked on and is expected to conclude in the near future. For information about the club call Mike at 086 0855151.

Bray Library

Opening hours Monday to Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with late opening on Tuesday and Thursday to 8.30 p.m. The library can be contacted at 01 2862600 or email braylib@wicklowcoco.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available via the library website. Borrowers can renew their books online at any time.

Re-Reading the Classics – Let David Butler take you through the classics and see them in a new light in Bray Library at 10.30 a.m. on the last Thursday of the month email braylib@wicklowcococ.ie for further information.

Music Harp Recitals – Yesterday (Tuesday) to mark International Women’s Day, Bray CCÉ Harp Ensemble gave a 60-minute harp recital in Bray Library at 6.30 p.m. Harp recitals will take place in Bray Library at 2 p.m. this Saturday and on Saturday, March 26, at the same time. Free no booking required.

Ballywaltrim Library

Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The library can be contacted at 01 2723205 or by email at: ballywatrimlibrary@wicklowcococ.ie. Online services including e-books, audio-books, digital magazines and newspapers and e-learning are available via the library website. Borrowers can renew their books online at any time.

Bray Cualann Historical Society.

Members and supporters of the Bray Cualann Historical Society, the local history for Bray and North Wicklow, are asked to note that lectures of the society will resume on Thursday, March 24, at 8 p.m. in the Royal Hotel, Bray, when Brian White will present his lecture looking at ‘The Newcourt Townland of Bray’. Members are free – non-members/visitors €6.

The society is open again for membership – membership March to December 2022 is €25 and can be taken out at the March meeting or future meeting of the society.

In the meantime members and supporters of the Bray Cualann Historical Society are asked to note the following events taking place in the week ahead tonight (Wednesday) The Old Dublin Society will host ‘Dublin since 1922’ by Tim Carey at 7.30 p.m. on Zoom – free – email registerwitholddublinsociety@gmail.com by 2 p.m. today; tomorrow (Thursday) Kilmacud-Stillorgan Local History Society will host ‘Hearing Voices: The History of Psychiatry in Ireland’ by Brendan Kelly at 8 p.m. in the Function Room, Glenalbyn, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin. Admission €3 – all welcome the wearing of face coverings is optional; on Friday the Military History Society of Ireland will host ‘The Bruce invasion of Ireland: the Irish perspective’ by Dr Seán Duffy at 8 p.m. on Zoom. All welcome – details available from the Society’s website; on Saturday March the AGM of the Military History Society of Ireland will take place at 11.15 a.m. on Zoom – members only; next Tuesday night Shabnam Vasisht will present ‘Digging up the Raj in Deansgrange Cemetery’ at 8 p.m. to the Foxrock Local History Club in the Foxrock Parish Pastoral Centre, Foxrock – all welcome, admission €5.

The society continues to post items about the history of Bray on its Facebook page and on Bray Forum. The attention of members and supporters of the Bray Cualann Historical Society is drawn to ‘The Great Irish Famine’, edited by Cathal Póirtéir, featuring a range of articles by leading historians, economists, geographers – from Ireland, Britain and the United States, who have assembled the most up-to-date research from a wide spectrum of disciplines, including medicine, folklore and literature, to give the fullest account yet of the background and consequences of the Famine.

Bray Camera Club

Bray Camera Club welcomes everyone over 18 years of age with an interest in photography whether you use a phone camera or a high-end digital SLR Until such a time as meetings can be reconvened in the Mermaid Arts Centre, the club will continue to meet online on Monday evenings. If you wish to sample some meetings with a view to joining or you would like more information about the club, please email info@braycameraclub.ie.

County Council grants

Are you finding it difficult to move around the house due to Arthritis or other medical conditions? Are you finding the stairs difficult to climb? Do you have a bath tub which you can’t climb into or have you slipped and fallen while getting out of the bath? Are you a wheelchair user and need doorways in the house widened or do you have steep steps at the front or back door?

These are all problems which people have to deal with as they advance in years. Wicklow County Council can help you with these problems by providing grants for adaptations to the house (e.g. a stair lift). Contact us at 0404 20120 to request an application form.

Bray on TV

Viewers to the film Dead Man’s Evidence, screened recently on Talking Pictures TV channel were treated to views of Bray including the Eagle’s Nest, parts of County Wicklow, and Killiney Beach from 1963 where some of this film was shot on location with studio work carried out in the UK rather than in Ardmore Studios. It’s bound to be repeated on this channel so watch their scheduling for it.